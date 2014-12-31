Name Description

Fuli Li Mr. Li Fuli is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Accounting from the Renmin University of China and an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Li joined China Minmetals Corporation (“China Minmetals”, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 61.93% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) in 1991. He is currently a Senior Vice President of China Minmetals and a director of China Minmetals Corporation Limited (a non wholly-owned subsidiary of China Minmetals). Mr. Li has been serving various departments and subsidiaries of China Minmetals group for investment, trading, financial and corporate management businesses and has extensive experience in strategic investment, corporate finance and financial management, and corporate management. Mr. Li had been a non-executive director and the chairman of MMG Limited (a subsidiary of China Minmetals whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)) from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Li had also been an executive director and the chairman of Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corporation Limited (a subsidiary of China Minmetals whose H shares were listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and were subsequently delisted from the Stock Exchange on 31 March 2015) for the period from 23 August 2010 to 7 August 2015. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Li did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years and has no other connections with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Jianbo He Mr. He Jianbo is the Deputy Chairman, Managing Director, Executive Director of Minmetals Land Limited. He is responsible for the operation of and strategic planning for the Company. Mr. He graduated from the Peking University in 1992 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. He also obtained a Master’s Degree in International Finance from Peking University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Saint Mary’s University, Canada. Mr. He is a Senior International Business Engineer in the PRC. He is also a Council Member of the Chinese Association for International Understanding and a Vice President of the Liaoning Province Youth Federation. Mr. He joined China Minmetals in 1992 and had served the positions of director of general administrative office, director of strategic planning division and a member of the strategic planning committee of China Minmetals. He is concurrently a Deputy General Manager of the Real Estate and Construction Business Centre of China Minmetals and a director of Minmetals HK. Mr. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate management, strategic planning and investment.

Yiu Wing Law Mr. Law Yiu Wing is the Chief Operating Officer of Minmetals Land Limited. Mr. Law assists the Managing Director in business development, day-to-day operation and financial and general management of the Company. Mr. Law is also responsible for the management of the investment properties and the Property Management Department, and is the general manager of Condo HK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company engaged in specialised construction business in Hong Kong. He also assists the planning, management and development of the Company’s business in real estate development and investment. Mr. Law holds a Bachelor of Building (Hons.) Degree from the University of New South Wales, Australia and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Australian Graduate School of Management. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Building, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia. Mr. Law has extensive experience in property development, strategic planning, financial and general management gained from listed companies.

Xiaoli He Ms. He Xiaoli is the Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Minmetals Land Limited. Ms. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from North China University of Technology and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia. She is a qualified PRC Senior Accountant and a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. He was the head of business division and the deputy minister of accounting information division of the finance department of the previous China National Nonferrous Metals Industry Corporation. Ms. He has extensive experience in financial management of enterprises.

Zeping Liu Mr. Liu Zeping serves as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company in June 2010. Mr. Liu holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Military Academy of Engineering and an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University. He is a Qualified Senior Engineer in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Liu joined China Minmetals Corporation (“China Minmetals”, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company holding approximately 61.93% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) in 1992. He is currently a deputy general manager of the Real Estate and Construction Business Centre of China Minmetals, and the President of The 23rd Metallurgical Construction Group Co., Ltd. of Minmetals, and a director of Minmetals Real Estate Co., Ltd. and Minmetals (Yingkou) Industrial Park Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (all being non wholly-owned subsidiaries of China Minmetals). Mr. Liu has extensive experience in real estate development and construction business.

Shangping Yang Mr. Yang Shangping is the Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Structural Engineering from Tongji University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Fudan University. Mr. Yang joined the Company as the general manager of a real estate development company of the Company in Nanjing in 2007. Mr. Yang is responsible for the sales and marketing, property management and strategic investment divisions of the Company and is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He had participated in project works for China Overseas Holdings Ltd. and Shanghai Vanke Co., Ltd. for over 10 years. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in project management as well as sales and marketing and costing management.

Bingliang Xu Mr. Xu Bingliang is the Deputy General Manager of Minmetals Land Limited. Mr. Xu is also a director and the general manager of Condo Shanghai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company engaged in specialised construction business in the PRC. He graduated from Central University of Finance and Economics of the PRC in 1986 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and completed his graduate study in accounting in the same university in 2002. Mr. Xu is a qualified PRC Senior Accountant. Since Mr. Xu joined China Minmetals in 1989, he has been responsible for financial management of various subsidiaries of China Minmetals. Mr. Xu has more than 20 years of experience in corporate financial management and strategic investment.

Lu Yang Mr. Yang Lu is the Deputy General Manager of Minmetals Land Limited. He joined the Company as the General Manager of the Real Estate Development Department in May 2007. He is responsible for the initial management of new projects and oversees the business development of real estate development projects of the Company in the PRC. Mr. Yang graduated from Chongqing (Jianzhu) Architectural & Engineering University (now known as Chongqing University) in 1982 with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree. He also holds a Grade One Project Manager Certificate issued by the PRC’s Ministry of Construction and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Building, U.K.. He was previously employed to managerial positions in various companies of China Overseas Holdings Limited with exposure to a variety of domestic and overseas engineering projects. He was also the general manager of a PRC real estate development company of China Overseas Holdings Limited. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in the development, operation and management of construction contracting and real estate development business.

Ying Kit Tang Mr. Tang Ying Kit is the Financial Controller of Minmetals Land Limited. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Tang holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration in Finance (Honours) from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tang worked in listed company and state-owned enterprise in Hong Kong. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, financial and general management.

Wing Yee Chung Ms. Chung Wing Yee is the Company Secretary of Minmetals Land Limited. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. Chung has participated the relevant professional training activities for more than 15 hours during the year.

Hushan Cui Mr. Cui Hushan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cui holds a Master’s Degree in Law from the Renmin University of China and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington in the United States of America and is a Senior International Business Engineer in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Cui joined China Minmetals Corporation (“China Minmetals”, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 61.93% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) in 1988. Mr. Cui has been serving various departments and subsidiaries of China Minmetals group for investment, trading and corporate management businesses. He has also worked for the National Committee of Economic Systems Reform for macro management affairs of large enterprise groups. Mr. Cui has extensive experience in strategic investment, international business, and corporate planning and management.

Chung Lun Lam Mr. Lam Chung Lun has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2015. He graduated from the Hong Kong University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts, Honours Degree and obtained in 1986 a Master Degree in Science of Management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business of U.S.A. Mr. Lam joined the Hong Kong Government as Administrative Officer in 1970 and had served various government departments for housing, environmental protection, land administration, procurement, financial services and infrastructural development affairs. He was appointed to the positions of Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, San Francisco, Deputy Monetary Affairs, Director of Government Supplies, Director of the New Airport Projects Coordination Office and Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Airport Authority. During 2001 to 2007, Mr. Lam was appointed as the Managing Director of the Urban Renewal Authority. Currently, Mr. Lam is a member of the Lantau Development Advisory Committee, the Country and Marine Parks Board and Standing Committee on Disciplined Services Salaries and Conditions of Service. He is also a member of the Court of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Lam was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star and the Golden Bauhinia Star medals in 2002 and 2008 respectively by the HKSAR Government in recognition of his distinguished service to the community. He is also a Justice of Peace since 2004.

Selwyn Mar Mr. Selwyn Mar is an Independent Non-executive Director of Minmetals Land Limited. Mr. Mar graduated from the London School of Economics, University of London. He is a Chartered Accountant, a director of Nexia Charles Mar Fan Limited and the Managing Director of Marfan & Associates Limited. Mr. Mar was the President of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1991, a member of the Appeals Panel of Securities & Futures Commission and a member of the Board of Governors of Chinese International School. Mr. Mar has been actively involved in commercial and industrial undertakings in Hong Kong and the PRC in the past 37 years. Presently, he sits on the board of two other Hong Kong listed companies. Mr. Mar is an Honorary Fellow of the Lingnan University and appointed a member of the Court of Lingnan University by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR.