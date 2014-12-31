Name Description

Kam Fai Cheung Mr. Cheung Kam Fai is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 23 January 2016. He is mainly responsible for the overall operational management of Ping An Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company providing securities and stock brokerage services in Hong Kong. Before joining the Company, Mr. Cheung was the managing director of a finance company’s China subsidiary responsible for promoting the company’s business in China. Mr. Cheung has over 15 years of experience in the securities sector and is well versed in the securities market and has extensive networks in the field.

Huixin Liang Ms. Liang Huixin is Executive Director of Madex International (Holdings) Limited. Ms. Liang was appointed as non-executive Director on 11 August 2009 and has been re-designated as an executive Director since 8 August 2013. Ms. Liang holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and political science from the University of Oregon, the United States. She had served in the banking sector in Singapore before.

Hongqiao Lin Mr. Lin Hongqiao is Executive Director of the Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Finance from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in July 1988, the Master of Economics from Fudan University in January 1997 and the securities practice qualification from China Securities Association of China in February 2008. Mr. Lin was appointed as a director of Well Up and King Focus in January 2017 and a director of the business department of Orient Securities Company Limited (stock code: 3958), an integrated securities company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, in June 2006.

Kwan Pak Chan Mr. Chan Kwan Pak is the Company Secretary of the Company. He is an external service provider and was appointed by the Board. Mr. Chan supports the Board by ensuring good information flow within the Board and that Board policy and procedures are followed. He also advises the Board on corporate governance matters and facilitates induction and professional development of the Directors. Mr. Chan reports directly to the Chairman. Despite of that, all the Directors have access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary at any time in relation to their duties and operation of the Board. The Company Secretary participated in no less than 15 hours of relevant professional training during the year.

Xintong Cui Ms. Cui Xintong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She obtained her Bachelor degree of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University, Boston, USA in August 2013. Ms. Cui joined Ground International Development Limited (stock code: 989) (“Ground International”), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, in March 2015 as the business development director of Ground International. She was later appointed as an executive director and deputy chairperson of Ground International in September 2016. Ms. Cui is responsible for exploring new business opportunities, formulating business plans and executing systematic prospecting, maintaining relationships with existing and potential business partners, developing, coaching and managing a team to deliver professional service and ensure business sustainability. Ms. Cui was an assistant president of Ground Investment Holding (Group) Limited, a related company of Ground International established in the PRC, from September 2013 to February 2015.

Ansheng Dong Dr. Dong Ansheng is Independent Non-Executive Director of Madex International (Holdings) Limited. Dr. Dong holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Political and Law Sciences School of Chinese Northwestern College and Master and Doctoral degrees in laws from the Law School of the Renmin University, China. Dr. Dong is well versed in areas of law and has been a lecturer in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Finland as well as a China law consultant to a number of companies in their listing exercise in mainland China and Hong Kong. Dr. Dong is serving as an independent non-executive director of BOE Technology Group Company, Limited (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange), Shandong Tongyu Heavy Industry Company, Limited (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and Sichuan Western Resources Company, Limited (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). Dr. Dong had served as an independent non-executive director of Beijing Capital International Airport Corporation Limited (Stock code: 694, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK)) and Zhongjin Gold Company, Limited (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).

Wah Kwong Tsang Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong, CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tsang received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1978. He has been a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since September 1991, a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since May 2004 and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants since March 1989. Mr. Tsang was a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong and China, where he worked from July 1978 to June 2011, and has over 30 years of experience in auditing and providing support for initial public offerings and acquisition transactions. Mr. Tsang is currently an independent non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee and the compensation committee of Agria Corporation (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange), an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (SEHK Stock code: 133), an independent non-executive director and chairman of the nomination committee of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (SEHK Stock code: 460), an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of TK Group (Holdings) Limited (SEHK Stock code: 2283), and an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of China Animation Characters Company Limited (SEHK Stock code: 1566). Mr. Tsang was a director of PGG Wrightson Limited, a company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, from November 2011 to December 2012 and has been reappointed as its director since November 2014. Mr. Tsang was an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (SEHK Stock code: 2078) from 8 January 2013 to 17 January 2016. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tsang did not hold any directorship in any public companies listed in or outside Hong Kong in the past three years.