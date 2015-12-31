Name Description

Chih-Hsien Lo Mr. Lo Chih-Hsien is Executive Chairman of the Board of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lo is also a director and/or the chairman of the board of directors of most of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lo joined the Group in September 1998 and is responsible for the overall strategic planning and management of the Group. He has over 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and is currently a chairman of President Chain Store Corporation, Ton Yi Industrial Corp. and TTET Union Corporation, and the vice-chairman of Prince Housing & Development Corp., all of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. He is also a director of ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. and Tait Marketing & Distribution Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Taiwan GreTai Securities Market. He is also the chairman and general manager of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation (“UPE”), the substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)), and a director of 116 companies associated with UPE and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) (collectively, “UPE Group”). Mr. Lo holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Xinhua Liu Mr. Liu Xinhua is the President, Executive Director of the Company.. He has over 23 years of experience in strategic marketing in the food and beverage industry. Mr. Liu joined the Group in July 1994 and since then has been involved in sales and marketing for the Group. He acted as the sales general manager for the Sichuan province of Chengdu President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. from November 2006 until August 2008. From August 2008 to September 2014, he acted as the general manager of the food business department of Uni-President China Investments. Mr. Liu holds a doctoral degree in business management from Southwest Jiaotong University in the People’s Republic of China.

Jui-Fen Chen Ms. Chen Jui-Fen is General Manager - Group Tea Business of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Ms. Chen joined Guangzhou President Enterprises Corp., a subsidiary of our Group, in February 2009 and was responsible for the management of marketing functions of Guangzhou President Enterprises Corp and Wuhan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of our group, prior to October 2011. She was re designated as the deputy general manager of the head office of our Group’s tea business in October 2011 and was appointed as the general manager of the head office of our Group’s tea business in July 2013. Before joining our Group, she has engaged in marketing in various companies such as Wyeth Nutrition, Taiwan Branch, Ting Hsin International Group and YFY and has 18 years of experience in relation to the food and fast moving consumer goods industries. In 2006, she started to work in Mainland China when she joined Wei Chuan Foods Corporation of Ting Hsin International Group and has since gained 9 years of work experience in the Mainland. Ms. Chen holds both master’s degree in nutrition and health sciences from Taipei Medical University in Taiwan and EMBA program (Shanghai) of Taiwan’s National Chung Hsing University

Chih-Chung Wei Mr. Wei Chih-Chung is General Manager - Juice Business of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wei joined the food product business (Taiwan) of UPE and our Group in 1999 and 2003 respectively. Prior to 2010, Mr. Wei served as product manager of food product business, combined drink products business and juice business and as manager of the investment planning unit. In 2010, he served in the PL (Private Label) OEM business new business unit. In 2011, he was transferred to a subsidiary, Uni-President (Shanghai) Private Label Marketing & Trading Co., Ltd., as general manager. In 2012, he was the general manager of our trading business unit. He has been the general manager of juice business of the Group since 2013. He has more than 22 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Mr. Wei graduated from Drexel University in Pennsylvania, U.S.A. with a master’s degree in business administration.

Ling Zhang Mr. Zhang Ling is General Manager of Instant Food Department of the Group of the Company. He joined our Group in October 1994. During the period from 1994 to 2009, Mr. Zhang was responsible for management of marketing in different subsidiaries of the Company, such as Nanchang President Enterprises Co., Ltd., Shenyang President Enterprises Co., Ltd., Wuhan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. In January 2010, Mr. Zhang served as the Brand Manager of Instant Food Department of the Group. In October 2014, Mr. Zhang was appointed as General Manager of Instant Food Department of the Group. Mr. Zhang has over 21 years working experience in the food industry. Mr. Zhang graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Hankou with a bachelor degree of engineering. He participated in various training programs in the marketing area.

Nianen Zhao Mr. Zhao Nianen is Head of the Combined Drink Products Business of the Group at Uni-President China Holdings Limited. He joined our Group in April 1999. He had acted as the head of marketing, the head of operation and the head of dairy drink department of Kunshan President Enterprises Food Co., Ltd. from March 2000 to October 2006, and has been appointed as the head of bottled water department of the Group since October 2006. He has been the head of the combined drink products business of the Group since October 2014. He has more than 17 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanghai Maritime University.

Ka Fai Pang Mr. Pang Ka Fai has been appointed as Company Secretary of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Pang has previously served the Company from February 2008 to April 2014 and rejoined the Company since September 2014. Mr. Pang is a director of Gowise Corporate Services Limited. He has 24 years of experience in financial management and corporate secretarial work. He holds a master’s degree of Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a bachelor degree of Business Administration in Accounting, a specialist certificate (Corporate Finance) from the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Kuo-Hui Chen Mr. Chen Kuo-Hui has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, with effect from July 1,2017. He serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company until July 1, 2017. Mr. Chen joined the Group in May 2011. Mr. Chen also acts as a director and/or supervisor of all of the Group’s wholly-owned subsidiaries in the PRC. Mr. Chen is also the supervisor of United Advisor Venture Management Co., Ltd. and Min Fu Management Consultancy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., in which the Group holds 50% interests, and a director of Heilongjiang Wondersun Dairy Co., Ltd., a company in which the Group has an interest. Mr. Chen has worked in UPE from November 1997 to April 2011 and has over 19 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Chen holds a master’s degree in business administration from University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom.

Jung-Lung Hou Mr. Hou Jung-Lung has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2016. Mr. Hou is also a director and/or the general manager of most of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Hou joined UPE Group in February 1993 and has acted as manager of a branch of Guangzhou President Enterprises Corp., deputy general manager and head of sales department of Zhuhai Kirin President Brewery Co., Ltd., general manager of Beijing President Enterprises Drinks Co., Ltd. and head of human resources and general manager of the market planning office of Uni-President Enterprises (China) Investments Ltd.. Mr. Hou has over 23 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and holds a master’s degree in executive business administration from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

Tsung-Ming Su Mr. Su Tsung-Ming is Non-Executive Director of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Su joined the Group in August 2007. He joined UPE Group in August 2000. He is currently the vice-president of UPE and a director of President Chain Store Corporation and ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. all of which are members of UPE Group and are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. Mr. Su is also a director of 24 members of UPE Group. He has over 30 years of experience in banking and financial management. Before joining UPE Group, he was the vice-president of the Taipei branch of Citibank. Mr. Su was the financial specialist of Seibu Department Store in Tokyo, Japan in 1988 and the senior specialist of Nortel Networks Asia/Pacific in Tokyo in 1990. Mr. Su holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Iowa.

Johnny Chen Mr. Chen Johnny has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective December 1, 2015. He is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor of the Department of Finance and the Department of Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Chen joined the management of Zurich Insurance Group (“Zurich”) in 2005 and served as the chief executive officer of Greater China at first and later also of the Southeast Asia regions until 2010. From 2010 to 2013, he became the chief executive officer of the general insurance business in the Asia Pacific region. He had also become a member of Zurich’s leadership team and Asia Pacific executive committee from 2012 to 2014. In 2013, he was appointed as the chairman of the life and general insurance businesses in China until he left Zurich in early 2015. During his 10 years of service with Zurich, Mr. Chen assisted the expansion of Zurich in China and in the Asia Pacific business regions. Prior to joining Zurich, Mr. Chen was an executive member of the Greater-China Management Board and the operating committee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), as well as a managing partner of PwC’s Beijing office. During his tenure of service in PwC, Mr. Chen contributed to the firm’s strategic development, particularly in the China market. Mr. Chen had also worked at KPMG from 1983 to 1993, where he provided advisory services to many leading Chinese corporations and contributed to the development of the firm in China’s capital market. Mr. Chen holds a Master of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island and a Bachelor Degree of Accounting from the Johnson & Wales University and is a U.S. certified public accountant. Mr. Chen is currently an independent non-executive director of (1) Stella International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1836), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”); and (2) Viva China Holdings Limited (stock code: 8032).

Sun-Te Chen Mr. Chen Sun-Te is Independent Non-Executive Director of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., since August 2007. Mr. Chen has over 32 years of experience in the banking and financial industry and is currently the Chairman of Zoyi Capital Ltd. He is also an independent director of China Telecom Corporation, China Electronics Corporation, and Lion Travel Services Co., Ltd. and also the director of Taipei Fubon Bank and Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.. Prior to that, Mr. Chen served as the president of Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd. (North Asia and Greater China regions) between 2005 and 2012, the president of Chinatrust Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. (now known as CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd) in 2005, the chairman of Chinatrust Securities Co., Ltd. between 2003 and 2005, the country officer and country head of the corporate bank in Taiwan of Citigroup between 2001 and 2003 and the regional head of financial markets in Asia Pacific of Citigroup between 1998 and 2001. He gained extensive financial management experience from various positions held with Citibank and Citigroup and has acquired general knowledge about the food and beverage industry through dealing with clients from that industry. Mr. Chen holds a master’s degree in business administration from University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in political science from National Chengchi University.

Ren-Da Fan Mr. Fan Ren-Da (Anthony) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Fan is the chairman and managing director of AsiaLink Capital Limited and also an independent non-executive director of Technovator International Limited (Stock Code: 1206), Raymond Industrial Limited (Stock Code: 229), Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited (Stock Code: 563), Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 1387), Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 6868), Citic Resources Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1205), Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 1296), China Development Bank International Investment Limited (Stock Code: 1062), Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 2882), LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (Stock Code: 112), Neo-Neon Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1868) and CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1811), all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Fan holds a master’s degree in business administration from the United States.