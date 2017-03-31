Name Description

Yongming Wu Mr. Wu Yongming serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited., with effect from 17 April 2015. Mr. Wu has been a senior vice president of the Alibaba Group since June 2010 and has been a special assistant to the chairman of the board of directors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba Holding”) since September 2014, the shares of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (stock code: BABA). Mr. Wu also served as technology director of Alibaba (China) Technology Co., Ltd. from September 1999, technology director of Alipay (China) Information Technology Co., Ltd. from December 2004, P4P business director of Alibaba Group from November 2005, general manager of Hangzhou Alimama Technology Co., Ltd. from December 2007, chief technology officer of Taobao (China) Software Co., Ltd. from September 2008, and was responsible for Alibaba Group’s search business, advertising business and mobile business from October 2011. Mr. Wu was previously a director of AutoNavi Holdings Limited, a then NASDAQ-listed company, from May 2013 to July 2014. Mr. Wu graduated from the college of information engineering of Zhejiang University of Technology, PRC in June 1996.

Lei Wang Mr. Wang Lei serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited., with effect from 17 April 2015. Prior to his current position, Mr. Wang was the general manager of Alibaba Group’s Taobao Diandian business from September 2013. Mr. Wang has held various positions within Alibaba Group since he joined in 2003, including customer relationship management product manager and Alibaba call center project manager from September 2003 to December 2005, P4P project manager of Yahoo China from January 2006 to May 2007, senior manager of Alimama product and operations department from June 2007 to December 2008, B2B advertising product and operations department director from January 2009 to May 2011, senior director of B2B advertising service department and commercial product department from June 2011 to July 2012 and O2O workshop senior director of Alibaba Group’s mobile Internet business department from August 2012 to August 2013. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from China Jiliang University, PRC in June 2001.

Aishan Nicole Lew Ms. Lew Aishan Nicole serves as Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from June 1, 2016. Ms. Lew joined the Group in August 2014 and is the General Counsel of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Lew worked at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer from 2006 to 2014. Ms. Lew obtained a Bachelor of Laws honors degree from University College London and is qualified to practice law in England and Wales. She was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 2008 and is a current member of the Law Society of Hong Kong.

Aizhu Huang Ms. Huang Aizhu is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Huang was senior director of Tmall from November 2011 to March 2017. Prior to joining Alibaba Group, Ms. Huang worked as a product vice-president for Shanghai Yishiduo e-Commerce Company Limited (more commonly known as Yihaodian) and was responsible for its pharmaceutical, food and beverage, beauty care, household cleaning, and mothercare and toys product lines. Ms. Huang previously also worked at Amazon China Information Service (Beijing) Company Limited as a chief editor. Ms. Huang obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Harbin University of Science and Technology, PRC in July 1992.

Kai Kang Mr. Kang Kai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been a director of Tmall and head of Tmall’s medical and healthcare business since he joined Alibaba Group in July 2014. Mr. Kang was previously the chief operating officer of Beijing Haoyaoshi Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.* and before that, he was a member of management of Leyou (China) Chain Supermarket Company Limited where he was responsible for formulating and implementing the goals and strategies for the company’s e-commerce business. He was vice-president, health products business for Shanghai Yishiduo e-Commerce Company Limited (more commonly known as Yihaodian) from October 2009 to December 2010. Mr. Kang was also a deputy general manager of Jinxiang Internet Technology Co., Ltd., from April 2007 to September 2009. Mr. Kang obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Beijing University of Technology, PRC in July 1999 and a master of science degree in multimedia and internet computing from the Loughborough University, United Kingdom in December 2003.

Chung Tsai Mr. Tsai Chung is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Alibaba Group in 1999 as a member of the Alibaba founding team and has served as the executive vice chairman of Alibaba Holding since May 2013. Mr. Tsai previously served as Alibaba Holding’s chief financial officer and has been a member of Alibaba Holding’s board of directors since its formation. From 1995 to 1999, Mr. Tsai worked in Hong Kong with Investor AB, the main investment vehicle of Sweden’s Wallenberg family, where he was responsible for Asian private equity investments. Prior to that, he was vice president and general counsel of Rosecliff, Inc., a management buyout firm based in New York. From 1990 to 1993, Mr. Tsai was an associate attorney in the tax group of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, a New York-based international law firm. Mr. Tsai serves on the boards of directors of several of Alibaba Group’s investee companies and is currently also a director of Momo, Inc., the shares of which are listed on NASDAQ (stock code: MOMO). Mr. Tsai is qualified to practice law in the State of New York. He received his bachelor’s degree in Economics and East Asian Studies from Yale College and a juris doctor degree from Yale Law School.

On Wong King Mr. King On Wong serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 9 May 2014. During the period from October 2010 to November 2013, Mr. Wong was an independent nonexecutive director and chairman of the audit committee of Yashili International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1230) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited. Mr. Wong has over 30 years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. Wong joined Ernst & Young in October 1979 and was elected to its partnership in January 1993. Mr. Wong was the managing partner, China Central of Ernst & Young and a member of the management committee of the China firm of Ernst & Young from 2005 until his retirement in 2010. Mr. Wong was a professor of practice (accounting) of the school of accounting and finance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University from September 2013 to August 2016, and also an adjunct professor of the school of accounting & finance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 2002 to 2010. Mr. Wong was the president of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Hong Kong for 1998–1999 and a member of the global council of ACCA from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Wong was also the first non-European global president of ACCA for 2003–2004. Mr. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the ACCA and a Certified Practising Accountant Australia. Mr. Wong obtained a master of business administration degree from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom in December 1978. Mr. Wong was awarded the Binder Hamlyn Prize for the best student in financial management in 1978.

Tong Luo Mr. Luo Tong serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 9 May 2014. Mr. Luo is currently the chief strategy officer of Yiguo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Luo has over 20 years of experience of retailing operation and management. Before joining the Board of the Company, he worked as the regional general manager for Walmart’s Zhejiang Province Operations, the vice president of operations and development for China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd., the vice president of operations for Tesiro Jewellery Company and the general manager of retail development of Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mr. Luo has obtained a diploma in business administration from Guangzhou Finance and Trade Management Institute and a diploma in English from Guangdong Social Science College.