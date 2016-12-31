Name Description

Yau Lung Ho Mr. Yau Lung Ho is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Melco International Development Limited. Mr. Ho was appointed the group managing director of the Company in November 2001 after he completed a General Offer for shares of the Company. He was subsequently appointed as chairman and chief executive officer of the Company on 15 March 2006. He is the chairman of the executive committee, finance committee and regulatory compliance committee and a member of the corporate social responsibility committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ho is currently the co-chairman and chief executive officer of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States, that holds one of six gaming concessions and subconcessions to develop, own and operate casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Asia. He is also the chairman and non-executive director of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Ho is a director of both Lasting Legend Ltd. and Better Joy Overseas Ltd., substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Ho graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in commerce from the University of Toronto, Canada in June 1999 and was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree by Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland in July 2009 for his contribution to business, education and the community in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

Chi Wai Tam Mr. Chi Wai Tam, Ph.D., CPA (Aust), CMA, is Group Finance Director, Qualified Accountant and Head of Human Resources & Administration at Melco International Development Limited. Mr. Tam joined the Group in 2006. He has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, financial control and mergers & acquisitions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tam held senior management positions with various local listed and multinational companies. He currently serves as Group Finance Director and Head of Human Resources & Administration and is in charge of implementing treasury and financial strategies, human resources and administrative functions of the Group. Mr. Tam is currently an executive director of MelcoLot Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a director of Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc., a company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the United States, both of which are subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tam obtained his Master Degree in Accounting from Monash University, completed his PhD program at Washington Intercontinental University and was trained at Harvard Business School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is the chairman of the board for Greater China for the Institute of Certified Management Accountants, a fellow member of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, a member of the Institute of Public Accountants, a member of CPA Australia, a member of the Institute of Administrative Management in United Kingdom. In 2014 and 2015, Mr. Tam was awarded “Asia’s Best CFO (Investor Relations)” at the Asian Excellence Awards by Corporate Governance Asia magazine.

Chun Fung Ko Mr. Ko Chun Fung is Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of MelcoLot Limited, subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited. Mr. Ko is an executive director and chief executive officer of MelcoLot Limited (“MelcoLot”), a subsidiary of the Company and whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Ko is a seasoned professional with a strong track record of successful senior positions in Asia. He has led various high profile ventures in the telecom industry. Prior to entering the lottery industry, he was a founder of iAsia Online Systems Limited, and in his capacity as chief executive officer and executive director, nurtured its growth into a leading financial trading solutions vendor in Hong Kong and mainland China. Mr. Ko then went on to set up the lottery business which was subsequently acquired by MelcoLot in late 2007, in his capacity as chief executive officer and executive director of PAL Development Limited. Upon the acquisition of the lottery business, Mr. Ko was appointed as a director and chief executive officer of MelcoLot and continues to lead the lottery business of MelcoLot Group.

Hoi Wai Leung Mr. Leung Hoi Wai is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Leung is the Group General Counsel and he also serves as the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Leung oversees the legal, corporate secretarial and compliance matters of the Group. He joined the Group in May 2015. Prior to joining the Group, he was a senior counsel of a multinational conglomerate and a business trust listed in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively, and practised law with the Hong Kong office of an international law firm. Mr. Leung is qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong and England and Wales with over 18 years of experience in the legal profession specialising in corporate finance, infrastructure projects, listing and compliance matters, as well as cross-border mergers and acquisitions. He holds a postgraduate certificate in laws and a bachelor of laws degree, both from The University of Hong Kong.

Evan Winkler Mr. Evan Andrew Winkler is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Winkler has been the Managing Director of the Company since August 2016. He is also a member of the executive committee, regulatory compliance committee, finance committee and corporate social responsibility committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He i s currently a non-executive director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States. Before joining the Company, Mr. Winkler served as a managing director at Moelis & Company, a global investment bank. Prior to that, he was a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecommunications M&A at UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Winkler has extensive experience in providing senior level advisory services on mergers and acquisitions and other corporate finance initiatives, having spent nearly two decades working on Wall Street. He was named as one of the “Top 40 under 40” by Investment Dealers’ Digest in 2010. He holds a bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Yuk Man Chung Mr. Yuk Man Chung, CPA, is Executive Director of Melco International Development Limited. Mr. Chung has been an Executive Director of the Company since May 2006. He is also a member of the executive committee, finance committee and corporate social responsibility committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company’s subsidiary, Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc., a company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the United States, a non-executive director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States and the chairman and president of Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corporation, a company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. Mr. Chung has more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry in various capacities as a chief financial officer, an investment banker and a merger and acquisition specialist. He was named one of the “Asian Gaming 50” by Inside Asian Gaming magazine for multiple years. Mr. Chung obtained a master degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and a bachelor degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Kwok Fai Law Mr. Law Kwok Fai is Group Internal Audit Director of Melco International Development Limited. Mr. Law joined the Group in 2007. Mr. Law has more than 30 years of experience in public accountancy, financial management and operational risk management. He held management positions in multinational companies including KPMG, Peninsula Hotels Group, Standard Chartered Bank and Citigroup. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Quality Assurance Head of Citigroup Hong Kong for 10 years. Mr. Law obtained his Master Degree of Business Administration from the University of Warwick. He is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and also an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Ching Wo Ng Mr. Ng Ching Wo is Non-Executive Director of Melco International Development Limited since September 2004. Mr. Ng has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since September 2004. He is also the chairman of the corporate governance committee and a member of the audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Ng is a senior partner of King & Wood Mallesons. Mr. Ng received his L.L.B. from the University of Alberta in Canada and was admitted to practise as a barrister and solicitor in Alberta in 1981. He is qualified as a solicitor in both the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Mr. Ng’s practice focused primarily in the area of cross-border corporate and commercial work and he has experience in mergers and acquisitions, take-overs of private and listed companies, cross-border initial public offerings, tax planning, large-scale international joint ventures and technology transfer.

Che Yin Tsui Mr. Tsui (Frank) Che Yin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been an Executive Director of the Company from November 2001 to June 2017. He has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2017. Currently, he is the chairman and non-executive director of MelcoLot Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a director of Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited, a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange of Canada, an independent non-executive director of Jinhui Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and a non-executive director of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited, a company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Mr. Tsui has more than 30 years of experience in investment and banking industries and held senior management positions at various international financial institutions. He was formerly the President of China Assets Investment Management Limited which is the investment manager of China Assets (Holdings) Limited, a listed investment holding company in Hong Kong. Mr. Tsui graduated with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and with a law degree from the University of London. He also holds a doctoral degree in Business Administration from The University of Newcastle, Australia. He is a member of the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada and the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Kwong Fai Chow Mr. Chow Kwong Fai, Edward, J.P., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the chairman of the corporate social responsibility committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Chow is currently a non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority, an independent non-executive director of Wing Lung Bank Limited and chairman of its audit and risk management committee and an independent non-executive director of Redco Properties Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Chow has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since June 2015. He is also the chairman of the corporate social responsibility committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Chow is currently an independent non-executive director of Wing Lung Bank Limited and chairman of its audit and risk management committee. He is also an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Redco Properties Group Limited and an independent non-executive director of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited, companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He was previously the chairman of CIG Yangtze Ports PLC and an independent non-executive director of COSCO Pacific Limited and China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., all are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Chow holds an honours bachelor’s degree in business studies from Middlesex University in the United Kingdom and is a fellow and former council member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, former chairman of its Commercial Board and a past president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). Before elected president, he chaired the HKICPA’s Corporate Governance Committee and Professional Accountants in Business Committee.

Sui Leung Sham Mr. Sham (Daniel) Sui Leung is Independent Non-executive Director of Melco International Development Limited. Mr. Sham has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since June 2006. He is also the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee and corporate governance committee of the Company. He was previously an independent non-executive director of AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Sham qualified as a chartered accountant in England and Wales, and worked as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong for over 20 years. He has all-round experience in accounting, auditing and other related works, especially in the fields of corporate finance and securities regulations. He was a partner of Moores Rowland Mazars for 14 years until he retired on 31 December 2003. After his retirement, he rejoined Moores Rowland Mazars as a consultant in late 2004 and worked in that capacity until March 2006. Mr. Sham graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at University of Leeds. He was a member of the Auditing Standard Committee, the Expert Panel on Listing and the Expert Panel on Securities and the Accountants’ Report Task Force of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). He was also a member of the Disciplinary Panel of HKICPA.