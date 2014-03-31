Asia Orient Holdings Ltd (0214.HK)
0214.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Siu Fung
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jing Poon
|59
|Chief Executive, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pui Kan Lun
|50
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Po Lam Kwan
|55
|Executive Director
|
Hai Poon
|29
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Yeung Poon
|27
|2015
|Development Manager, Executive Director
|
Siew Seng Ng
|62
|Group General Manager of Asia Standard Hotel
|
Hoi Yan Wong
|41
|2014
|General Manager of Project Management Division of Asia Standard
|
Wei Chun Woo
|50
|2014
|Executive Director and the Group Financial Controller of Asia Standard
|
Kwok Lui Tung
|2014
|Company Secretary
|
Kwok Wah Cheung
|57
|1996
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Yat Ming Hung
|62
|2004
|Independent Non-executive Director
|
Chi Keung Wong
|62
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Siu Fung
|Mr. Fung Siu To is Executive Chairman of the Board of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. He is also the Chairman and an executive director and a member of the remuneration committee of the listed subsidiary, Asia Standard International Group Limited (“Asia Standard”), an executive director of the listed subsidiary, Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (“Asia Standard Hotel”). Mr. Fung is a holder of a Bachelor of Applied Science (Civil Engineering) degree and is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (together the “Group”) in 1988 and has over 30 years of experience in project management and construction.
|
Jing Poon
|Mr. Poon Jing is a Chief Executive, Managing Director and Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. He is also the Chief Executive, Managing Director and an executive director of Asia Standard, the Chairman and an executive director of Asia Standard Hotel.
|
Pui Kan Lun
|Mr. Lun Pui Kan is Finance Director and Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Lun has over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (“ACCA”). He joined the Group in 1994.
|
Po Lam Kwan
|Mr. Kwan Po Lam (Phileas) is Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Kwan is a holder of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He joined the Group in 1986 and is responsible for property sales and leasing. He has over 25 years of experience in property sales, leasing and real estate management.
|
Hai Poon
|Mr. Poon Hai is Development Manager of Executive Director of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the remuneration committee of Asia Standard. Mr. Poon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of British Columbia. He is responsible for the business development and the project management of the Group.
|
Yeung Poon
|Mr. Poon Yeung is Development Manager, Executive Director of Asia Orient Holdings Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of British Columbia. He joined the Group in 2012 and has been the development manager of the Company and Asia Standard International Group Limited (“Asia Standard”), and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also an executive director of Asia Standard (Stock Code: 129) and Asia Standard Hotel (Stock code: 292), both of which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Y Poon is responsible for the Group’s project management, investment and business development.
|
Siew Seng Ng
|Mr. Ng Siew Seng (Richard) is the Group General Manager of Asia Standard Hotel, a subsidiary of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Ng is responsible for the development and management of the hotel group’s hospitality operations. With over 3 decades’ extensive experience in hotel and travel industry for both local and overseas markets, Mr. Ng has held senior marketing and operational positions in a number of major international chain hotels and travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau. He joined Asia Standard Hotel Group in September 2007.
|
Hoi Yan Wong
|Ms. Wong Hoi Yan is General Manager of Project Management Division of Asia Standard., the subsidiary of Asia Orient Holdings Ltd. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and Master of Architecture from The University of Hong Kong and Master of Science degree in Project Management from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a Registered Architect in Hong Kong, a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and an Authorized Person under the Buildings Ordinance. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional and BEAM Pro under the Hong Kong Green Building Council. Ms. Wong is responsible for property development and project management. She has over 16 years of experience in project planning and management. She joined Asia Standard in March 2014.
|
Wei Chun Woo
|Mr. Woo Wei Chun is Executive Director and the Group Financial Controller of Asia Standard., the subsidiary of Asia Orient Holdings Ltd. Mr. Woo is qualified as a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) and is an associate member of HKICPA. He holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting with Computing and a Master degree in Business Administration. Mr. Woo has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. He joined the Asia Standard Hotel Group in 2006.
|
Kwok Lui Tung
|
Kwok Wah Cheung
|Mr. Cheung Kwok Wah (Ken) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung has over 20 years of experience in the finance field, during which he held various senior management positions with many public listed companies. He is a solicitor of Hong Kong, and is now the Chief Business Development Officer of Future Bright Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in June 1996.
|
Yat Ming Hung
|Mr. Hung Yat Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Hung graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Mathematics and obtained a post-graduate diploma in Accountancy from University of Strathclyde, Scotland. He has over 30 years of experience in audit, accounting and financial management in several firms in Sydney and Hong Kong and is a financial controller of a Hong Kong listed company. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and HKICPA. Mr. Hung is also an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee of Asia Standard Hotel. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited and Sunway International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in September 2004.
|
Chi Keung Wong
|Mr. Wong Chi Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Wong holds a Master degree in Business Administration from The University of Adelaide in Australia. He is a fellow member of HKICPA, ACCA and CPA Australia; an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Wong is also a responsible officer for asset management, advising on securities and corporate finance activities for Greater China Capital Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Wong was an executive director, the Deputy General Manager, Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (formerly known as Guangzhou Investment Company Limited) which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for over ten years. He is an independent non-executive director, the chairman of remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee of Asia Standard. He is also an independent nonexecutive director and a member of audit committee of Century City International Holdings Limited, China Nickel Resources Holdings Company Limited, China Ting Group Holdings Limited, ENM Holdings Limited, Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited, Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Limited, PacMOS Technologies Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited and TPV Technology Limited, all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong has over 35 years of experience in finance, accounting and management. He joined the Group in 2004.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Siu Fung
|2,546,000
|
Jing Poon
|25,165,000
|
Pui Kan Lun
|2,746,000
|
Po Lam Kwan
|3,329,000
|
Hai Poon
|7,620,000
|
Yeung Poon
|--
|
Siew Seng Ng
|--
|
Hoi Yan Wong
|--
|
Wei Chun Woo
|--
|
Kwok Lui Tung
|--
|
Kwok Wah Cheung
|--
|
Yat Ming Hung
|--
|
Chi Keung Wong
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Siu Fung
|0
|0
|
Jing Poon
|0
|0
|
Pui Kan Lun
|0
|0
|
Po Lam Kwan
|0
|0
|
Hai Poon
|0
|0
|
Yeung Poon
|0
|0
|
Siew Seng Ng
|0
|0
|
Hoi Yan Wong
|0
|0
|
Wei Chun Woo
|0
|0
|
Kwok Lui Tung
|0
|0
|
Kwok Wah Cheung
|0
|0
|
Yat Ming Hung
|0
|0
|
Chi Keung Wong
|0
|0