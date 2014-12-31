Name Description

Zheng Zhou Mr. Zhou Zheng is Executive Chairman of the Board of Joy City Property Limited. Mr. Zhou was appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 28 August 2012. He was also appointed as the chairman of the Board and chairman of the nomination committee since 19 December 2013, and the chairman of the executive committee since 26 August 2014. He is a director of Achieve Bloom Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Zhou is the chairman of COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd. (“COFCO Property”), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000031), and a vice president of COFCO Corporation (“COFCO Corporation”). He was the general manager of COFCO Property from June 2008 to January 2011. Prior to joining COFCO Property, he had held various management positions and directorships with the packaging business of COFCO Corporation. He is also a non-executive director of CPMC Holdings Limited (stock code: 00906), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Zhou is a qualified senior engineer in the PRC and has over 20 years of experience in corporate management. Currently, he is a council member of the China Real Estate Association. In February 2007, he was awarded the Governmental Special Allowance by the State Council for his outstanding contribution to the development of the packaging industry in the PRC. Mr. Zhou received a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Machinery Processing from Nanchang Institute of Aeronautical Technology (now known as Nanchang Hangkong University) in the PRC in July 1983 and a master’s degree in Aeronautical and Aerospace Manufacturing Engineering from Beijing University of Aeronautics & Astronautics in the PRC in March 1992.

Hanping Xu Ms. Xu Hanping is the Chief Financial Officer of Joy City Property Limited. Ms. Xu joined COFCO Corporation in August 1988 and has more than 20 years of experience in financial management and accounting. Ms. Xu served as a deputy general manager in the finance and capital management department of COFCO Corporation from February 2007 to December 2010 and the general manager of the finance department of the real estate hotel business division of COFCO Corporation from December 2010 to January 2012. Ms. Xu received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Xiamen University in the PRC in July 1988 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Murdoch University in Australia in February 2002. Ms. Xu became a Certified Public Accountant in the PRC in March 2006.

Peng Zhou Mr. Zhou Peng is the General Manager of the Company. He joined COFCO Corporation in January 2005 and had served in various positions. He was a deputy general manager of Chaoyang Joy City from February 2009 to September 2011 and a general manager of Chaoyang Joy City from September 2011 to August 2016. He is a deputy general manager of the Company since March 2016 since September 2016. Mr. ZHOU Peng is a member of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a qualified senior engineer in the PRC and has over 10 years of experience in commercial property corporate management. Currently, he is a member of the Chinese Young Entrepreneurs Association, a vice chairman of China Real Estate Research Association of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce and a special expert of Commercial Property Creative Group at E-House China Wharton. Mr. ZHOU Peng received a bachelor’s degree in Inorganic Nonmetallic Materials from Harbin Institute of Technology in the PRC in June 2006, a master’s degree in Project Management from University of Northumbria at Newcastle in the United Kingdom in December 2004 and a Doctorate in Economics from Minzu University of China.

Guorong Xu Mr. XU Guorong is the deputy general manager of the Joy City Property Limited. Mr. XU joined COFCO Corporation in 1988 and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate management. Mr. Xu received a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in the PRC in June 1988.

Changlin Yao Mr. Yao Changlin is the Deputy General Manager of Joy City Property Limited. Mr. Yao joined COFCO Corporation in February 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Yao worked in the accounting department of China Feed Group during the period from March 1993 to December 1995 and the finance department of China Grain Trading Company from December 1995 to February 2002. Mr. Yao has more than 20 years of experience in finance, property development, hotel development and management. Mr. Yao received a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Anhui University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in July 1989 and finished his study for the degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in the PRC in October 2012.

Fuping Yu Mr. Yu Fuping is the Deputy General Manager of Joy City Property Limited. Mr. Yu joined COFCO Corporation in July 1980 and has more than 30 years of experience in financial management, import and export trading, property development and management. From July 2007 to July 2009, he was also the vice mayor of Bengbu city and a member of the Bengbu Committee, Anhui Province. Mr. Yu obtained a master’s degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in the PRC in June 1999.

Ronggen Cao Mr. Cao Ronggen is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined Shenzhen Baoheng (Group) Co., Ltd. (was acquired by COFCO Corporation and renamed as COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd. (“COFCO Property”) (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000031))) in July 1988. He was an assistant engineer of Shenzhen Baohing Electric Wire & Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.. He worked at various departments of Baoan Country City Construction Development Company, such as managerial office department, from January 1992 to August 1993. He was the securities department manager of COFCO Property from September 1993 to November 1998, the board secretary of COFCO Property from December 1998 to June 1999, the manager of Shenzhen Baoan Fuan Industrial Co.,Ltd (“Baoan Fuan Industrial”) from February 1999 to November 2000, the general manager assistant of COFCO Property and the manager of Baoan Fuan Industrial from December 2000 to June 2002. He had been the deputy general manager of COFCO Property since July 2002 to November 2016. Mr. Cao graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology in the PRC, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Chi Man Ng Ms. Ng Chi Man is the Company Secretary of Joy City Property Limited. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has extensive experience in company secretarial and corporate governance practices with listed companies. Ms. Ng holds a bachelor of social work degree and a postgraduate diploma in corporate administration from the City University of Hong Kong.

Peng Jia Mr. Jia Peng is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined China National Native Produce and Animal By-Products Import & Export Corporation , a member of COFCO Group, in 1993 and had served in various positions, including the general manager of China TuXi Africa SanLi Co., Ltd , a deputy general manager of China Feed Import and Export Corporation , the general manager of China 's native products of Yunnan Tea Import and Export Company , the general manager and chairman of Yunnan Chinese Tea Industry Limited , the deputy general manager and the general manager of China Tea Limited . Mr. Jia had been the general manager assistant of China National Native Produce and Animal By-Products Import & Export Corporation since March 2012. Mr. Jia is currently a director of Xiamen Tea Import & Export Co., Ltd, Fujian Tea Import & Export Limited, Fujian Quanzhou Ruilong Tea Industry Co., Ltd , Hunan Chinese Tea Industry Limited , Yunnan Chinese Tea Industry Limited , Guangxi Chinese Tea Industry Limited , and Hunan Monkey King Tea Industry Limited. Mr. Jia received a bachelor’s degree in arts from Anhui University in July 1983.

Chao Jiang Mr. Jiang Chao is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined COFCO Corporation (“COFCO”) in June 1994 and had served in various positions. He was a general manager of training division of human resources department of COFCO from August 2000 to October 2007, a deputy director of human resources department of COFCO from October 2006 to October 2007, a deputy general manager of China Agri- Industries Limited (“China Agri-Industries”) and the general manager of human resources department of China Agri-Industries Limited from October 2007 to January 2014, and a deputy general manager of COFCO Trading Limited from January 2014 to October 2016. Mr. Jiang holds an Executive Master Of Business Administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in the PRC in 2007.

Jianping Ma Mr. Ma Jianping was the Non-Executive Director of Joy City Property Limited. He is a director of Achieve Bloom, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Ma joined COFCO Corporation in August 1986. He has been a vice president of COFCO Corporation since May 2010 and the director of the strategy department of COFCO Corporation since January 2006. He is also a director of COFCO Property (stock code: 000031), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and a non-executive director of China Foods Limited (stock code: 00506), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is also the deputy managing director of COFCO (HK) and a director of certain other subsidiaries of COFCO Corporation. He was a non-executive director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (stock code: 02319), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange from August 2009 to March 2014. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, investment, strategic planning and management and has worked in Japan for over five years and in Hong Kong for over four years. Mr. Ma received a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from University of International Business and Economics in the PRC in December 2005.

Xiaohui Wu Ms. Wu Xiaohui has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Joy City Property Limited., with effect from 11 June 2015. She joined COFCO Corporation (“COFCO”) in August 1986 and had served in various positions. She was a director of the finance department of COFCO from July 2000 to February 2002 and was the chief financial officer of COFCO from February 2002 to November 2012. She has been the vice president of COFCO since November 2012, mainly responsible for financial businesses of COFCO. Ms. Wu is a non-executive director of Xingda International Holdings Limited (stock code: 01899), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Wu was also the supervisor of Industrial Bank Co. Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from June 2006 to October 2013. Ms. Wu has obtained a qualification certificate as a senior accountant and has over 29 years of experience in finance and accounting. Ms. Wu received a bachelor’s degree in economics from The First Branch Campus of Renmin University of China in July 1986 and a master’s degree in economics from the Capital University of Economics and Business in July 2002.

Xianfeng Zeng Mr. Zeng Xianfeng is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined COFCO Group in September 1996 and had served in various positions, including a manager of finance department and a deputy general manager of COFCO Futures Co., Ltd. from September 1996 to January 2006, a deputy general manager and executive deputy general manager of the oilseeds division of China Agri-Industries Holding Limited (“China Agri-Industries”) and a deputy general manager of finance department of China Agri-Industries from January 2006 to July 2012, the general manager of the oilseeds division of China Agri-Industries from July 2012 to August 2014, and a deputy general manager of China Agri-Industries from March 2014 to November 2016 Mr. Zeng has professional qualification certificate in finances, accounting and futures and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Economics from Beijing Technology and Business University.

Kin Ming Lam Mr. Lam Kin Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Joy City Property Limited. Mr. Lam is the senior vice president of the Enterprise Solutions Commercial Group of HKT Trust and HKT Limited (stock code: 006823), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and a member of the PCCW group. Mr. Lam graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce in September 1978.

Hon Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Hon Chuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Joy City Property Limited. Mr. Lau is also a director of OCBC Wing Hang, Wing Hang Bank (China) Limited, Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited, BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited, Chu & Lau Nominees Limited, Sun Hon Investment and Finance Limited, Wydoff Limited and Wytex Limited. He served as the chairman of the Central and Western District Board from 1988 to 1994, the president of the Law Society of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1993, a member of the Bilingual Laws Advisory Committee from 1988 to 1997 and a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995 to 2004 (from 1997 to 1998, he was a member of the Provisional Legislative Council). Mr. Lau graduated from the University of London in July 1969 with a Bachelor of Laws Degree. He is a Solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong, a China-Appointed Attesting Officer and a Notary Public. He is the senior partner of Messrs. Chu & Lau, Solicitors & Notaries and is currently a Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.