Jin Guang Peng Mr. Peng Jin Guang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Min Xin Holdings Limited., until 26 August 2014. He is a university graduate and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. He is a Senior Accountant and Senior Lecturer in Mainland China. He has spent a substantial period of time in corporate management and has extensive experience in corporate, financial and capital management. He is currently the General Manager and Vice Chairman of Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd., a controlling shareholder of the Company. He has previously assumed the positions of the Director of the Teaching and Research Section and Chief of the Academic Affairs Office of Fujian Ningde Finance and Economics School, Director of Accounting Center, Deputy Chief Accountant, Assistant General Manager and Chief Accountant of Fujian Investment and Development Corporation, the Financial Controller of CNOOC Fujian Natural Gas Co., Ltd., the Deputy General Manager and the Chief Accountant of Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Peng has also assumed the positions of an Executive Director and the Vice Chairman of the Company for the period from 18 June 2012 to 26 August 2014.

Fei Wang Mr Wang Fei has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Min Xin Holdings Limited., with effect from 26 August 2014. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Company since August 2014. Mr. Wang holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Doctorate Degree in Economics. He is a Senior Economist in Mainland China. Mr Wang has extensive experience in corporate development and management, financial investment management as well as venture capital management. He has previously assumed the positions of Deputy General Manager of Investment Management Department of Fujian Investment and Enterprise Corporation, Deputy General Manager of Development and Research Department of Fujian International Trust and Investment Corporation, General Manager of Development Department, General Manager of Financial Investment Management Department of Fujian Investment & Enterprise Holdings Corporation, Assistant to General Manager of Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd., and Chairman of various venture capital companies. He is currently the Deputy General Manager of Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd. and a Director and the Chairman of Vigour Fine Company Limited, both of which are substantial shareholders of the Company. He is currently a director of Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. and Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd.

Kwong Yu Chan Mr. Chan Kwong Yu is Deputy General Manager, Financial Controller of Min Xin Holdings Limited since January 2008. Mr Chan joined the Company in April 2000 and was appointed as Deputy Financial Controller in July 2004 and Financial Controller in January 2008 respectively. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting, and is a Certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Before joining the Company, he has worked for various listed companies in Hong Kong. He has over 15 years of experience in accounting and financial management. He is currently a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Chief Representative of the Fuzhou Representative Office of the Company and the Acting Chief Executive of Min Xin Insurance Company Limited, and also a Director of Min Xin Insurance Company Limited, Fujian Minxin Investments Co., Ltd. and Sanming Sanyuan District Minxin Micro Credit Company Limited.

Fan Zhang Mr Zhang Fanis a Deputy General Manager in August 2013. He graduated from the Xiamen University in International Finance, holds a Bachelor of Economics Degree. He is an Economist in Mainland China and has over 20 years’ extensive experience in financial management and investment management. He is currently a director of Min Xin Insurance Company Limited, Fujian Minxin Investments Co., Ltd. and Sanming Sanyuan District Minxin Micro Credit Company Limited. He is also a director of Samba Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Cheng Liu Mr. Liu Cheng has been re-designated as General Manager, Executive Director of Min Xin Holdings Ltd., with effect from 27 September 2014. He has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company since June 2013, and has been re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company following his appointment as Executive Deputy General Manager of the Company on 26 August 2014. He is a member of the Executive Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 27 September 2014. Mr. Liu is a Senior Economist in Mainland China. He has extensive experience in investment management, corporate management and logistics management. He has previously assumed the positions of Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager of Fujian Zhong Min International Trade Development Company, General Manager of Fujian Zhi He Trading Co., Ltd., Director of the preparatory group for Fujian Zhong Min Natural Gas Vehicle Filling Station, Leader of the preparatory group for the urban natural gas project, General Manager of CNOOC Fujian Gas Co., Ltd., General Manager of the Gas Investment and Management Division and General Manager of the Energy Investment and Management Division of Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd.. He is currently the Chairman of Min Xin Insurance Company Limited and Fujian Minxin Investments Co., Ltd.. He is also a director of Vigour Fine Company Limited and Samba Limited, both of which are substantial shareholders of the Company.

Ruo Tong Weng Mr. Weng Ruo Tong serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Min Xin Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since April 2009, and served as Vice Chairman of the Company since then until June 30, 2009. He is also the Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Weng is a university graduate and has been engaged in industrial investment, infrastructure construction and development, capital and corporate management for a substantial period of time. He has extensive experience in investments, financing, infrastructure construction and development, and corporate management. He had previously assumed the positions of Vice Director of the Forestry Department of Fujian Province, General Manager of Fujian Forestry Company, General Manager of Fujian Investment & Development Corporation. He is currently the Chairman of both Xiamen International Bank and Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd., a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Yu Qi Wu Ms Wu Yu Qi is a Group Chief Auditor of the company. since August 2013. Ms Wu has a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Xiamen University, She has a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Xiamen University. She is a Senior Accountant in Mainland China and a Certified Internal Auditor. She has over 25 years’ extensive experience in risk management and control, audit, assets management and financial management.

Po Ping Hau Ms. Hau Po Ping is Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 6 July 2016. Ms Hau holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and has further obtained Master’s Degree in Corporate Governance and Master’s Degree in Laws. Ms Hau is an associate member of the CPA Australia, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has extensive experience in corporate governance and company secretarial.

Hau Chit Hon Mr. Hon Hau Chit is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Managing Director of Citychamp Dartong Company Limited (“Citychamp Dartong”, Stock code : 600067), a company listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Mainland China. Mr. Hon joined Citychamp Dartong in December 2004 as Deputy Managing Director and then appointed as the Managing Director since April 2006. Mr. Hon is currently the Vice Chairman of Fujian Youth Chamber of Commerce, the Vice Chairman of Development Committee of Fujian Real Estate Association and a member of Fuzhou Municipal Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Lun Liu Mr. Liu Lun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Liu had completed a Postdoctoral research study in applied economics at Tehua Postdoctoral Programme and holds a Certificate of Postdoctoral of Tehua Postdoctoral Programme. Mr. Liu also holds a Doctorate Degree in Management of Agricultural Economics from China Agricultural University, a Master’s Degree in Management of Agricultural Economics from Xinjiang Agricultural University and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Shihezi University. Mr. Liu is an Associate Researcher in Finance in Mainland China. Mr. Liu is currently the Deputy General Manager of the Ministry of Finance Capital of Fujian Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd., a substantial shareholder of the Company. He was previously assumed the positions of Credit Manager of Credit Department (Project) of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Xinjiang Branch, the Senior Manager of Agro- Credit Risk Management Department of Head Office of Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, the Senior Researcher of Information Research Department of Yin Tong Investment Consultant Company, the Deputy County Mayor of the Government of Puningxian, Kunming City, Yunnan and the General Manager of Strategic Development Department of Yantai Bank.

Man Hoi Cheung Mr. Cheung Man Hoi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chief financial officer and the company secretary of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code:1369). He was the executive director and the chief financial officer of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited, (Stock Code: 337) from 2011 to 2012 and from 2009 to 2012 respectively, the group financial controller of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 2689) from 2007 to 2008, and the group financial controller and the company secretary of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 882) from 2000 to 2003, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheung graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Accountancy in 1993 and the Chinese University of Hong Kong with an Executive MBA degree in 2003. Mr. Cheung is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has accumulated over 20 years of experience in professional accounting, business consulting and corporate management.

Mr. Ip Kai Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Min Xin Holdings Limited since July 1998. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is currently the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of both Xiamen International Bank and Luso International Bank. He is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, and has over 40 years' extensive experience in banking and finance. He is also a Director of the Macao Chamber of Commerce and the Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of the Macao Institute of Financial Services. Mr. Ip has a Master of Science Degree in Corporate Governance and Directorship from the Hong Kong Baptist University.

Hop Shing So Mr. So Hop Shing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Min Xin Holdings Limited since September 2004. He is a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is a practising solicitor and senior partner of Tang and So, Solicitors and Notaries. He is the holder of Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of London, Master of Laws Degree from the City University of Hong Kong and The People’s University of China, and Doctor of Laws Degree from Peking University.