Name Description

Chiu King Ho Ms. Ho (Pansy Catilina) Chiu King is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited. She is also the chairman of the executive committee, a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company; and a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Pansy Ho is the chairman, chief executive officer and a director of Shun Tak – China Travel Shipping Investments Limited and is directly in charge of the Group’s shipping business. She is a director of Shun Tak Shipping Company, Limited*, Renita Investments Limited*, Oakmount Holdings Limited*, Beeston Profits Limited*, Classic Time Developments Limited* and Megaprosper Investments Limited*, the chairman of Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre, an executive director of Air Macau Company Limited and vicechairman of the board of directors of Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. She is also the co-chairperson and an executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited (both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). In the past three years, Ms. Pansy Ho was a non-executive director of Qin Jia Yuan Media Services Company Limited (now known as SMI Culture Group Holdings Limited) up to 27 May 2012, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Pansy Ho holds a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business management from the University of Santa Clara in the United States. She received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from the Johnson and Wales University in May 2007. She was appointed as Honorary Professor of School of Political Communication by the School of Political Communication of Central China Normal University in November 2013. She received an honorary fellowship from The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in June 2014 and an honorary university fellowship from the University of Hong Kong in September 2015.

Chiu Fung Ho Ms. Ho (Daisy) Chiu Fung is Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd. She joined the Group in 1994 and was appointed an executive director of the Company that year. She became the Group's deputy managing director and chief financial officer in 1999. Ms. Ho is a member of the executive committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company and a director of a number of the Company's subsidiaries. Ms. Daisy Ho is a director of Shun Tak Shipping Company, Limited, Ranillo Investments Limited and Hanika Realty Company Limited. She is Vice President and an executive committee member of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and Macao Chamber of Commerce, a Vice President of the Board of Directors of Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, Chairman cum Director of University of Toronto (Hong Kong) Foundation Limited and Chairman of its Scholarship Selection Committee, Dean’s International Advisory Committee Member of Joseph L. Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, advisory Council of the Canadian International School of Hong Kong, Governor of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Governors of Hong Kong Ballet and director of Po Leung Kuk. Ms. Daisy Ho holds a Master of business administration degree in finance from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Southern California.

Chiu Ha Ho Ms. Ho (Maisy) Chiu Ha is Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited. Since joining the Group, she has been responsible for overseeing the strategic planning and operations of the property management division, as well as retail and merchandising division of the Company. Ms. Maisy Ho is the chairman and an executive director of Chanceton Financial Group Limited (which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange). In Hong Kong, Ms. Maisy Ho is the chairman of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, member of Hospital Governing Committee of Queen Elizabeth Hospital, honorary vice chairman of Hong Kong United Youth Association, president of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, committee member and vice chairman of Young Executive Committee of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, honorary vice president of The Hong Kong Girl Guides Association and member of board of trustees of New Asia College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Ms. Maisy Ho is also a holder of Estate Agent’s Licence (Individual). In Macau, Ms. Maisy Ho is an executive vice president of Property Management Business Association Macao, vice chairman of Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association, deputy chief of Ladies Committee of Macao Chamber of Commerce and committee member of Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association. In China, she is a standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Liaoning Province, a standing committee member of Beijing Youth Federation, and vice-chairman of Liaoning Youth Federation. Ms. Maisy Ho holds a Bachelor’s degree in mass communication and psychology from Pepperdine University, the United States.

Hong Kuen Shum Mr. Shum (David) Hong Kuen is Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Company and a director of a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. He is responsible for the investment activities of the Group. Mr. David Shum is an executive director of SJM Holdings Limited (which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). Mr. David Shum holds a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley, the United States.

Rogier Verhoeven Mr. Rogier Johannes Maria Verhoeven is Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited., since February 22, 2012. He is also a member of the executive committee, the President of the Group Hospitality Division and a director of a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Rogier Verhoeven has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and business consultancy. He is responsible for overseeing the strategic development, asset management and related real estate development of the Group’s integrated hospitality management company (Artyzen Hospitality Group) as well as the Group’s Hospitality Division which oversees the existing and related operations and new business development opportunities. Mr. Rogier Verhoeven holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from the Hotel School The Hague, International University of Hospitality Management, in the Netherlands.

Hau Chong Ho Mr. Ho (Norman) Hau Chong, F.C.P.A., B.A., A.C.A., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited., since 2004. Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman (“Mr. Norman Ho”) has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2004. He is also the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Norman Ho is an executive director of Honorway Investments Limited and Tak Hung (Holding) Company, Limited and has over 30 years of experience in management and property development. Mr. Norman Ho is also an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Lee Hing Development Limited and an executive director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Vision Values Holdings Limited, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Tsu Kwok Ho Mr. Ho (Charles) Tsu Kwok is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd November 10, 2006. He is also the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Charles Ho is the chairman and an executive director of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited (which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). Mr. Charles Ho contributes much to public affairs. He is a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee and an economic consultant of Shandong Provincial Government of the PRC. He is an honorary trustee of Peking University and a trustee of University of International Business and Economics in the PRC. He is also an honorary general committee member of The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong. Mr. Charles Ho was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on 1 July 2014.

Chi Man Ng Mr. Ng (Michael) Chi Man, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited. Mr. Michael Ng has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of the Company and appointed as a member of the audit committee of the Company both with effect from 20 December 2012. He has also been appointed as the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company, both with effect from 25 August 2015. Mr. Michael Ng is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Master’s degree in business administration from St. John’s University in New York, the U.S.A. Mr. Michael Ng has substantial experience in corporate and financial management of listed companies in Hong Kong. In the past, he was an executive director and chief executive officer of Viva China Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Michael Ng was also an executive director of HKC (Holdings) Limited and China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. .