Name Description

Hong Liu Mr. Liu Hongde is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. a PhD in Management Science and Engineering of Harbin Engineering University and a professoriate senior engineer. He enjoys the special government allowances of the State Council. Mr. Liu has extensive working experience in the areas of operation management, scientific research management, organisational and cultural development. Mr. Liu is currently the chairman of the board of directors of AVIC International Holding Corporation (“AVIC International”) and the supervisor of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (“AVIC”), both of which are substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Liu has been nominated in December 2016 as an executive director of AVIC International Holdings Limited, which shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), subject to the approval by the shareholders of avic iHl at its extraordinary general meeting. Prior to joining AVIC International, Mr. Liu was the deputy general manager of Harbin Dongan Engine Corporation*, the general manager and chairman of Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd.*, which shares are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), the director and the deputy executive general manager of Harbin Aviation Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. the chairman of Jiangxi Changhe Automobile Co., Ltd.

Hongge Xu Mr. Xu Hongge is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from Southeast University. He also completed the Post-EMBA program from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2010. Mr. Xu previously served as an executive vice president of China Vanke Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2202) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He has over 21 years of experience in property development industry.

Linwu Pan Mr. Pan Linwuis Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since February 2008 and appointed Deputy Chairman of the Company with effect from 28 January 2013. He holds a Master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering, a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Accounting, and is a professional senior accountant. Mr. Pan served at the Ministry of Aviation Industry and the audit department of the Ministry of Aero-Space Industry. In 1993, he was transferred to AVIC International and served as deputy director and director of the audit division. Mr. Pan is an executive vice president and the chief financial officer of AVIC International, and, a director of AVIC International (HK) Group and Tacko International Limited (“Tacko”), which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. He has many years’ experience in financial management, supervision and audit, and has substantial experience in the area of finance, capital operation and risk management. Mr. Pan is also an executive director of AVIC IHL.

Hao Zhang Mr. Zhang Hao is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd. He is responsible to assist the Chief Financial Officer for the Group’s corporate finance, accounting and treasury functions. He holds a Master’s degree and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a senior accountant. He has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Weixuan Lai Mr. Lai Weixuan is Executive Director of the Company. He senior accountant, holding doctorate degree in Management of Tongji University and an EMBA of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, is now the Chief Executive Officer of AVIC International Holding Corporation (“AVIC International”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Lai joined AVIC International Shenzhen Company Limited (“AVIC Shenzhen”, a wholly owned subsidiary of AVIC International) in 1983. He previously served as the deputy general manager of AVIC Shenzhen, the Chairman of Fiyta Holdings Limited (“Fiyta”), the deputy chairman of Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (“Tianma”) and the chairman of Rainbow Department Store Co., Ltd. (“Rainbow Department Store”). Fiyta, Tianma and Rainbow Department Store are companies listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Lai has rich experience in finance and operation management, and once acted as an executive director of AVIC International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 161), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), from 2004 to 2012 and was appointed as an executive director again in 2014.

Chun Zhou Ms. Zhou Chunhua is the Executive Director of the Company. She is a professoriate senior accountant, EMBA of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Ms. Zhou has extensive working experience in the areas of financial management, capital operation, audit supervision and risk management. Ms. Zhou was appointed as the deputy general manager and the chief accountant of AVIC International in December 2016. Before that, she was the assistant to manager and vice chief accountant of Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine Group Corporation Ltd.*, the director, deputy general manager and chief accountant of AVIC Beijing Keeven Aviation Instrument Co., Ltd.*, the deputy manager of the audit department of AVIC and the deputy general manager and chief accountant of AVIC Electromechanical Systems Company Limited* as well as the deputy general manager and chief accountant of AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co., Ltd, which shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Ms. Zhou has also been nominated as a candidate for election at the extraordinary general meeting of AVIC IHL as an executive director of AVIC IHL, subject to the approval by its shareholders.

Choi Yee Tsui Ms. Tsui Choi Yee, Connie has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. She is an Authorised Representative of the Company. Ms. Tsui holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration jointly awarded by The University of Sydney and The University of New South Wales. Ms. Tsui is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia. She has over 21 years of experience in the field of accounting and auditing in which around 7 years as company secretary of a listed issuer in Hong Kong. Ms. Tsui meets the relevant requirements set out in Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

Wai Kam Chow Mr. Chow Wai Kam is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Hong Kong in November 1970 and November 1972, respectively. He has been an Authorised Person (List of Architects) and a Registered Architect since July 1976 and January 1991, respectively. He was also admitted as a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects since August 2001. He is currently an executive director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1113), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chow joined the Hutchison Group in July 1995 and has been the Group Managing Director of the property and hotels divisions of the Hutchison Group since 2000. He has over 30 years of experience in project management and architectural design for various developments, including hotel, residential, commercial, industrial and school projects in Hong Kong, the Mainland China and overseas.

Yu Lin Chu Mr. Chu (David) Yu Lin, JP, SBS, is Independent Non-Executive Director of AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd. He is also a member and the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Chu received his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University after degrees in Electrical Engineering and Management at Northeastern University and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Northeastern University. He worked for a number of sizeable international corporations such as Bank of America, General Electric Co. and Jardine Matheson & Company Limited. Mr. Chu is an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited and Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited, all being listed on the Stock Exchange.

Ka Fai Li Mr. Li (David) Ka Fai CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Chemistry and Administration. He is the deputy managing partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co. CPA (Practising). Mr. Li is also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK as well as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, UK and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He is an independent non-executive director of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited, China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited, Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, Goldlion Holdings Limited and Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited, all being listed on the Stock Exchange.