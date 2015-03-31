Name Description

Wing Yee Lu Mr. Lu Wing Yee (Wayne) is Executive Director of Safety Godown Co Ltd. He joined the Group in July 2001, and prior to his appointment as Executive Director has acted as a Group Manager of the Group in charge of day-to-day operation of the Group. He has extensive experience in the field of accounting, auditing, financial management and operations control. Mr. Lu is a member of The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has a master degree in business administration, a bachelor degree of science in business administration and a diploma in risk management. Mr. Lu has previously worked for audit firm, securities and brokerage firm and listed property company.

Min Tjin Oen Mr. Oen Min Tjin is Executive Director of Safety Godown Co Ltd. Mr. Oen acted as an Independent Non-executive Director from 28 September 2004 to 16 June 2006 and has been an Executive Director since 16 June 2006. He is graduated from National Taiwan University. Mr. Oen is a Director of Ramada Bintang Bali Hotel, Bali, Indonesia. He was with Kian Nan Trading Co., Ltd. from 1961 to 1978. Mr. Oen was the Managing Director of ANTA Express from 1978 to 2005.

Huei Ru Huang Mr. Huang Huei Ru is Assistant General Manager of Safety Godown Co Ltd. He was appointed as an Assistant General Manager of the Company on 1 March 2013. Mr. Huang joined the Group since 1976 and was Chivas Godown Supervisor since 1991.

Ka Sze Lee Mr. Lee Ka Sze (Carmelo) is Non-Executive Director of Safety Godown Co Ltd. Mr. Lee acted as an Independent Non-executive Director from 1 July 2000 to 28 September 2004 and has been a Non-executive Director since 28 September 2004. He is a partner of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. He received his Bachelor of Laws degree and the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is also a Non-executive Director of several listed public companies in Hong Kong, namely CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited, Yugang International Limited, Y.T. Realty Group Limited and Hopewell Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee is also an Independent Non-executive Director of several listed public companies in Hong Kong, namely KWG Property Holding Limited, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and Esprit Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee is also the Chairman of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, a member of the SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee, a member of the SFC Dual Filing Advisory Group, and a member of the Disciplinary Panel of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Khai Choon Gan Mr. Gan Khai Choon is Independent Non-Executive Director of Safety Godown Co Ltd since 1990. He is also an Executive Director of City e-Solutions Limited (formerly known as CDL Hotels International Limited, a company listed in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and Managing Director of Hong Leong International (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Gan has extensive experience in finance, property development, hotel management and international trading.

Ming Leung Lam Mr. Lam Ming Leung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Safety Godown Co Ltd since January 1, 2004. Mr. Lam was a director and general manager of The National Commercial Bank Limited, Hong Kong Branch.