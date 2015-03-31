Name Description

Zhaobai Jiang Mr. Jiang Zhaobai is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, since September 24, 2012. He has over 25 years experience in real estate development and investment in the PRC and extensive experience in international investment including minerals, dairy and agricultural industries and property investment etc. He is also the chairman of the board of Shanghai Pengxin Group Co., Ltd. (“Pengxin Group”). Mr. Jiang is the founder of Pengxin Group and Shanghai Pengxin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (“Pengxin Real Estate”). He was the chairman of Pengxin Group during the period from April 1997 to May 2000 and the chairman of Pengxin Real Estate during the period from January 1995 to March 1997. Mr. Jiang was appointed as vice presidents of China Enterprise Directors Association from July 2010 to July 2015 and is currently a rotating chairman of New Shanghai Businessman Federation. He graduated in Nanjing Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and was admitted to an Executive Master of Business Administration degree at China Europe International Business School in June 2005.

Cheung Shing Lam Mr. Lam (Richard) Cheung Shing serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, since June 2009. In August 2001, Mr. Lam was appointed as an executive Director and deputy chief executive officer of the Company and was designated as the chairman of the Company during the period from May 2009 to June 2009. Other than the directorship in the Company, currently, Mr. Lam is also an independent non-executive director of Eagle Legend Asia Limited, the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Besides, Mr. Lam was appointed as an executive director of Kai Yuan Holdings Limited, the issued shares of which are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange, during the period from December 2001 to July 2008 and re-designated as a non-executive director during the period from July 2008 to November 2008. Mr. Lam was appointed as an executive director ofChina Pipe Group Limited, the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, during the period from June 2007 to February 2009. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of both Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lam was admitted to the Master Degree of Business Administration in the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2006. Mr. Lam spent over ten years in PriceWaterhouseCoopers, an international accounting firm and promoted to a senior audit manager, and is equipped with extensive experience in accountancy, taxation and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lam held senior positions in a number of listed companies in Hong Kong, including Sun Hung Kai & Co., Limited, Kingsway SW Asset Management Limited and U-Cyber Technology Holdings Limited. Other than the directorship in the Company, currently, Mr. Lam is also an independent non-executive director of China Star Cultural Media Group Limited, the issued shares of which are listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange.

Yi Chen Mr. Chen (Ethan) Yi is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen joins the Company as an independent non-executive Director of the Company in February 2012 and re-designated to an executive Director of the Company since October 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Science on Professional Electric Engineering from University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada and Mr. Chen has profound knowledge in financial instruments and rich experience in the international capital market. Prior to this re-designation, Mr. Chen had been worked as the assistant vice president in investment of Wellbo Holdings Limited, an engineering analyst of Kobex Minerals Inc. and International Barytex Resources Ltd in Canada, and an analyst and assistant vice president of Rongying Investments Limited respectively.

Angang Shen Mr. Shen Angang is Executive Director of the Company, since February 23, 2012. He has been the president and chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai AnShung Group Ltd. since 1995. He has rich experience in areas ranging from finance, investment, real estate and mining resources. Mr. Shen served as the cadre of the Science Committee of Shanghai. He also held the position as the general manager of Shanghai Industry and Trade Department of Shanghai Ocean Helicopter Professional Co., Ltd., and as the general manager of Shanghai Securities Department of Guizhou International Trust & Investment Corporation.

Chi Lok Lau Mr. Lau (Freeman) Chi Lok serves as Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Group in July 2007. Mr. Lau graduated from La Trobe University of Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting. He is a fellow member of both Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, he had worked in international accounting firms as well as listed groups in Hong Kong. He has experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and company secretarial service.

Yiu Yue Ho Mr. Ho (Louis) Yiu Yue is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company and a member of the Nomination Committee. He obtained a master degree of business administration in finance & operations research from Concordia University in Canada and is an associate member of both Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Australia Society of Certificate Practising Accountants. Mr. Ho had 30 years working experience with international accounting professional firms and had been admitted as partner in Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen, focusing on technology risk, system and process assurance and risk consulting practices. During that period, Mr. Ho provided services and advices to blue chip corporations in both Hong Kong and the PRC. Mr. Ho was an independent non-executive director of China Pipe Group Limited, the issued shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Ming Tung Ko Mr. Ko (Edward) Ming Tung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ko obtained an external Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of London in the United Kingdom in August 1986 and is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Ko is the principal of Messrs. Edward Ko & Company and has been practising as a solicitor in Hong Kong for more than 23 years. Other than the directorship in the Company, currently, Mr. Ko is also an independent non-executive director of Sinofert Holdings Limited and Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited, and a non-executive director of Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Rainbow Brothers Holdings Limited”), all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.