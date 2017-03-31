Name Description

Shui-Chung Wang Dr. Shui-Chung (Patrick) Wang, JP, is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He obtained his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and received an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana, United States. He joined the Group in 1972 and became a director of the Company in 1976 and Managing Director in 1984. In 1996, he was elected Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company. He also serves on the board of directors of various subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Wang was the Chairman and a director of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, however he retired from the aforesaid positions with effect from 21 October 2013. Dr. Wang is an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee of VTech Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Tristate Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital’s Clinical Governance Committee. He ceased to be a nonexecutive director and a member of the Audit Committee of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited with effect from 31 December 2012. He is a son of the Honorary Chairman, Madam Yik-Chun Koo Wang.

Yik-Chun Wang Koo Ms. Yik-Chun Wang Koo is Honorary Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. She co-founder of the Group. She was the Vice-Chairman of the Group from 1984 to 1996 and was actively involved in the development of the Group in its early stages. Madam Wang is also the Honorary Chairlady of Tristate Holdings Limited.

Wing-Yee Wang Ms. Wing-Yee (Winnie) Wang has been Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since 1996. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University in the United States. She joined the Group in 1969. She became a director of the Company in 1971 and Executive Director in 1984 and was elected the Vice-Chairman in 1996. She also serves on the board of directors of various subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Wang is a non-executive director of Tristate Holdings Limited.

Jeffrey Obermayer Mr. Jeffrey L. Obermayer, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He has a Bachelor of Science degree (Hons.) in Business Administration and a Master of Science degree in Accounting from the Illinois State University in Illinois, United States. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Northwestern University in Illinois, United States. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Management Accountants and the Institute of Internal Auditors. Prior to joining the Group in 2010, he had 28 years of experience with BorgWarner Inc. in the United States and Germany, where he held a variety of senior executive positions in finance, business development, treasury and enterprise risk management, capital markets, pension plans and accounting. Prior to his last position there as Vice President & Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, he was Vice President & Treasurer. He also worked with Arthur Andersen & Co. in Chicago, United States.

Christopher Hasson Mr. Christopher John Hasson is Executive Vice President of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He was educated at the University of Manchester and London Business School (Corporate Finance and Accounting). He is responsible for corporate business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategic planning and for supervision of the legal and company secretarial functions. Prior to joining the Group in 2002, he was a partner at The Boston Consulting Group.

Michael Gannon Mr. Michael Philip Gannon (Mike) is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Industrial Administration degree from Kettering University and a Master of Business Administration (Accounting) from the University of Michigan. He joined the Group in 2013 and is responsible for global human resources, training and development and environment and health and safety. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in the United States and Europe for General Motors, Delphi and Nexteer Automotive, where he held positions in human resources, business strategy and operations. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of global human resources and Chief Operations Officer of the Saginaw division for Nexteer Automotive.

Tung-Sing Choi Mr. Tung-Sing Choi is Senior Vice President - Global Manufacturing of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the global manufacturing management of the Group. He joined the Group in 1968 and has more than 40 years of experience in motor component manufacturing, motor assembly processes and the utilisation of machines and fixtures.

James Dick Mr. James Randolph Dick is Senior Vice President - Industry Products Group of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Paisley in Scotland. He is responsible for developing responses to macro market issues and leading the Industry Products Group sales, business development and engineering globally. He joined the Group in 1999. He has over 35 years of experience in high technology management throughout the world. Prior to joining the Group, he held executive positions with Xerox in the United States, IBM in Europe and with Astec (BSR) Plc, an Emerson Electric company, based in Hong Kong.

Robert Gillette Mr. Robert Allen Gillette is Senior Vice President - Supply Chain Services of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Washington University in Missouri, United States and a Master of Business Administration concentrating in Operations and Finance from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, United States. He is responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction in supply chain management for all business units of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 2007, he worked for Emerson Electric where he held various operations, marketing and supply chain positions in North America and Asia.

Kam-Chin Ko Dr. Kam-Chin Ko, Ph.D. is Senior Vice President - Automotive Products Group of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He holds a Master of Science degree in Manufacturing System Engineering from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom and a Doctor of Engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. He is responsible for the business and strategic objectives for sales, business development and engineering of APG globally. He joined the Group in 1988 and in previous positions led C&S and the Corporate Engineering function. He is a member of The Institute of Engineering and Technology and a member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers.

Yue Li Dr. Yue Li, Ph.D., is Senior Vice President - Corporate Engineering of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Tsinghua University in the PRC and also a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Wisconsin, United States. He is responsible for overall corporate technology, engineering operations and Value Innovation Programs. Prior to joining the Group in 2004, he worked for Emerson Electric in St. Louis as director of new products, for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse as director of power electronics and motor technologies and for Emergency One Inc. in Florida as vice president of product management.

Austin Wang Mr. Austin Jesse Wang is Executive Director of the Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since June 2009. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Master of Engineering and Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering. He joined the Group in 2006 and became a director of the Company in 2009. He is a Division Vice President, IPG Engineering Programs. He also serves on the board of directors of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang is a committee member of the Shenzhen Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He has previously worked as a consulting engineer in the computing industry.

Lai-Chu Cheng Ms. Lai-Chu Cheng is Company Secretary of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since November 8, 2012. She is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and prior to joining the Company was the Legal Counsel and Company Secretary of another company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Kin-Chung Wang Mr. Kin-Chung (Peter) Wang is Non-Executive Director of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since 1982. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana, United States and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University in Massachusetts, United States. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tristate Holdings Limited and the Chairman and Managing Director of Hua Thai Manufacturing Public Company Limited which was formerly listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand. Mr. Wang won the Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong in 1998. In 2005, he received the Outstanding Industrial Engineer Award from the School of Industrial Engineering of Purdue University. He is a member of the Anhui Provincial Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Garment Manufacturers Association, a general committee member of the Textile Council of Hong Kong Limited and a director of The Federation of Hong Kong Garment Manufacturers.

Peter Edwards Mr. Peter Stuart Allenby is Independent Non-Executive Director of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since October 1995. He is a solicitor and was Senior Partner of Johnson, Stokes & Master until he retired on 30 September 1996. Mr. Edwards was the Chairman of the Hong Kong Branch of the International Fiscal Association, the Chairman of the Revenue Law Committee of the Hong Kong Law Society and a member of the Joint Liaison Committee on Taxation which advises the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also a member of the International Academy of Estate and Trust Law, an honorary lecturer in law at the University of Hong Kong and a director of a number of investment and holding companies. He is a director of Martin Currie Pacific Trust plc.

Michael Enright Prof. Dr. Michael John Enright, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since March 2004. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts (in Chemistry), Master of Business Administration, and Doctor of Philosophy (in Business Economics) degrees all from Harvard University. He was formerly a professor at the Harvard Business School. Prof. Enright is currently a professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Business and a director at Enright, Scott & Associates, a Hong Kong-based consulting firm.

Patrick Paul Mr. Patrick Blackwell Paul, CBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., since 2002. He had been the Chairman and Senior Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong from 1994 to 2001. He is an independent non-executive director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd. and Pacific Basin Shipping Limited. His civic commitments include chairing the Supervisory Board of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

Christopher Pratt Mr. Christopher Dale Pratt CBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., with effect from 3 April 2014. He obtained his honours degree in Modern History from Oxford University. He joined the Swire group in 1978 and over the next 35 years worked in various of the group’s businesses in Hong Kong, Australia and Papua New Guinea. From 2006 until his retirement in March 2014, he served as Chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited, Swire Pacific Limited and Swire Properties Limited. He was also a Director of Swire Beverages, Air China Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Mr. Pratt is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of PureCircle Limited, Noble Group Limited and Grosvenor Group Limited. He is also a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley Asia Limited. Mr. Pratt has retired as Vice Chairman of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2000.