Huaizhen Li Mr. Li Huaizhen serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Li has served as the President of China Minsheng Investment Corporation Limited since April 2014, and he has also been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. since September 2015. He was also appointed as a director of CM International Capital Limited in November 2014 and as a director of CM International Holding Pte. Ltd. in April 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Li served as the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. from April 2012 to June 2014. He served in the China Banking Regulatory Commission as member of the preparatory team of Shandong office, the vice director of Shandong office, the director of Hubei office, and a director of finance and accounting department from July 2003 to 2012. He was the Vice President of the People’s Bank of China (‘‘PBoC’’) Jinan office and the deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (‘‘SAFE’’) Jinan office from 1998 to 2003, and the Vice President of PBoC Henan office and also the deputy director of SAFE Henan office from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Li graduated from Zhengzhou University in 1983 majoring in finance, and obtained a master’s degree in economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in 1997. He was elected as a delegate of the 11th session of National People’s Congress in 2008. He was accredited as a senior economist by PBoC in February 1996.

Guogang Chen Dr. Chen Guogang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as the first vice chairman and executive director of the Company on 11 January 2017. He obtained a doctorate degree in economics from Xiamen University in 1988. Mr. Chen is also a senior accountant granted by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation in the People’s Republic of China and a certified public accountant granted by China Certified Public Accountant Association. – 1 – Mr. Chen is currently the vice-president of China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG) and the chairman of CMIG Capital Company Limited. He is also a non-executive director of Far East Horizon Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 3360) and an independent non-executive director of each of Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601211), China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 3818) and YTO Express Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600233). Mr. Chen joined New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 1336) in April 2010 and served as the chief financial officer. He subsequently served as the vice president and chief financial officer of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. from September 2011 to May 2015. Prior to 2010, Mr. Chen served as a director of each of Sinofert Holdings Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 297) and Sinochem International Corporation (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600500). Mr. Chen also served as the chief financial officer of Sinochem Group from December 2000 to April 2010, general manager of the finance department of Sinochem Group from June 1999 to December 2000, deputy chief financial officer of Sinochem Group from February 1999.

Xiaoying Feng Ms. Feng Xiaoying is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She obtained her Bachelor degree in Management from the School of Economics and Management of the Tsinghua University in 2001. Ms. Feng is a Chartered Professional Accountant of Canada and also a Certified Public Accountant of China. Ms. Feng is currently a managing director and the head of strategic investments of CMI Capital. Prior to her current position, Ms. Feng worked at China Minsheng Bank, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ms. Feng is a non-executive director of Link Holdings Limited (stock code: 8237).

Dongzhi Wang Mr. Wang Dongzhi is First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor degree in International Finance. Mr. Wang has been appointed as president of China Minsheng Future Holding Group Co., Ltd. since October 2016. He previously worked in various positions at China Minsheng Bank during the period from February 2002 to October 2016, including general manager of the Department of Health Business, deputy general manager of the Department of Notes Business, vice president, member of the Party Committee, secretary of the Disciplinary Committee and deputy head of the Branch Preparation Team of Sanya Branch; head of Management Department of the Company Bank Management Bureau of the Beijing Management Division; president of Beijing Nanerhuan Branch; vice president and assistant president of Beijing Chaoyangmen Branch; department manager of the Affair Department of the Company Affair Division 2 of the Beijing Management Division. Mr. Wang had also previously served as manager of the International Business Department of Luoyang Branch and president of Kaihai Branch of Bank of Communication, and deputy manager of Luoyang Branch of Bank of China.

Fenfai Chen Mr. Chen Fenfai is President - China Region of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as a director of China Seven Star Wealth Management Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, on 16 April 2014. Mr. Chen graduated from the East China University of Political Science and Law and holds Lawyer’s Licence of People’s Republic of China. Mr. Chen serves as senior partner of Beijing Dacheng (Shanghai) Law Firm and has many years of professional experience in finance, private equity funds, company business, corporate investment, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, asset and debt restructuring, real estate, concession (BOT) and representative of civil and commercial disputes.

Xinguang Ni Mr. Ni Xinguang is an Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of China Seven Star Shopping Ltd., He was appointed as chairman and executive Director on 12 March 2004 and a director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Ni has extensive experience in the retail, distribution and printing business in the PRC. Further to a Diploma in Education, Mr. Ni also has a Degree of Master of Business Administration from the Nanyang Technological University in the Republic of Singapore. Mr. Ni entered into a service contract with the Company for a period of two years commencing 1 April 2008 which has expired on 31 March 2010. Mr. Ni has not entered into any new written service contract with the Company but is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with articles of association of the Company (the “Articles”).

Chung Yin Pak Mr. Pak Chung Yin is the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Pak joined the Company as the Finance Director in December 2015. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited where he served as the Head of Finance Division until 2015. He previously worked at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Ernst & Young from 2005 to 2011. He is a Certified Public Accountant by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant by the Board of Accountancy of Washington State of USA.

Choi Chak Wong Mr. Wong Choi Chak is the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He is authorised representative of the Company. Mr. Wong holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lincoln, England. Mr. Wong is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Wong has worked for various listed companies for over years.

Johnny Chen Mr. Chen Johnny has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor of the Department of Finance and the Department of Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Chen joined the management of Zurich Insurance Group (‘‘Zurich’’) in 2005. He worked in Zurich from March 2005 to February 2015 in multiple senior managerial roles in Asia- Pacific region. His last position in Zurich was the chairman of China. Prior to joining Zurich, Mr. Chen was an executive member of the Greater-China Management Board and the operating committee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (‘‘PwC’’), as well as a managing partner of PwC’s Beijing office. Mr. Chen holds a Master of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island and a Bachelor Degree of Accounting from the Johnson & Wales University and is a U.S. certified public accountant. Mr. Chen is currently an independent non-executive director of (1) Stella International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1836), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; (2) Viva China Holdings Limited (stock code: 8032), the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange and (3) Uni- President China Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 220), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From 2005 to January 2014, Mr. Chen was a non-executive director of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (stock code: 1336), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Tao Guan Dr. Guan Tao is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a senior fellow of China Finance 40 Forum, and a member of the Chinese Economists 50 Forum. Dr. Guan is currently an independent director of Minmetals Capital Company Limited (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600390) and Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601229). Previously, he worked at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People’s Republic of China, and was Director-General of the Department of Balance of Payments until 2015. Since 1994, he has been playing an active role in China’s exchange rate reform, and published numerous reports and research papers on the subject. Dr Guan’s research focuses on currency convertibility, balance of payments, exchange rate policies and international capital flows. Dr Guan received a doctorate degree in economics from Beijing Normal University and a master’s degree in development economics from Australian National University.

Wei Lyu Mr. Lyu Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Seven Star Shopping Ltd., since 15 June 2005. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 15 June 2005. Mr. Lu is also the chairman and member of nomination committee and members of audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Lu is currently a professor of the Antai College of Economics & Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the PRC. He graduated from the School of Management in Shanghai Fu Dan University with a Ph.D. degree. Mr. Lu is also an non-independent director of Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group Co., Ltd. and an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (stock code: 3669), all are companies listed on the Shanghai/Hong Kong Stock Exchange.