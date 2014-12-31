Name Description

Tjie Goan Oei Mr. Oei Tjie Goan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of HKC (Holdings) Limited. Mr. OEI was a graduate of the Mathematics & Dynamics Department of Beijing University where he majored in Computational Mathematics. Involved in Asia’s pulp and paper, finance, banking, property and agricultural industries since 1974, Mr. OEI sits on the board of two listed companies in Indonesia: PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk. and PT. Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk. Mr. OEI is the father of Mr. OEI Kang, Eric, an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Kang Oei Mr. Oei Kang (Eric) is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of HKC (Holdings) Limited. Mr. OEI is the Chief Executive Officer and the chairman of the Investment Committee and Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. OEI also holds several directorships in other members of the Group. Mr. OEI was educated in the USA, and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (with a minor in Electrical Engineering) and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Earlier in his career, Mr. OEI worked with Peregrine Securities Ltd. and PCCW in Hong Kong, the LG Group in Seoul and McKinsey & Co. in Los Angeles, USA. Mr. OEI is a son of Mr. OEI Tjie Goan, the Chairman of the Group. Mr. OEI is also a director and a shareholder of Claudio Holdings Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. OEI is currently an Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Renewable Energy Investment Limited, a subsidiary of the Company and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

Jake Leong Wong Mr. Wong Jake Leong (Sammy) is Investor Relations Director of HKC (Holdings) Limited. He has been instrumental in raising funds for the Group and is currently serving as a member of the Investment Committee and the Executive Committee. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. WONG is the Investor Relations Director of the Group and has been with the Group since 2007. He has also served as a former Chief Financial Officer. Mr. WONG is an Executive Director of China Renewable Energy Investment Limited, a listed subsidiary of the Company, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. WONG received a Bachelor’s degree in the geophysical sciences from the University of Chicago and an MBA from the Yale School of Management. He started his career as an investment banker at Kidder, Peabody in New York, where he was involved in project finance. He moved to Hong Kong with Bear Stearns, and was involved in a variety of corporate finance activities, and was involved in some of the first H share IPOs out of China. Mr. WONG then worked in equity research at Societe Generale where he was in charge of the research efforts in Shanghai; and later as Vice President and head of China Research at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong. Before joining the Company, Mr. WONG served as a Chief Financial Officer for DVN Holdings Limited (now known as “Frontier Services Group Limited”), where he was involved in fund raising and introducing strategic investors to the company.

Shiu Lee Mr. Lee Shiu Yee (Daniel) has been Project Director - Property Department at HKC (Holdings) Limited., since December 2010. He has been its Executive Director and Member of Executive Committee since January 1, 2014. He also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group and a member of Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. LEE holds a Professional Diploma in Quantity Surveying (Hong Kong Polytechnic), a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree with honours (City University, Hong Kong) and an MSc degree in Construction Management (Reading University, UK). He is a Registered Professional Surveyor, a member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr. LEE has over twenty years of project management experience in property developments in Hong Kong and China. Before joining the Group, Mr. LEE was the General Manager (Property Projects) of the Property Department of CITIC Pacific Limited.

Wing Sum Leung Mr. Leung Wing Sum is an Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of China Renewable Energy Investment Limited (stock code: 987, “CRE”, together with its subsidiaries, the “CRE Group”), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the shares of which are also listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) since 1 December 2008. He joined the CRE Group in April 2008 as Qualified Accountant. He also holds several directorships in other members of CRE Group and is a member of the Investment Committee and the Executive Committee of CRE. Mr. Samuel LEUNG is a certified practising accountant of CPA Australia. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Business from RMIT University of Australia. He has over 20 years’ experience in auditing and finance management with an international audit firm and other major conglomerates in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the CRE Group, Mr. Samuel LEUNG was a director of internal control and risk management of the Company. He is currently also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Kam Kuen Lai Mr. Lai Kam Kuen has been appointed as Company Secretary of HKC (Holdings) Limited., with effect from 17 April 2014. Mr. Lai has worked for the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for around 10 years and is primarily involved in company secretarial and compliance matters for the Group. He is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Laws from the University of London.

Yuk Wo Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of HKC (Holdings) Limited., since July 2004. Mr. CHENG holds a Master of Science Degree in Economics, Accounting and Finance and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Degree in Accounting. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. His career includes more than 20 years’ accounting and corporate advisory services expertise in several listed companies in Hong Kong. The co-founder of a Hong Kong merchant banking firm, Mr. CHENG is the proprietor of a certified public accountancy practice in Hong Kong. Mr. CHENG is currently an independent non-executive director of CSI Properties Limited, Goldbond Group Holdings Limited, C.P. Lotus Corporation, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CPMC Holdings Limited, Imagi International Holdings Limited, Top Spring International Holdings Limited and Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited, all being Hong Kong listed companies. Mr. CHENG was an executive director of 21 Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of South China Land Limited, both companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Cho Yee Chung Mr. Chung (Mico) Cho Yee is Independent Non-Executive Director of HKC (Holdings) Limited., since April 2004. Mr. CHUNG graduated from the University College, University of London, England with a Law Degree in 1983. After qualifying as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1986, Mr. CHUNG spent 2 years working with the commercial department of a local law firm. He subsequently joined the corporate finance department of Standard Chartered Asia Ltd., the investment banking arm of Standard Chartered Bank, in 1988. In 1990, Mr. CHUNG became a director and General Manager of Bond Corporation International Ltd., leaving to join China Strategic Holdings Ltd in 1992. In March 1999, he joined the Pacific Century Group as executive director with responsibility for the group’s merger and acquisition activities. Mr. CHUNG is currently the executive chairman of CSI Properties Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and a non-executive director of HKT Limited and HKT Management Limited (in its capacity as the trustee – manager of the HKT Trust). Mr. CHUNG was a non-executive director of PCCW Limited.