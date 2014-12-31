Name Description

Lit Chi Liu Mr. Liu Lit Chi is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. He is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 26 February 2014. Mr. Liu has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1972. Mr. Liu also serves as the Chairman of Executive Management Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Liu, who was educated in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, is also a director of a number of other companies in Hong Kong and elsewhere. He is the brother of Dr. Liu Lit Chung (Non-executive Director of the Company), an uncle of Mr. Liu Kam Fai, Winston (Deputy Managing Director of the Company), Mr. Liu Kwun Shing, Christopher (Executive Director of the Company and also alternate director to Dr. Liu Lit Chung) as well as a member of the Liu’s family, some of whose members are directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Liu currently served as a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

Chi Chung Luk Mr. Luk Chi Chung is Director of Finance of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Mr. Luk is a professional accountant, holding Master of Arts Degree in Electronic Business and has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. Mr. Luk joined the Company in 1995 and is in charge of Finance Management Department and Information Technology Department.

Kam Fai Liu Mr. Liu (Winston) Kam Fai is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. He holds a Master degree in Economics from the University of London, specializing in Finance and Macro Economic Policy. Mr. Liu oversees the Company’s strategic development, project implementation, as well as all aspects of business operations. Mr. Liu also served as a Director of number of subsidiaries of the Company. Besides, he has been appointed as a non-executive director of Freeman Financial Corporation Limited since January 2011, which is a public company listed on the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong.

Kwun Shing Liu Mr. Liu (Christopher) Kwun Shing is Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. He served as a Non-executive Director of the Company and Alternate Director to Dr. Liu Lit Chung (who is a Non-executive Director of the Company) since 2000. Mr. Liu has also been a director of Chong Hing Bank Limited since the year 2000 (Mr. Liu had resigned as a Non-executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited with effect from 14 February 2014). A holder of a Master of Arts degree in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford, Mr. Liu is a qualified solicitor in both Hong Kong and England & Wales. Prior to joining the Company on a full-time basis, he was a partner of Deacons in Hong Kong focusing on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and rivate equity matters, and currently remains an advisory legal counsel of the international law firm. Mr. Liu is a member of the Foshan Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) as well as a director of both Beijing Chinese Overseas Friendship Association and Shanghai Chinese Overseas Friendship Association (COFA). Mr. Liu is also a Director of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce, an executive director of Guangdong Chamber of Foreign Investors, a Vicechairman of Foshan Investment Chamber of Private Enterprises and a board member of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (Hong Kong). With a passion for the betterment of society and education, he is also a member of the Institutional Review Board of Hong Kong University/ Hospital Authority Hong Kong West Cluster and a schol manager of Liu Po Shan Memorial College. Mr. Liu serves as a member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and as a director of a number of subsidiaries, of the Company, as well as (prior to his resignation as a Non-executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited) a member of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee and the Private Banking Steering Committee of Chong Hing Bank Limited.

Cavior Liu Ms. Cavior Liu is Director of Human Resources and Administration of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Ms. Liu holds a Bachelor degree in Psychology from University of British Columbia. She joined the Company in 2000, in charge of Human Resources & Administration Department. Ms. Liu is a school manager of Liu Po Shan Memorial College.

Kwok Wai Jan Mr. Jan (Kim) Kwok Wai is an Assistant Director of Projects at Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. He joined the Company in 2008. Mr. Jan is a professional engineer with over twenty years of construction and project management experience representing Clients, Consultants and Contractors on both private-sector and government funded projects in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Shiu Cheung Lam Mr. Lam Shiu Cheung is Director - China Property of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Mr. Lam joined the Company in 1994. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering and has over 18 years of experience in development, construction and sales of real estate projects in the PRC.

Ping Leung Lau Mr. Lau (Stephen) Ping Leung is Director of Maintenance of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Mr. Lau is a professional surveyor and professional engineer and has over thirty years of experience in property development, building construction and quantity surveying. Mr. Lau joined the Company in 2009.

Eva Liu Ms. Eva Liu is Director of Projects and Maintenance of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Ms. Liu is a Chartered Architect (UK), holding Master of Arts Degrees, in Architecture from the University of Cambridge, and Property Valuation And Law from The City University in London. She was in architectural practice in England before joining the Company in 1999.

Sze Yuen Pan Mr. Pan (Cecil) Sze Yuen is Director - Projects and Maintenance of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Mr. Pan is a Chartered Architect (UK), holding Master of Arts Degree in Architecture from the University of Cambridge, and has over 20 years of experience as a practising architect in both UK and Hong Kong. Mr. Pan joined the Company in 2006.

Yuk Chi Wong Mr. Wong (Allen) Yuk Chi is Director of Property Department of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Mr. Wong joined the Company in 1997. He holds double Master Degrees in Property & Facility Management and Business Administration, and has over 20 years of experience in Property and Facility Management.

Yuet Lam Yan Ms. Yan (Charmaine) Yuet Lam is Director of Business Development of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Ms. Yan was educated in Vancouver, Canada. Before joining the Company, Ms. Yan had worked with various mainland companies at senior management post for leading and handling numerous successful real estate projects including the Shanghai Forest Manor, one of the top residential villa projects in Shanghai. In addition, Ms. Yan has extensive experience in business club operations both in Beijing and Shanghai. Ms. Yan is currently in charge of searching investment opportunities, the Company’s hotel business and education project in China.

Wai Hung Lee Mr. Lee Wai Hung is Company Secretary and Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Law degree, a Master of Business Administration degree and Postgraduate Diploma in Construction and Real Estate. He is also a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Practising) and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Before joining the Company, Mr. Lee had worked in an international accounting firm for over six years. Mr. Lee has over twenty years of experience in corporate finance and accounting. Mr. Lee joined the Company in 1992 and was appointed as Director in 1994. Mr. Lee is primarily responsible for the Company's finance and secretarial matters.

Eng Tjoan Kho Mr. Kho (Christopher) Eng Tjoan is Non-Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited., since May 25, 2011. He is also serving as a member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Kho holds a Bachelor of Environmental Studies degree on Urban and Regional Planning and a Master of Architecture degree. He is an Authorized Person under the Buildings Ordinance, a Registered Architect under the Architects Registration Ordinance, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects, a corporate member of Royal Institute of British Architects, an associate member of Royal Australian Institute of Architects, a member of Royal Architectural Institute of Canada and an associate member of American Institute of Architects. Mr. Kho was an Executive Committee of the University of Waterloo Alumni Association and a Committee Member of the University of Manitoba Alumni Association from 1989 to 1990. During the year from 1997 to 2003, he was a Director and Council Member of the Wah Yan (Hong Kong) Past Students Association Limited. Mr. Kho is also a Committee Member of the Professional Committee of the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations since 2009.

Lit Chung Liu Dr. Liu Lit Chung is Non-Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. He also the Deputy Managing Director of the Company for over ten years. He holds a Medical degree from King’s College Hospital, London University and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians of the United Kingdom. He was awarded the Fellowship of Royal College of Physician of London for his work in Motor Neuron Disease. In 2005, he was further awarded the Honorary Fellowship by the Hong Kong College of Physicians.

Kam Yuen Au Mr. Au (Arthur) Kam Yuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited. He also serves as a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Au studied Law in Sydney and London respectively. He was admitted as a solicitor in England in 1975 and in Hong Kong in 1976. He is a sole proprietor of Arthur Au & Co., a firm of solicitors established since 1979. Mr. Au is a Notary Public and member of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel. He is also a School Management Committee of the Clementi Secondary School. He now serves as legal adviser to the Association of Hong Kong Nursing Staff (previously named as the Association of Government Nursing Staff) and The New Territories North District Manufacturers Association of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Au is an active Rotarian, he was a District Governor of Rotary International District 3450 (Hong Kong/Macao/Mongolia) in 1990–1991.

Mo Chi Cheng Dr. Cheng (Moses) Mo Chi, OBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited., since August 1999. He has served as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Dr. Cheng is a practising solicitor and the senior partner of Messrs. P.C. Woo & Co. Dr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong. He is the Founder Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. He was also the President of International Association of Practising Lawyers. Dr. Cheng currently holds directorships in City Telecom (H.K.) Limited, China Mobile Limited, China Resources Enterprise, Limited, Towngas China Company Limited, Kader Holdings Company Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited and Tian An China Investments Company Limited, all being public listed companies in Hong Kong. Dr. Cheng is also an independent nonexecutive director of ARA Asset Management Limited, a company whose shares are listed on Singapore Exchange Limited. His other directorships in public listed companies in the last 3 years include Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, both companies are public listed companies in Hong Kong, and ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (formerly known as ARA Asset Management (Singapore) Limited) which is the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on Singapore Exchange Limited.

Yuk Wo Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited., with effect from 7 March 2014. Mr. Cheng obtained a Master of Science (Economics) degree in Accounting and Finance from London School of Economics, England and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Accounting from University of Kent, England. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, Canada. Mr. Cheng has over 20 years’ of expertise in accounting, finance and corporate advisory services. Mr. Cheng is currently an independent non-executive director of Chong Hing Bank Limited, C.P. Lotus Corporation, CSI Properties Limited, HKC (Holdings) Limited, Goldbond Group Holdings Limited, CPMC Holdings Limited, Imagi International Holdings Limited and Top Spring International Holdings Limited, the abovementioned companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong.