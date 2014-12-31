Name Description

Yuen Yat Lo Mr. Lo Yuen Yat is Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. He Appointed as Managing Director of the Company in 1993. Mr. Lo joined the Company in 1993 and is currently the Chairman of the Company. He is also the chairman and executive director of China Assets (Holdings) Limited, the Company’s associated company which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Previously, Mr. Lo was the senior policy researcher at China’s National Research Centre for Science & Technology and Social Development, and worked at the State Science & Technology Commission, Ministry of Communications and Railway Ministry of the PRC. Mr. Lo graduated from Shanghai Fudan University and obtained his master degree from Harvard University.

Wai-Kin Yeung Mr. Yeiing Wai Kin is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. Mr. Yeung appointed as Director of the Company in 1998. Mr. Yeung is also Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in 1993 and has over 30 years experience in auditing, finance and management positions. He is also director of China Assets (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Yeung possesses professional membership of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He has a bachelor’s degree in law from Peking University.

Hong Qiu Mr. Qiu Hong is Chief Executive Officer of First Shanghai Financial Holding Limited, a subsidiary of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. Mr. Qiu Joined the Group in 2000 and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of First Shanghai Financial Holding Limited. Mr. Qiu is responsible for the management and business development of the Group’s financial service business. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Qiu had worked for an international audit and consulting company and was responsible for the audit, strategic planning and corporate financing activities. With extensive experience and expertise in financial industry, Mr. Qiu is specializing in corporate financing, stockbrokerage and investment in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. Mr. Qiu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the Zhong Shan University and a Master of Philosophy (Economics) degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Shulin Xin Mr. Xin (Steve) Shulin is Executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Limited. He Appointed as Director of the Company in 1998. Mr. Xin joined the Company in 1994 as Executive Vice President in charge of direct investment and property development business. Previously Mr. Xin worked as registered Financial Planner for Merrill Lynch and Senior Financial Analyst and Partner for Vail Securities Inc in Vail Colorado. He graduated from Lanzhou University in 1982 and obtained his MBA degree from University of Denver in 1992.

Ah Chye Ching Mr. Ching Ah Chye is Managing Director of First Shanghai Securities Limited and First Shanghai Futures Limited, subsidiaries of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. He joined the Group in 2001 and is currently the Managing Director of First Shanghai Securities Limited and First Shanghai Futures Limited. He is also a Responsible Officer of both the abovementioned companies under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Ching is responsible for management of overall operation and development of dealing in securities and futures. Mr. Ching holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of East Asia, Macau (currently known as the University of Macau). He started his career in several financial institutions and has more than 30 years experience in the securities industry.

Lam Kwong Kwok Mr. Kwok (Larry) Lam Kwong, Jr., B.B.S., J.P., is Non-Executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. He was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in 1994 and has been re-designated to Non-executive Director of the Company in 2005. Mr. Kwok is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong and is qualified to practise as a solicitor in Australia, England and Wales and Singapore. He is also qualified as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong and Australia and a Chartered Accountant in England and Wales. He graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia with bachelor’s degrees in economics and laws respectively as well as a master’s degree in law. He also obtained the Advanced Management Program Diploma from the Harvard Business School.

Ji Liu Mr. Liu Ji is Independent Non-Executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. Mr. Liu was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in 2004. Mr. Liu is the Honorary President of China Europe International Business School in Shanghai. He served as Deputy Chairman, Research Fellow and Member of the Academic Board, The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and Executive President of China Europe International Business School. Mr. Liu graduated from the Department of Power Mechanical Engineering, Qinghua University, Beijing. He is also an independent non-executive director of Wison Engineering Services Company Limited. Mr. Liu is also a class II director of O2micro International Limited, a NASDAQ-listed company.

Chia-Wei Woo Prof. Woo Chia-Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Limited. he was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in 1993. Prof. Woo is currently Senior Advisor to Shui On Holdings Limited, and President Emeritus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Previously he was President, Provost, Department Chairman, and Professor of several prominent universities in the United States of America. He is also an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited.

Qihao Yu Mr. Yu Qihao, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of First Shanghai Investments Ltd. Mr. Yu was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in 2005. Mr. Yu is a certified public accountant, PRC. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. From 1981 to 1991, Mr. Yu worked as a certified public accountant in an accounting firm in Shanghai. From 1992 to 1998, he acted as the assistant president of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Yu also worked as an executive director from 1995 to 1997 and a non-executive director from 1997 to 1998 of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited. During the period from 2001 to 2006, Mr. Yu was an advisor of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd in Shanghai.