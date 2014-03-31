Name Description

Siu Fung Mr. Fung Siu To is Executive Chairman of the Board of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. He is also the Chairman and an executive director and a member of the remuneration committee of the listed subsidiary, Asia Standard International Group Limited (“Asia Standard”), an executive director of the listed subsidiary, Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (“Asia Standard Hotel”). Mr. Fung is a holder of a Bachelor of Applied Science (Civil Engineering) degree and is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (together the “Group”) in 1988 and has over 30 years of experience in project management and construction.

Jing Poon Mr. Poon Jing is a Chief Executive, Managing Director and Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. He is also the Chief Executive, Managing Director and an executive director of Asia Standard, the Chairman and an executive director of Asia Standard Hotel.

Pui Kan Lun Mr. Lun Pui Kan is Finance Director and Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Lun has over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (“ACCA”). He joined the Group in 1994.

Po Lam Kwan Mr. Kwan Po Lam (Phileas) is Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Kwan is a holder of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He joined the Group in 1986 and is responsible for property sales and leasing. He has over 25 years of experience in property sales, leasing and real estate management.

Hai Poon Mr. Poon Hai is Development Manager of Executive Director of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the remuneration committee of Asia Standard. Mr. Poon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of British Columbia. He is responsible for the business development and the project management of the Group.

Yeung Poon Mr. Poon Yeung is Development Manager, Executive Director of Asia Orient Holdings Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of British Columbia. He joined the Group in 2012 and has been the development manager of the Company and Asia Standard International Group Limited (“Asia Standard”), and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also an executive director of Asia Standard (Stock Code: 129) and Asia Standard Hotel (Stock code: 292), both of which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Y Poon is responsible for the Group’s project management, investment and business development.

Siew Seng Ng Mr. Ng Siew Seng (Richard) is the Group General Manager of Asia Standard Hotel, a subsidiary of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Ng is responsible for the development and management of the hotel group’s hospitality operations. With over 3 decades’ extensive experience in hotel and travel industry for both local and overseas markets, Mr. Ng has held senior marketing and operational positions in a number of major international chain hotels and travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau. He joined Asia Standard Hotel Group in September 2007.

Hoi Yan Wong Ms. Wong Hoi Yan is General Manager of Project Management Division of Asia Standard., the subsidiary of Asia Orient Holdings Ltd. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and Master of Architecture from The University of Hong Kong and Master of Science degree in Project Management from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a Registered Architect in Hong Kong, a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and an Authorized Person under the Buildings Ordinance. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional and BEAM Pro under the Hong Kong Green Building Council. Ms. Wong is responsible for property development and project management. She has over 16 years of experience in project planning and management. She joined Asia Standard in March 2014.

Wei Chun Woo Mr. Woo Wei Chun is Executive Director and the Group Financial Controller of Asia Standard., the subsidiary of Asia Orient Holdings Ltd. Mr. Woo is qualified as a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) and is an associate member of HKICPA. He holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting with Computing and a Master degree in Business Administration. Mr. Woo has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. He joined the Asia Standard Hotel Group in 2006.

Kwok Wah Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Wah (Ken) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung has over 20 years of experience in the finance field, during which he held various senior management positions with many public listed companies. He is a solicitor of Hong Kong, and is now the Chief Business Development Officer of Future Bright Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in June 1996.

Yat Ming Hung Mr. Hung Yat Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Asia Orient Holdings Limited. Mr. Hung graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Mathematics and obtained a post-graduate diploma in Accountancy from University of Strathclyde, Scotland. He has over 30 years of experience in audit, accounting and financial management in several firms in Sydney and Hong Kong and is a financial controller of a Hong Kong listed company. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and HKICPA. Mr. Hung is also an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee of Asia Standard Hotel. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Limited and Sunway International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in September 2004.