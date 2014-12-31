Name Description

Yee Tai Wai Mr. Wai Yee Tai is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has approximately 15 years’ working experience and extensive knowledge in the field of private banking, and wealth management in Singapore. Mr. Wai obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics (major in Banking and Finance) at University of London (External) in 1999. Mr. Wai is an executive director of private wealth management, Institutional Equity Division of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited from 2015, focus on serving ultra–high net worth individuals, corporates and institutions. From 2003 to 2015, Mr. Wai worked in Citibank Singapore Limited, with the latest position of elite plus relationship manager of global consumer bank.

Rongbing Yang Mr. Yang Rongbing serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 3 May 2013. He holds a MBA from Central University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Yang joined the Group in 2010 and is an executive Director and the vice president of the Company. Mr. Yang is mainly responsible for corporate strategy whilst oversees a list of key operational departments including finance, investment, human resources and legal. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in investment and finance, and familiar with relevant areas with regard to the media industry, including financial markets and tax planning. Mr Yang is also an expert in adopting a wide range of innovative financial vehicles to support rapid growth and continuously improving capital structure. Mr. Yang has acquired extensive experience in financial management, capital planning, internal control, investment and financing and capital financial strategy from serving various financial and investment roles in state-owned enterprises and institutions such as Beijing Golden Tide Group Co., Ltd., Foreign Economic Cooperation Office under Ministry of Environmental Protection, Center for Development of Trade and Control of Investment in Europe, etc. Currently, Mr. Yang is an independent non-executive director of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (Stock code: 1586), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Yang has not at any time during the three years preceding the date of this announcement served nor is currently serving as a director of any other publicly listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas.

Kok Sim Koh Mr. Koh Kok Sim is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ working experience in the field of information technology, He obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science in Economics and Management at University of London (LSE). Mr. Koh participated in certain mega sized companies. He worked in Pepsi Co. in 1996 to 2005, started as an IT support analyst and finally appointed as the joint Chief Information Officer of China Beverage and China Food of the company. He then joined Royal Dutch Shell as the Global head of Strategy Retail and Information Technology in 2005 to 2007. During his tenure in Tamesek Holdings Limited, the Sovereign Wealth Fund owned by Ministry of Finance of Singapore, he was the Technology, System and Process Leader in 2007 to 2011. He founded myWorkflowww, a Fin-Tech startup focus on providing Cloud computing service for traditional corporates in 2013 to 2016.

Chi Chung Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Chung serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of SMI Corporation Limited., since November 22, 2011. He was appointed as an executive Director on 22 November 2011 and the CEO of the Company on 7 June 2012. He holds an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University of Beijing and a bachelor degree from Taiwan University, and obtained Special Awards and honor of the 44th National Culture and Arts in China. He served as the chief executive officer of Beijing Gome Online Co., Ltd. the director of Eastern Broadcasting Co., Ltd. the general manager of Eastern Broadcasting and Eastern Shopping (America), the general manager of Eastern Public Relations Company and the director of Eastern Broadcasting News Channel. Mr. Cheng has extensive management experience in culture, media and retail areas.

Dalu Kong Mr. Kong Dalu serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has approximately 20 years’ working experience and extensive knowledge in the field of banking, corporate finance and investment in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Mr. Kong obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics (major in International Finance) at Wuhan University in the PRC in 1994. Mr. Kong was a foreign exchange manager and foreign exchange trader in the international business department in the headquarters of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited from 1994 to 1997. From 1997 to 2007, Mr. Kong also served at senior management level respectively at China Minsheng Bank Corp., Ltd. and Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Since 2007, Mr. Kong has acted as a director of Xince (Hong Kong) Investment Development Co. Limited, being an equity investment company incorporated in Hong Kong. During the period from 2008 to 2011, Mr. Kong also acted as a director of Haitong Securities Company Limited (Shanghai Stock Code: 600837), being a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Currently, Mr. Kong is an executive director of SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 2366), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Wing Shun Wong Mr. Wong Wing Shun is Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Group at April 2016 as the deputy company secretary of the Group. He possessed approximately 17 years of extensive experience in finance, accounting and company secretarial services in Hong Kong and overseas companies. Mr. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and graduated with a Bachelor degree of Arts in Accountancy and a Master degree of Science in Financial Engineering from City University of Hong Kong.

Ka Hai Hung Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hung has served Deloitte China firm for 38 years. He has extensive experience in the areas of initial public offerings, mergers and strategic acquisitions and corporate finance, and advising multinational corporations, public companies and enterprises in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China and is an expert in listings in Main Board and GEM in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Recently the Ministry of Finance of People’s Republic of China appointed him as an expert Consultant under his extensive experience as a Hong Kong accounting professionals. Mr. Hung had also assumed various leadership roles in Deloitte before he took up the appointment as Chairman. He was the Audit group leader and the Office Managing Partner of Deloitte Shenzhen Office and Guangzhou Office. He was also a member of the China Management Team. Later on Mr. Hung assumed the role of the Southern Audit Leader and the Deputy Managing Partner of the Southern Region. Mr. Hung has become an honorary member of the Shenzhen Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2004; He has served as the Guangzhou Institute of Chartered Accountants consultant from 2009; During 2006-2012 he also served as member of the Political Consultative Committee of Luohu District, Shenzhen.

Allan Yap Dr. Allan Yap serves as Honorary Chairman of the Company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dr. Yap holds an Honorary degree of Doctor of Laws and has over 30 years’ experience in finance, investment and banking. Dr. Yap is the chairman and executive director of Hanny Holdings (stock Code: 275), the chairman and executive director of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1189), the chairman and executive director of Meike International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 953), whose shares are listed in the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Dr. Yap is also the chairman and chief executive officer of China Enterprises Limited, a company whose shares are traded on the OTC Securities Market in the United States of America, as well as the chairman and chief executive officer of Burcon NutraScience Corporation, a company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany and NASDAQ Stock Exchange in the United States of America. He also is the executive chairman of Hanwell Holdings Limited and Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange Limited., Dr. Yap was an alternate director of Television Broadcasts Limited (Stock code: 511) from 10 June 2011 to 29 December 2015, whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Fusheng Li Mr. Li Fusheng serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of SMI Corporation Limited since October 10, 2013. Mr. LI is the manager of Beijing Office of Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao. Since joining Ta Kung Pao in 1994, Mr. LI has reported many breaking news and important events. He has reported many significant events in Mainland China, such as reporting the news about the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for 20 consecutive years, and the Beijing Olympic Games. Mr. LI has extensive experience and network in the media industry.

Hong Pang Mr. Pang Hong serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director SMI Corporation Limited., since 28 September 2004. Mr. PANG had worked for various enterprises and government departments in China for about 20 years. He has substantial knowledge of the investment environment in China and has experience in the management of Chinese companies. After studying in the United States for 3 years, he came to Hong Kong to further his career development. He is currently engaged in providing private management consultancy services. Mr. PANG was a former executive director of Pacmos Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1010), and a former independent non- executive director of Dragonite International Limited (Former Name: Ruyan Group (Holdings) Limited) (Stock Code: 329), both shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.