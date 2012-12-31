Name Description

Kin Ning Fok Mr. Fok (Canning) Kin Ning is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since March 4, 2009. He is Alternate Director to Mrs. Chow Woo Mo Fong, Susan, a Non-executive Director of the Company, since 11 May 2010. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is an executive director and group managing director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited (“HWL”), chairman of Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (“HTAL”), Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (“HPH”) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust), Power Assets Holdings Limited (“Power Assets”), HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (“HKEIM”) (as trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments) and HK Electric Investments Limited (“HKEIL”), and co-chairman of Husky Energy Inc. (“Husky”). He is also deputy chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“CKI”). In addition, he is a non-executive director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (“CKH”) and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CKHH”), and a director of Hutchison International Limited (“HIL”) and Ommaney Holdings Limited (“OHL”). The aforementioned three companies (namely, CKH, HIL and OHL) and HWL are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). He was previously chairman and an executive director of Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited (“HHR”) (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Financial

Chiu Man Woo Mr. Woo Chiu Man, Cliff has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective January 1, 2017. Mr Woo held various senior technology management positions in the telecommunications industry before joining in 1998 the group of Hutchison Whampoa Limited (“HWL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CKHH”, whose shares are listed on the main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)), a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”). He was deputy managing director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, from 2000 to 2004. He was also executive director of Hutchison Telecommunications International Limited (“HTIL”) from March 2005 to December 2005, and alternate director to Mr Timothy Lincoln Pennington from December 2005 to August 2008 and alternate director to Mr Christopher John Foll from August 2008 to May 2010. He was seconded to Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited (“VHA”) as chief technology officer from 2012 to 2013 and was part of the core management team. Mr Woo is also alternate director to Mr Lai, a director of VHA. HTAL, HWL, and HTIL are all subsidiaries of CKHH. Further, Mr Woo is also a director of certain companies under the CKHH group. He possesses extensive operations experience in the telecommunications industry and has been involved in cellular technology for over 30 years. Mr Woo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and a Diploma in Management for Executive Development. He is a Chartered Engineer and also a Member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (UK) and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Pok Man Dennis Lui Mr. Lui (Dennis) Pok Man is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since March 4, 2009. He has been Deputy Chairman and a Non-executive Director of the Company since 4 March 2009. He is a director of Hutchison Telecommunications Group Holdings Limited (“HTGHL”), a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr Lui heads the operations of the Hutchison Asia Telecommunications group comprising its telecommunications business in Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. He also oversees the telecommunications operations in Ireland and Austria and generally assists in other telecommunications operations and related investments within the HWL group. Mr Lui first joined Hutchison Paging Limited in 1986 and became its managing director in 1993. He was managing director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”, a subsidiary of the Company), in charge of the mobile telecommunications, fixed-line, multi-media, Internet and paging businesses in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan from 1996 to April 2000. From May 2001, he oversaw a number of the telecommunications operations and new business development of the HWL group in particular as an executive director and chief executive officer of Hutchison Telecommunications International Limited (“HTIL”) from 2004 to 2010. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree.

Wai Sin Cheng Ms. Cheng (Suzanne) Wai Sin is Chief Financial Officer of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since September 2012. She joined the joined the Hutchison Whampoa Limited (“HWL”) group in November 2002. Ms Cheng is a qualified accountant with membership of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Finance. Ms Cheng has more than 17 years of experience in accounting and finance for corporate and banking sectors.

Wai Ming Ho Mr. Ho Wai Ming is Chief Executive Officer of Macau (Mobile) at Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since April 2008 and joined the Group in March 1994. Mr Ho is responsible for the mobile business in Macau. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and has more than 33 years of experience in telecommunications.

Yuen Chun Tan Ms. Tan (Jennifer) Yuen Chun is Chief Operating Officer of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since June 2014. She joined the Group in May 1996. Ms Tan has been finance director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”) since 2000 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer of HTHK and Hutchison Global Communications Limited in August 2005. She then became Managing Director of fixed-line business of the Group in September 2012. Before joining the Group, Ms Tan gained extensive senior management experience with various Fortune 500 multinational corporations. She is a qualified accountant and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. She is a fellow of several professional accounting associations. She has also completed The Cambridge-HKU Senior Executive Programme and Stanford Senior Executive Leadership Program. Ms Tan has more than 18 years of experience in telecommunications.

May Yuk Ng Ms. Ng (Frances) May Yuk is General Manager of Corporate Affairs of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since re-joining in 2009. Ms Ng is responsible for all corporate communications affairs. Prior to joining the Group, Ms Ng has extensive experience in major corporations in Hong Kong in the areas of publicity, promotion and public affairs projects. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and has more than 30 years of experience in public relations, 19 years of which were spent serving the Group.

Chong Sang Wong Mr. Wong (Edward) Chong Sang is HR & Organisational Development Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since January 2012. He joined the HWL Group in April 2001. Mr. Wong is responsible for human resources management, people and organisational development. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has more than 22 years’ experience in human resources management.

Yung Hon Chiang Mr. Chiang (Byron) Yung Hon is Technology Director of Fixed Line Network Services and Operations at Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in November 2003. Mr Chiang is responsible for network engineering, operations and product development aspects of fixed-line business. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering and has more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications.

Yiu Man Chung Mr. Chung (Daniel) Yiu Man is Chief Technology Officer of Mobile of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since joining in June 2008. Mr Chung is responsible for network engineering, operations and IT development aspects of mobile business. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and has more than 24 years of experience in telecommunications.

Wai Wing Ho Mr. Ho (Raymond) Wai Wing is Corporate & Marketing Communications Director at Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since June 2014. He joined the Group in May 2003. Prior to June 2014, Mr. Ho was responsible for the sales and marketing aspects for consumer market segment of fixed-line business. Mr. Ho is now dedicated to the corporate and marketing communications of the mobile and fixed-line business arms. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and has more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing 11 years of which were spent serving the Group.

Wing Pong Kwok Mr. Kwok (Andrew) Wing Pong is International & Carrier Business Director (Fixed) of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since joining in December 2012. He joined the Group in June 2002. Mr. Kwok is responsible for international, carrier business and global development of mobile and fixed-line businesses. He also represents the Group in regional telecommunications alliance as one of the founding board members after his chairmanship. Mr. Kwok has more than 34 years of experience in telecommunications.

Christopher Sanderson Mr. Christopher John Sanderson is Director of Legal Services & Regulatory of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since September 2012. He re-joined the HWL group in December 2001. Mr. Sanderson is responsible for legal and regulatory affairs. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and has more than 27 years of experience in legal affairs working in New Zealand, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and India, 17 years of which were spent serving the HWL group.

Edith Shih Ms. Edith Shih is Company Secretary of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. She has also been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective January 1, 2017. She is the head group general counsel and the company secretary of HWL. She is an executive director and the company secretary of HHR, a non-executive director and the company secretary of Hutchison China MediTech Limited and the deputy secretary of HPH (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust). In addition, she is a director of HIL as well as a director and the company secretary of various HWL group companies. HWL and HIL are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, Master of Arts degrees and a Master of Education degree. She is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, England and Wales and Victoria, Australia and a Fellow of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Kai Ming Lai Mr. Lai (Dominic) Kai Ming is Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since March 4, 2009. He has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since 4 March 2009 and Alternate Director to Mr Frank John Sixt, a Non-executive Director of the Company, since 11 May 2010. He is an executive director of HWL and a director of HTAL. In addition, he is a director of HIL, which together with HWL are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He is also alternate director to directors of HTAL. He was previously deputy chairman, an executive director and alternate director to director of HHR (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited). He has over 30 years of management experience in different industries. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Ying Chew Cheong Mr. Cheong (Henry) Ying Chew is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since April 3, 2009. He has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since 3 April 2009 and Alternate Director to Dr Wong Yick Ming, Rosanna, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, since 8 March 2010. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of CKH, CKHH, CKI, CNNC International Limited, Creative Energy Solutions Holdings Limited, Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, New World Department Store China Limited, Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and TOM Group. He is also an independent director of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, and an executive director and deputy chairman of Worldsec Limited. CKH is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He is a member of the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal in Hong Kong and the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Science degree in Operational Research and Management.

Hong Tsung Lan Mr. Lan (David) Hong Tsung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd since April 3, 2009. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is currently chairman of David H T Lan Consultants Limited. He is an independent non-executive director of CKI, ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (as manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust), ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited (as manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust) and SJM Holdings Limited. He is also president of The International Institute of Management Limited, senior advisor of Mitsui & Company (Hong Kong) Limited, supervisor of Nanyang Commercial Bank (China), Limited and an independent non-executive director of Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited. He was previously an independent non-executive director of HHR (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited). Dr Lan was Secretary for Home Affairs of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region till his retirement in July 2000. He had served as a civil servant in various capacities for 39 years and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star Medal on 1 July 2000. He was a member of the 10th and 11th sessions of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. Dr Lan is a Chartered Secretary, and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of London, the United Kingdom and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School, Boston. He was also a Visiting Fellow at Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford. Dr Lan was conferred with Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa by Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University and Visiting Professorships of Bulacan State University and Tarlac State University.