Name Description

Jianhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianhong is an Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Dongyue Group Limited., since July 24, 2006. He has been with the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Group”) and its predecessors since October 1986 and has 30 years of experience in the chemical industry. He is also the chairman of Dongyue Chemicals, Dongyue Polymers and Dongyue Organic Silicone, and a director of Dongyue F&S, Dongying Dongyue Salt and Dongyue Precision Chemicals, all of which are the Company’s subsidiaries. In addition, Mr. Zhang is the director and the chairman of the Strategy Committee of China Minsheng Investment Company Limited. Mr. Zhang is a senior officer of political affairs with a postgraduate degree in economics. He had served the People’s Liberation Army Navy from 1978 to 1982. Mr. Zhang currently serves as Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Deputy Director of China Fluorine and Silicon Material Industry Association and a standing committee member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Shandong Province. He has obtained the honorary titles of National Outstanding Builder of Socialism in the Non-Public Economy (Fourth Session), Powerful Figure of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry (First Session), Top 10 Outstanding Figures of Chinese Brands in the International Market, National Outstanding Demobilized Soldier, and Most Outstanding CEO of the Year chosen by a Hong Kong magazine “Capital CEO”.

Weidong Wang Mr. Wang Weidong is the President of the Company. He has worked for the Group since September 1996 and is responsible for technical matters and projects. He is currently the president of the Group, the general manager of Dongyue Chemicals, the general manager and a director of Dongyue Organic Silicone, and the chairman of Dongyue F&S. In 2005, he was awarded the title of Outstanding Scientific Researcher of National Chemical Industry and in 2006, he obtained the award for “Outstanding Worker of National Chlor-alkali Industry”. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor degree in Chinese Literature.

Zhefeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhefeng is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Dongyue Group Ltd. He is currently and also previously from 2006 to 2007, the financial controller of the Group. He has served as the financial controller and general manager of MacroLink Mineral Co., Ltd., from February 2008 to February 2016. MacroLink Mineral Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Macro-Link Holding Limited., which is also the holding company of Macro-Link Industrial Investment Limited, the substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Zhang ZF graduated in the Hunan University in 2003. He is also a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a registered tax agent in the PRC. Mr. Zhang ZF has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and finance.

Guangsheng Zhou Mr. Zhou Guangsheng is Deputy President of Dongyue Group Limited. He has been serving the Group since March 1988 and is responsible for production, safety and environmental protection. He served as a deputy head of production plant and deputy production general manager from April 1989 to March 2004. He served as the deputy general manager of Dongyue Chemicals from March 2004 to March 2006. He has been serving as the vice president of the Group since March 2006 until now.

Hongzhi Zeng Mr. Zeng Hongzhi is General Manager - Dongyue Polymers of Dongyue Group Limited. He has been serving the Group since October 2003 and is formerly a chief officer of the Group’s safety and environment protection department and the Group’s corporate administration department, as well as the deputy general manager of Dongyue Polymers. He has been serving as the general manager of Dongyue Polymers since February 2009 until now.

Kwan Fu Mr. Fu Kwan is Executive Director of Dongyue Group Limited., since July 24, 2006. He is formerly a director of Dongyue Chemicals, Dongyue Polymers, Dongyue Organic Silicone and Dongyue F&S. Mr. Fu is the chairman of the board of directors and the president of Macro- Link Holding Limited (“Macrolink Holding”) and is a director of Macro- Link International Investment Co. Ltd. (“Macrolink International”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Fu is a senior economist with a postgraduate degree in business administration. Mr. Fu has over 25 years of experience in corporate management and business strategy planning. Mr. Fu was the deputy director of the Economic Committee of Liling City, Hunan Province, head of the Foreign Trade Bureau of Liling City, Hunan Province and the vice chairman of the 10th China Federation of Industry & Commerce, and is a committee member of the Chinese People Political & Consultative Conference, the honorary chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Beijing and Hunan Enterprises, vice chairman of China Civil Chamber of Commerce and director of political affairs committee of China Federation of Industry and Commerce. Mr. Fu has also been awarded the “Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs in China Certificate” in 2003 by the China Professional Managers Association. Mr. Fu is the director of Macro-Link Property Joint Stock Company Limited, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Fu owns a direct 4.25% and an indirect 90% interest in Macrolink Holding, which wholly owns Macrolink International. Macrolink International is a substantial shareholder of New Silkroad Culturaltainment Limited (formerly known as “JLF Investment Company Limited”) , a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKSE”).

Chuanqi Liu Mr. Liu Chuanqi is Executive Director of Dongyue Group Limited., since July 24, 2006. He has been with the Group and its predecessors since October 1986. Mr. Liu has over 25 years of experience in the chemical industry and is a director of Dongyue Chemicals, Dongyue Polymers, Dongyue F&S, Dongyue Organic Silicone, Dongying Dongyue Salt, Huaxia Shenzhou and Dongyue Precision Chemicals and was a director of Zibo Dongyue Lvyuan, all of which are the Company’s subsidiaries. He is also formerly the general manager of Dongyue Chemicals and currently the president of the Group. He is a senior officer of political affairs, and was awarded “Medal for Enhancing the Labour Force of Zibo City” in 2002 by the Zibo City Labour Union.

Bishu Zhang Mr. Zhang Bishu is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the senior vice president, chief accountant and the president of the chemical and tyre business department of the Macro-Link Group. In his earlier years, Mr. Zhang BS served as the chief of the finance section of Hunan Yiyang Pharmaceutical Company and the section chief and deputy secretary of the Hunan Yiyang Tax Bureau. He joined the Macro-Link Group in October 2004. He has since served as the deputy financial officer of the Macro-Link Group, the chairman of Macro-Link Weihung Food Company Ltd., the director and the general manager of Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings and the financial officer and the chief officer of the investment department of the MacroLink Group. Mr. Zhang BS obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Inner Mongolian University in 2005. He is also a certified accountant and registered tax agent in the PRC.

Jian Zhang Mr. Zhang Jian is Executive Director of Dongyue Group Limited., since July 24, 2006. Mr. Zhang has more than 10 years of experience in the investment banking and corporate finance. Mr. Zhang has more than 10 years of experience in the investment banking and corporate finance. Mr. Zhang holds a bachelor degree in Economics and Law from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and a Master degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is the controller of listed company division of Macrolink Holding, as well as an executive director of New Silkroad Culturaltainment Limited and Macro-Link Property Joint Stock Company Limited.

Tak Lai Chung Ms. Chung Tak Lai is Company Secretary of the Company. She joined the Group on 20 March 2015. Ms. Chung is primarily responsible for company secretarial matters of the Company. Ms. Chung has over 13 years of work experience in accounting, corporate finance and strategic investment. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chung had worked in the audit and financial advisory divisions of a leading international accounting firm; merger and acquisition team of a Hong Kong listed blue-chip company; finance and accounting; and strategic investment divisions of two listed companies in Hong Kong respectively. Ms. Chung holds a bachelor degree of business administration, majoring in professional accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a bachelor degree of laws from the University of London. Ms. Chung is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Leung Huel Ting Mr. Ting Leung Huel (Stephen), CPA, MH, FCCA, FCPA (PRACTISING), ACA, CTA (HK), FHKIoD, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dongyue Group Limited., since November 16, 2007. Mr. Ting is a certified public accountant and has been the managing partner of Messrs Ting Ho Kwan & Chan, Certified Public Accountants (Practising) since 1987. Mr. Ting is a member of the 9th, 10th and 11th Chinese People Political Consultative Conference, Fujian Province. Mr. Ting is currently a non-executive director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited and an independent non-executive director of six companies listed on the HKSE, namely Tong Ren Tang Technologies Company Limited, Tongda Group Holdings Limited, New Silkroad Culturaltainment Limited (formerly known as “JLF Investment Company Limited“), Computer and Technologies Holdings Limited, Texhong Textile Group Limited and China SCE Property Holdings Limited. Save for the aforesaid, Mr. Ting does not have any other directorships in listed companies during the past 3 years.

Xiaoyong Yang Mr. Yang Xiaoyong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dongyue Group Limited., since 14 August 2014. Mr. Yang has over 30 years of experience in fluoropolymer and organic silicone industries. Mr. Yang obtained a bachelor degree in chemical engineering from East China Institute of Technology in 1982. Mr. Yang served at China Bluestar Chengrand Research Institute of Chemical Industry as chief engineer and director of National Organic Silicone Engineering and Technological Research Centre and National Synthetic Resin Quality Supervision and Inspection Centre, and the chief secretary of the Organic Silicone Professional Committee of China Association of Fluorine and Silicone Industry and so forth. Mr. Yang is currently vice chairman of China Association of Fluorine and Silicone Industry, director of the Expert Committee and the Professional Committee of Silicone, and editor of Silicone Material.