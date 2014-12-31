Name Description

Minjie Zhu Mr. Zhu Minjie serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhu Minjie currently serves as Deputy General Manager of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhu joined the former Shanghai International Securities Co., Ltd. in 1988 and held various positions. He has over 27 years of experience in the securities industry. Mr. Zhu was accredited as Economist by Economics Intermediate Professional and Technical Title Evaluating Committee of Shanghai Foreign Economics & Trade Commission in 1992. He graduated from Shanghai Polytechnic University and also holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Fudan University in Shanghai.

Chun Guo Mr. Guo Chun serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited. Mr. Guo began his career with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shanghai Branch in 1983. Other than the banking business, he has been working in the securities industry of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) since 1987 and has 27 years’ extensive experience in stockbroking and investment banking in the PRC. In 1990, Mr. Guo joined the former Shanghai Shenyin Securities Co., Ltd. and served as a regional superintendent in Shanghai. After the merger of Shanghai Shenyin Securities Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Securities Co., Ltd., he was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Shenwan Hongyuan (International) Holdings Limited on secondment to Hong Kong in early 1997, and was the Managing Director of the International Business Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. from May 2008 to March 2012 and re-appointed in February 2014. He subsequently became the Managing Director of the International Business Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd, a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd., in January 2015. Mr. Guo holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Murdoch University, Perth, Australia and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University, United States of America.

Che Keung Wong Mr. Wong (Leslie) Che Keung serves as Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited. Besides company secretarial duties, Mr. Wong is also responsible for overseeing accounting, securities settlement, credit, treasury and information technology activities as well as legal matters of the Group. Mr. Wong once served as the Head of Compliance of the Group and subsequently, a Director of Shenyin Wanguo Securities (H.K.) Limited and the Finance Director before succeeding to the current position of the Chief Operating Officer of the Group in 2010. Mr. Wong was appointed as the Company Secretary of the Group in December 2004. Prior to joining the Group in 1996, he has worked in the Securities and Futures Commission for 7 years and in the stockbroking and treasury field for a further 2 years. Mr. Wong is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at the University of Hong Kong and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was appointed as a member of the Cash Market Consultative Panel of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited on 1 June 2012.

Youge Bai Mr. Bai Youge serves as Deputy General Manager of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited since 2004. He was appointed as Deputy General Manager of the Group in 2004 and Deputy General Manager of the International Business Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. in December 2013 and became Deputy General Manager of the International Business Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd, a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd., in January 2015. Mr. Bai used to be a non-practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has previously worked for Arthur Andersen & Co. He joined the former Shanghai International Securities Co., Ltd. in 1994 as the Deputy General Manager of the Investment Bank Division. After the merger of Shanghai International Securities Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Shenyin Securities Co., Ltd. in 1996, Mr. Bai was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the International Business and Brokerage Departments of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. respectively, and has over 10 years’ experience in the securities field of the PRC. He graduated from Sichuan University in Mathematics and holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences and a Master’s Degree in Finance and Securities from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom

Xingyi Fu Mr. Fu Xingyi serves as Deputy General Manager of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited since November 2007. Mr. Fu was appointed as the Assistant to General Manager of the Group in 2004. He previously worked for the International Business Division, Investment Bank Division and Merger & Acquisition Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. and has more than 10 years’ experience in corporate finance. Mr. Fu holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Fudan University in Shanghai.

Ming Yang Mr. Yang Ming serves as Deputy General Manager of the company,. Mr. Yang was appointed as the Assistant to General Manager of the International Business Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. in May 2013 and became Assistant to General Manager of the International Business Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd, a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd., in January 2015. He previously worked for Shanghai Shenyin Wanguo Research & Consulting Limited as Analyst and Manager of Overseas Development Center, and has more than 10 years’ experience in securities research. Mr. Yang graduated from the University of Limburg in Belgium as a Master Graduate Student.

Xiaosheng Chen Mr. Chen Xiaosheng serves as Executive Director of the Company. Currently, he serves as Assistant to General Manager of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd and General Manager of Institutional Business of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. as well as General Manager of SWS Research Co., Ltd. He is also a member of the Board of Supervisors of the Securities Association of China. From 1994 to 2015, Mr. Chen held various positions at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd., the former of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in the securities industry. Mr. Chen was accredited as Securities Analyst by the Securities Association of China in 2011. He graduated from Shanghai Jiaotung University with a Master’s Degree in Structural Engineering and also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree from Arizona State University, United States of America.

Yizhou Qiu Mr. Qiu Yizhou is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the Deputy General Manager (Designate) of the Group. Mr. Qiu previously served as the Deputy General Manager of Strategic Planning Division of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. He joined Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd., the former of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd, in 2004 and worked for the Investment Banking Division. Mr. Qiu has more than 10 years’ experience in corporate finance and management of securities business. He was graduated from Nanjing University with Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and also holds Master’s Degree in Science from University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Kay Loong Ting Mr. Ting (Willis) Kay Loong serves as Head - Corporate Finance of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited. Mr. Ting has over 26 years of experience in the securities industry. Prior to joining the Group in 2006, he worked for several international financial institutions and listed companies in Hong Kong, responsible for capital market activities and equity investments. Mr. Ting holds a Bachelor of Economics Degree from Macquarie University, Australia and is a fellow member of the Australian Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Lei Zhang Mr. Zhang Lei serves as Non-Executive Director of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited since February 18, 2013. He graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University as doctor of philosophy of Financial Management Engineering in 1997. Mr. Zhang has many years of experience in the securities industry. He has previously worked for Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. as Deputy Manager of Client Asset Management Division. Mr. Zhang joined Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited in July 2006, and currently serves as its Deputy General Manager of Finance & Planning Department. He also presently holds directorships in certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited and acts as the responsible officer of SIIC Asset Management Company Limited.

Lam Kwong Kwok Mr. Kwok (Larry) Lam Kwong, B.B.S., J.P., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited. Mr. Kwok is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong and is also qualified to practise as a solicitor in Australia, England and Wales and Singapore. He is also qualified as a Chartered Accountant in England and Wales and a CPA in Hong Kong and Australia. Mr. Kwok graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia with Bachelor’s Degrees in Economics and Laws as well as a Master’s Degree in Laws. He also obtained the Advanced Management Program Diploma from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Kwok is currently a Non-executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Limited and also an Independent Non-executive Director of Café de Coral Holdings Limited, Pacific Andes International Holdings Limited, Starlite Holdings Limited and Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Company Limited, all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Wing Hang Ng Mr. Ng (Patrick) Wing Hang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited. Mr. Ng is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and is the Managing Director of Pan-China (H.K.) CPA Limited, a certified public accountants firm in Hong Kong. He also serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of Far East Hotels and Entertainment Limited, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Ng has been an Independent Non-executive Director of Ming Kei Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, until he resigned on 26 June 2012. Mr. Ng graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1975.