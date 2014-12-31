Name Description

Ching Fai Or Dr. Or (Raymond) Ching Fai is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of China Strategic Holdings Ltd. Dr. Or was appointed as the Chairman of the Company on 2nd March, 2012. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Or graduated from The University of Hong Kong in 1972 and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Social Science from the City University of Hong Kong in 2014. Dr. Or is a Justice of the Peace and has rich experiences in the insurance, banking and financial services industries. He was the general manager and a director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He was also the chairman of HSBC Insurance Limited. Dr. Or was the chief executive and vice-chairman of Hang Seng Bank Limited (stock code: 11), a company listed in Hong Kong. He was also the chairman of Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited and Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited. Dr. Or was the chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks; the vice president and a council member of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers; the chairman of Executive and Campaign Committee of the Community Chest of Hong Kong. Dr. Or is a vice patron of the board of the Community Chest of Hong Kong. Dr. Or was awarded a Silver Bauhinia Star from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Honorary University Fellowships from The University of Hong Kong in 2009. Dr. Or has been the chairman of the Financial Services Advisory Committee and a member of the Services Promotion Programme Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He has been a member of the Risk Management Committee of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and a member of the Aviation Development Advisory Committee. He was the deputy chairman of the Council of City University of Hong Kong and was a council member of The University of Hong Kong; an adviser of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong, a member of the 5th East Asian Games Planning Committee and a director of 2009 East Asian Games (Hong Kong) Limited.

Kam Wah Chow Mr. Chow Kam Wah is Executive Director of China Strategic Holdings Ltd since July 30, 2007. Mr. Chow is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a master's degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Chow has over 15 years of managerial experience in finance and accounting. He is a certified practising accountant of the CPA Australia.

Chun Yeung Lee Ms. Lee Chun Yeung, Catherine has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 2 February 2015. Ms. Lee is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (formerly known as Guangzhou Institute of Foreign Languages) and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Australia. Ms. Lee has extensive experience in international trading of metal minerals and commodities. Ms. Lee had worked as an economist in a major commercial bank and a senior executive in a state-owned trading group in the PRC. Ms. Lee was an executive director of Mission Capital.

Ka Lok Sue Mr. Sue Ka Lok, CPA is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Sue is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from The University of Sydney in Australia and a Master of Science in Finance degree from the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Sue is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a certified practising accountant of the CPA Australia, a fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and an ordinary member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He has extensive experience in corporate management, finance, accounting and company secretarial practice. Mr. Sue is an executive director of BEP International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2326) (“BEP International”) and was the chief executive officer of BEP International. Mr. Sue was the chairman and a non-executive director of China Tycoon Beverage Holdings Limited (stock code: 209). Mr. Sue was an executive director and the chief executive officer of Mission Capital Holdings Limited (formerly known as Poly Capital Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1141) ("Mission Capital") and was also an executive director and the chairman of Hailiang International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Sunlink International Holdings Limited) (stock code: 2336). All of the above companies are listed in Hong Kong.

Yuk Yee Chan Ms. Chan Yuk Yee is Company Secretary of the company. She holds a Master of Business Law degree from Monash University in Australia and is an associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has extensive experience in corporate administration and company secretarial practice. Ms. Chan is an executive director and the company secretary of Birmingham International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 2309) and EPI (Holdings) Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 689), an executive director of Courage Marine Group Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 1145 and Singapore stock code: ATL.SI) (“Courage Marine”) and the company secretary of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 1102), Hailiang International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 2336) and ITC Corporation Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 372). All of the aforementioned companies with Hong Kong stock code are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and Courage Marine is primarily listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and secondarily listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Yu Chun Chow Mr. Chow (Alexander) Yu Chun, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Strategic Holdings Ltd since March 31, 2011. Mr. Chow is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 35 years of experience in commercial, financial and investment management in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Mr. Chow was a non-executive director of New World China Land Limited (stock code: 917) and is an independent non-executive director of Playmates Toys Limited (stock code: 869) and Top Form International Limited (stock code: 333), and has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Symphony Holdings Limited (stock code: 1223) on 15th December, 2014. All of the above companies are listed in Hong Kong.

Hoi Ying Leung Mr. Leung Hoi Ying is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Strategic Holdings Ltd since September 22, 2007. Mr. Leung graduated from Guangdong Foreign Trade School in the PRC. He has over 15 years of experience in the trading business and business development. He was an independent non-executive director of China New Energy until 14th November, 2014 and is an independent non-executive director of G-Resources. All of the above companies are listed in Hong Kong.