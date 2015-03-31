Name Description

Sai-Wing Wong Mr. Sai-Wing (James) Wong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Chinney Investments Limited. Since 1987. He is a director of Chinney Holdings Limited (“Chinney Holdings”) and Lucky Year Finance Limited (“Lucky Year”), both being substantial shareholders of the Company. He is also the Chairman of Hon Kwok and Chinney Alliance Group Limited (“Chinney Alliance”). Both Hon Kwok and Chinney Alliance are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was appointed a Justice of the Peace for Hong Kong in 1987.

Yuen-Keung Chan Mr. Yuen-Keung (Zuric) Chan is Executive Director of Hon Kwok and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Chinney Alliance., a subsidiary of Chinney Investments Limited, which are both listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in 1989 and has 41 years of experience in the construction industry. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Building.

Kwok-Kuen Wong Mr. Kwok-Kuen (Vincent) Wong is Managing Director of J.L. Group Company Limited, a subsidiary of Chinney Investments Limited. He is the Managing Director of J.L. Group Company Limited, a major garment business acquired by the Company in 1993 with its markets in Europe and North America. Mr. Wong joined the Group in 1993 and has 37 years of experience in the garment industry of sourcing and manufacturing. He is responsible for the overall management of J.L. Group Company Limited.

Man Hei Fung Mr. Man-Hei Fung is Managing Director and Executive Director of Chinney Investments Limited. He was appointed as a director of the Company in 1987 and became the Managing Director of the Company in 1995. He is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a director of Chinney Holdings and Lucky Year, both being substantial shareholders of the Company. He is the Vice-Chairman of Hon Kwok and a non-executive director of Chinney Alliance, which are both listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Fung was appointed as a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance) Hong Kong from November 1996 to June 2005.

Kai-Nor Siu Ms. Kai-Nor (Louisa) Siu is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Chinney Investments Limited. She has 26 years of experience in the accounting field. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Ming-Yui Ng Mr. Ming-Yui (Calvin) Ng is Director - Corporate Finance of Chinney Investments Limited. He has 20 years of experience in investment banking and accounting sectors. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and obtained a Master of Science (Financial Management) degree from the University of London. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Hon-To Tong Mr. Hon-To Tong is Non-Executive Director of Chinney Investments Limited. Since 2010. He has many years of senior management experience in manufacturing and trading businesses with global operations. He was formerly executive vice president and general counsel of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. He also served for many years as a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance) Hong Kong. Since 19 August 2007, he has served as a non-executive director of Wing Tai Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. He obtained his BSc (Economics) and postgraduate certificate of Management Studies from the University of London and the University of Oxford in England respectively. He was admitted as a barrister of the Middle Temple in England, the Supreme Court of Hong Kong and the High Court of Australia. He is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Yen Wong Dr. Yen Wong, Emily is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree and an Executive Masters of Health Administration degree from University of Washington and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Emily Wong serves on the Executive Committee of Qiu Shi Science & Technologies Foundation. She is currently an Honorary Associate Professor of Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care in The University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine and is the Past Chief of Medical Staff at the University of Washington Medical Center. Dr. Emily Wong was a director of Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited (“Hon Kwok”) during the period from November 2011 to August 2017. Hon Kwok is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

James Chen Mr. James C. Chen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chinney Investments Limited. Since 2007. He has over 37 years of experience in accounting, financial management and multinational business. He held various senior executive positions in several multinational companies in Hong Kong and is responsible for the overall management and strategic planning. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Cum Laude (majors in Accounting, Business Administration and International Business) from Carthage College, Wisconsin, USA. He is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Global Management Accountant.