Name Description

Shunxing Liu Mr. Liu Shunxing is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company effective November 12, 2013. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Liu holds a Bachelor degree of Electricity Generation from Tianjin University and a Master degree of Energy Source Economy Management from the Management College of Harbin Institute of Technology. Mr. Liu is the vice president of China Energy Research Institute, an executive of China Energy Council and a deputy director of the China Specialism Committee of Thermoelectricity. He was formerly the Vice CEO of China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation for eight years.

Weizhou Yu Mr. Yu Weizhou is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China WindPower Group Ltd. He joined the Group in 2009, is currently the Executive Director and Vice President of the Company. Mr. Yu is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Yu holds a Bachelor degree in statistics and a Master degree in finance from Renmin University of China and a Ph.D degree of Engineering Management from Xian University of Technology. Mr. Yu once worked in State Economic & Trade Commission, State Power Management Commission and China Shenhua- Guohua Energy Investment Ltd.

Jianhong Liu Ms. Liu Jianhong is an Executive Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Liu joined the Group in 2007 as an Executive Director. She is the Vice President of the Company and is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Liu holds her Master degree from the Law School of Renmin University of China and an EMBA from China Europe International Business School. She was the Chief Legal Officer of China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation.

Zhifeng Yang Mr. Yang Zhifeng is an Executive Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He joined the Group in 2007 as an Executive Director of the Company. He has become the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company since November 2013 and is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Yang holds his Master degree in International Finance from Renmin University of China and an EMBA from China Europe International Business School. He once worked as General Manager of Asset Management and Operations Department in China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation.

Mingyang Hu Mr. Hu Mingyang is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He holds a Master degree in economics from Peking University, and is a certified public accountant. He was the Director of Finance Office and General Office, which are directly under China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the General Manager of Finance Department of China Patent Agent (H.K.) Ltd.

Wenhui Niu Mr. Niu Wenhui is Vice President of the company. He holds a Bachelor Degree of Hangzhou Dianzi University. He had served as vice president of China Ruilian Industrial Group and Chief Financial Officer of Rainbow Group Shenzhen Branch.

Xuelian Shang Mr. Shang Xuelian is Vice President of the company. He holds a Bachelor Degree of Shandong University. Mr. Shang had served as Vice Chief Engineer and General Manager of thermal power plant of Shandong Lubei Enterprise Group Limited.

Zuohai Wang Mr. Wang Zuohai is Vice President of the company. He holds a Doctor Degree of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Wang had served as Vice General Manager of Financial Department of Motorola (China) Electronics Ltd., CFO and General Manager of Assets Management Department of China Bamboo Paper (Group) Co., Limited.

Zhizhong Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhizhong is Vice President of the company. Mr. Zhou is a director of various subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities of the Group. Mr. Zhou holds a Master degree from Nanjing University of Science and Technology. He was the Vice General Engineer of Jiangsu Electric Bureau, the Chairman of Nanjing Power Supply Bureau, the General Manager of the First Electric Power Construction Company of Jiangsu Province and the Vice President of the Golden Concord Group.

Kai Gui Mr. Gui Kai serves as Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in 2015 and is currently the Vice President of the Company and also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Gui holds a Master degree of China University of Mining & Technology. He had served as General Manager of Shenhua Trading Group and Shenhua Science and Technology Development Co., Limited.

Xun Wang Mr. Wang Xun is Executive Director of the company. He is director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor degree from International Politics College. Mr. Wang has devoted himself to wind power industry since 1999. Mr. Wang had served as one of the board members of Farsight Group and the President of its wind power division. Mr. Wang had also been the General Manager of Beijing Shenzhou Wind Power Co., Ltd, the General Manager and Vice President of Ninxia Clean Sky Shenzhou Wind Power Co., Ltd, and the General Manager of Jiangsu Lianneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang had held certain senior positions in Golden Concord Holdings Limited, a company engaged in renewable energy investment and was responsible for wind power business.

Ruiqing Liu Mr. Liu Ruiqing is Assistant to CEO of the company. He holds a Master degree from North China Electric Power University. He has worked for Huadian Group New Energy Limited and Guohua New Energy Development Limited.

Jianmin Xie Mr. Xie Jianmin is Chief Engineer of the company. Mr. Xie holds a Doctorate degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University. He was a professor of Southeast University and he has been conducting advanced research in the wind power industry. He was the Director of Ningxia Wind Power Research Institute.

Kam Kwan Chan Mr. Chan Kam Kwan, CPA, is Company Secretary of China Windpower Group Ltd. He resigned from position of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 21January 2014. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Group. Mr. Chan graduated from the University of British Columbia in Canada with a Bachelor of Commerce and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has experience in accounting and corporate finance.

Shaohua Wu Mr. Wu Shaohua is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master’s degree in Nanchang Hangkong University and a MBA in Peking University. Mr. Wu is currently the General Manager of Engineering Management Department of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (“Huadian Fuxin”, a 10.10% shareholder of the Company).

Jian Huang Ms. Huang Jian is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, effective December 27, 2012. She holds a Master degree from the Central University of Finance and Economics of the PRC. She is also a certified public accountant in the PRC. Ms. Huang has over past 20 years of professional experience in accounting, auditing and taxation. Ms. Huang was the senior partner of RSM China Certified Public Accountants and she is now a full time member of SME Board Pubic Offering Review Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Li Shang Mr. Shang Li is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company., effective December 27, 2012. He holds a Ph.D degree in Computer Engineering from Princeton University, USA. Mr. Shang has extensive experience and knowledge in cyber-physical systems, embedded systems, computer systems and nanotechnologies & etc. He is an Associate Professor of the Department of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering in University of Colorado at Boulder and the Chair Professor in Tongji University. He was formerly the vice president and Chief Architect of Intel China Research. He has published over 90 articles in international top journals and conferences in related fields. In 2012, he received the “25 Best Papers from FPGA” from ACM International Symposium on Field-Programmable Gate Arrays and the “Computational Sustainability Award” from the Computing Community Consortium.

Yau Kar Wong Dr. Wong Yau Kar is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company., since December 2006. He is also Chairman of the Land and Development Advisory Committee, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund Board. Dr. Wong was appointed a Justice of Peace (JP) in 2010 and was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2012 for his valuable contribution to the society. Dr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited (Stock code: 419), Redco Properties Group Limited (Stock code: 1622), Reorient Group Limited (Stock code: 376), Shenzhen Investment Limited (Stock code: 604) and Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (Stock code: 934), the shares of which all are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.