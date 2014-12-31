Name Description

Yajun Chen Mr. Chen Yajun is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently a director, vice general manager and the vice secretary of the Party committee of China Aerospace Automotive Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen obtained bachelor’s degree in 1985 and obtained master’s degree in 1988 from the Beijing Institute of Technology.

Mi Zhang Mr. Zhang Mi is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Honghua Group Ltd. He has been Chairman of the Company and an Executive Director since June 2007. He has been receiving special subsidies granted by the State Council of the PRC government since February 2007, for his significant contribution to the development of machinery engineering in the PRC. In 2005, Mr. Zhang was awarded the Sichuan Province Prize for Outstanding Talent in Innovation , by the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government. In 2007, he was granted the May 1 Labor Medal of Sichuan Province by the Sichuan Provincial Federation of Trade Unions in 2007. Mr. Zhang was rewarded as Leading Entrepreneur of Foreign Trading and Export Enterprises in Sichuan for 2009.

Jie Ren Mr. Ren Jie serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Honghua Group Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since 18 January 2008. In 1990, Mr. Ren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in mining machinery from Southwest Petroleum University, located in Sichuan Province, specializing in petroleum and natural gas. In 1995, Mr. Ren obtained an engineering qualifi cation, granted by the China National Petroleum Corp., Sichuan Petroleum Administration. In November 2007, he also became a member of the 5th Edition Committee of the Oil Field Equipment Journal. Mr. Ren is employed as an senior engineer by Honghua Company. In the early stages of Honghua Company, Mr. Ren designed a rotary table transmission unit, a drawworks bevel gear box, and universal shaft equipment for the ZJ70LC drilling rigs, which contributed greatly to the development of the Company. Mr. Ren, together with his research and development team, also developed a set of digitally-controlled VFD rigs, after the development of the fi rst digitally controlled VFD rig (DBS).

Cong Zhang Mr. Zhang Cong is Vice President of Honghua Group Ltd since 27 April 2008. He has been the chairman and general manager of Sichuan Honghua Electric Co.,Ltd. (formerly known as “Chengdu Hongtian Electric Drive Engineering Co., Ltd.”) since June 2001. He has been a director of Honghua International Co., Ltd. since 1 August 2009, and has been the general manager of Honghua Offshore Oil & Gas Equipment (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Honghua Offshore Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. since 26 September 2011. Mr. Zhang was one of the initial founders of Sichuan Honghua Electric Co.,Ltd.. Mr. Zhang has helped Sichuan Honghua Electric Co.,Ltd. to sell DBS digital VFD system to major oil fields in China and a large number of products to the overseas market. In December 2006, Mr. Zhang was awarded “The Fourth session Excellent Start in Undertaking Entrepreneur of Chengdu”. Mr. Zhang was a cadre in South-Sichuan Mining Area of Sichuan Petroleum Bureau from September 1985 to September 1994 and was the manager and director of Luzhou Huayou Compressed Gas Co., Ltd. form September 1994 to June 2001. Mr. Zhang graduated from Sichuan Radio TV University, majoring in electronic technology and is a qualified engineer.

Ping Zhao Mr. Zhao Ping is Human Resources Director, Vice President of Honghua Group Ltd since 26 March 2015. He has been a director of Honghua Company since 18 January 2010, and has been the chairman of Honghua Company since 1 January 2012. He was the general manager of Honghua Company from 18 January 2010 to 31 December 2011. Mr. Zhao was one of the initial founders of Sichuan Honghua Youxin Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd., and has been the chairman and general manager of Sichuan Honghua Youxin Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. since 2000. Mr. Zhao established the corporate operation system and improved the construction of regulations of Sichuan Honghua Youxin Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.. From 1972 to 1999, Mr Zhao worked in South-Sichuan Mining Area of Sichuan Petroleum Bureau. He was the head of Quality Management Offi ce since 1993, and the director of Workshop No.1 from 1994 to 1996, and was the Deputy Factory Director from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Zhao graduated from of Machinery Department of Southwest Petroleum University, majoring in Petroleum & Minerals Machinery and is a qualified engineer.

Hai Yuan Mr. Yuan Hai is Financial Controller of the Company. Mr. Yuan joined the Company in 2007. He is currently a director and chief financial officer of Honghua International Co., Ltd., an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Yuan has over 14 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Yuan was engaged in PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2000 to 2004, with the then last position as senior tax consultant. From 2004 to 2007, he worked in Bayer Animal Health China with the then last position as financial controller. Mr. Yuan obtained a Bachelor’s degree majoring in international trade from Southwest University of Finance and Economics in 2000.

Bin He Mr. He Bin is Secretary of Board and a Joint Company Secretary of the Company since 27 December 2013. Mr. He joined the Group in 2008 as the director of Strategic Investment Department and assistant president of the Company. Mr. He has more than 10 years of investment and management experience, once was engaged in venture capital, investment consulting and other related work in Samsung Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Renmin University of China and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Alberta in Canada.

Corinna Leung Ms. Corinna Leung is Joint Company Secretary of Honghua Group Ltd., since 21 January 2008. She is a director of the corporate services department of Tricor Services Limited. She is a fellow member with the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She provides corporate services to companies that are listed on the Main Board, Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange and private companies.

Wenle Chen Mr. Chen Wenle is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the director of corporate plan and development department of Shenzhen Aerospace Industry Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. and chairman of Zhuhai Aerospace Science and Technology Innovation Industrial Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen has a bachelor of finance degree from Shandong University obtained in 2003 and a master of economics degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics obtained in 2006.

Guangrong Han Mr. Han Guangrong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the deputy director of the international-business department of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (“CASIC”) and vice-chairman of Aerospace Hi-tech Holding Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Han obtained a bachelor of engineering degree from the Harbin Institute of Technology in 1984 and a master of engineering degree from Beihang University in 1997 respectively

Qing Chang Mr. Chang Qing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chairman of Jinpeng International Futures Co., Ltd., a professor of China Agricultural University and the chairman of the expert committee of China Futures Association. Mr. Chang is also currently a council member of Shanghai Futures Exchange and a member of the Expert Committee of China Securities Journal. Mr. Chang is now acting as an independent non-executive director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited and China Chengtong Development Group Limited. He previously served as independent non-executive directors of Tibet Summit Resources Co., Ltd., TBEA Co., Ltd., Shenwu Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. and Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. respectively. Mr. Chang graduated from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a doctorate degree in agricultural economics and management in 2001, graduated from Jilin University with both a master’s degree in national economics in 1985 and a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1982.

Guoming Chen Mr. Chen Guoming Ph.D, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Honghua Group Ltd since January 18, 2008. In 1982, Mr. Chen graduated from the Mechanical Department of the East China Petroleum Institute with a Bachelor’s Degree, and then worked as an assistant engineer in the Lanzhou General Machinery Plant from 1982 to 1983. He earned his Master’s degree in 1986, from the Beijing Graduate School of East China Petroleum Institute. He then worked as a teacher in this Institute and was then promoted to Associate Professor and Professor in 1992 and 1995, respectively. He was a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, from 1996 to 1997. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in 1999, and was employeed as Ph.D. candidate supervisor in 2000. He is now a Professor and a Ph.D. candidate supervisor in the Department of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, China University of Petroleum. Currently, Mr. Chen is the Chief Offi cer of Shandong Key Laboratory of Petroleum Mechanical Engineering and the Research Centre of Security technique of the Offshore Oil & Gas Equipment; a member of the Quality & Reliability Committee of China Petroleum Society, the Offshore Engineering Committee of China Naval Architects and Marine Engineers’ Society and China Mechanical Engineering Society; and a member of the Editorial Committee of the Journal of Petroleum Science, the Journal of Oil Mining Field Machinery and the Journal of China University of Petroleum (Natural Science Edition). He has been receiving special subsidies granted by the State Council of the PRC government since August 2005, for his signifi cant contribution to the development of higher education in China, and was awarded the National Labor Day Medal in 2007.

Xiaofeng Liu Mr. Liu Xiaofeng is Independent Non-Executive Director of Honghua Group Ltd since January 18, 2008. He is currently a managing director of China Resources Capital Holdings Company Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Kun Lun Energy Company Limited. He has years of experience in corporate finance and has worked with various international financial institutions since 1993, including NM Rothschild & Sons, JP Morgan, and DBS. Mr. Liu obtained a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. from the Faculty of Economics, University of Cambridge in 1988 and 1993 respectively, a Master of Science degree in Development Studies from the University of Bath, England, in 1987, and a Bachelor of Economics degree from Southwest University of Finance and Economics in 1983.

Chiu Kwok Poon Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an executive director, vice president and company secretary of Huabao International Holdings Limited. Mr. POON has years of experience in finance, compliance and listed companies management. Mr. POON is currently the independent non-executive director of Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, Greentown Service Group Co., Ltd., Sunac China Holdings Limited, Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., TUS International Limited and AUX International Holdings Limited. Mr. POON is a fellow of CPA Australia, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of its Technical Consultation Panel and Professional Development Committee. He was granted postgraduate diploma in laws from the University of London. He holds a Master’s degree in international accounting, Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in laws and a Bachelor’s degree in business studies.

Daqing Qi Mr. Qi Daqing serves as Independent Non-executive Director of Honghua Group Ltd since January 18, 2008. Mr. Qi is a Professor of Accounting and Associate Dean at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB). He taught at the School of Accounting, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, from 1996 to 2002. His research interests primarily focus on fi nancial reporting and strategy execution. He has published many articles in accounting and fi nance journals, and he has executive training and consulting experience in accounting and corporate finance. He received his Ph.D. in Accounting from Michigan State University in 1996, his MBA from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1992, and his Bachelor’s Degrees in Biophysics and International Journalism from Fudan University in 1985 and 1987, respectively. Mr. Qi is not a certifi ed public accountant; he became a member of the American Accounting. Mr. Qi is currently an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Sohu (a NASDAQ listed company), Focus Media Holding Limited (a NASDAQ listed company), Sino Media Holding Limited (a HKSE listed company), AutoNavi Holdings Limited (a NASDAQ listed company), China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (a HKSE listed company), Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd. (a NYSE listed company) and Bona Film Group (a NASDAQ listed company) respectively. He is an independent director, member of the audit committee of China Vanke Co., Ltd (a SZSE listed company). He is directly involved in the formulation of accounting policies and audit processes of the above-mentioned companies.