Shaoli Yuan Mr. Yuan Shaoli is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Chengtong Development Group Ltd since December 31, 2013. Mr. Yuan joined the Group in March 2011. Mr. Yuan had served as the deputy division chief, the division chief and a deputy director of the Central State Organizations of China for several years. He had also served as the deputy president of CCHG and the president of China Huandao (Group) Company (“China Huandao”), a subsidiary of CCHG. Mr. Yuan is presently an independent non-executive director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”), a director of China Chengtong Hong Kong Company Limited (“CCHK”) and a director of World Gain Holdings Limited (“World Gain”). CCHK and World Gain both have an interest in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Law of Hong Kong) (“SFO”). Mr. Yuan has extensive experience in business management, assets management, public relations and human resources management.

Bin Zhang Mr. Zhang Bin is Managing Director, Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of China Chengtong Development Group Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in July 2010 and was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 30 January 2014. Mr. Zhang holds an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School and a Doctorate degree from Peking University. He also undertook post-doctoral research in Rutgers University and North Carolina State University in the United States. Mr. Zhang has rich theoretical and practical experience in corporate management and risk control. He has been the deputy general manager of CCHK since 2007. Mr. Zhang is also a director of CCHK, which has an interest in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO.

Siu Kay Chan Mr. Chan Siu Kay is the Financial Controller of the Company and a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. He joined the Company in May 2014. Mr. Chan holds a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom and a Master degree in Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He is also a Fellow Certified Professional Economist of The Hong Kong Society of Economists Limited. Mr. Chan has gained over 26 years of experience in audit, accounting, taxation, corporate finance and IPO from working in an international audit firm and a number of listed companies.

Tianlin Wang Mr. Wang Tianlin is Executive Director of China Chengtong Development Group Limited. Mr. Wang joined the Group in February 2007. Mr. Wang obtained his Bachelor and Master degrees from Beijing Institute of Technology and in 2003, he obtained his Master degree in Business Administration in Finance from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Wang was previously the secretary to the board of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Company Limited whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and also was the assistant to president for CCHK. He is currently a president and executive director of China Huandao. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in corporate governance, capital management and business administration.

Ching Wah Tse Ms. Tse Ching Wah is Company Secretary of China Chengtong Development Group Limited., with effect from 1 April 2014. Ms. Tse joined the Group in October 2012. She holds a Master degree in Corporate Governance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She has extensive experience in accounting, auditing, corporate governance and merger and acquisition activities with an international accounting firm and a Hong Kong listed company.

Qing Chang Mr. Chang Qing is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Chengtong Development Group Ltd since January 1, 2013. Mr. Chang joined the Group in January 2013. He is currently the chairman of Jinpeng International Futures Co., Ltd., a professor of China Agricultural University and the chairman of the expert committee of China Futures Association. Mr. Chang is an independent director of Shenwu Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Tianli Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and Tibet Summit Industry Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). He had also served as an independent director of Rongfeng Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). He is also a member of council of Shanghai Futures Exchange and a member of Expert Committee of China Securities Journal. Mr. Chang studied Economics at Jilin University and obtained his Master degree in Economics from Jilin University in 1985 and PhD degree from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. He has over 27 years of experience in economic and financial field.

Jia He Prof. He Jia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the leading professor of the Faculty of Financial Mathematics and Engineering at the South University of Science and Technology of China and a jointly appointed professor at the Tsinghua University. He was previously a professor of the Department of Finance and a director of the MBA program in Finance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Currently, Prof. He also acts as a financial consultant for the Chengdu and Quanzhou municipal governments, with the experience of being a commissioner of the Planning and Development Committee of China Securities Regulatory Commission from June 2001 to August 2002, and a director of integrated research institute of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange from June 2001 to October 2002. He is an editor of China Financial Economics Review, and is serving as a member of the editorial boards of a number of journals, including China Accounting and Finance Review and Research in Banking and Finance. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, the United States. Prof. He is an independent non-executive director of OP Financial Investments Limited (stock code: 1140), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”), and an independent director of Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600100), the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.