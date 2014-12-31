Name Description

Tit Lung Siu Mr. Siu Tit Lung is Executive Chairman of the Board of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited since December 1992. He is a co-founder of the Group. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a director of Pan Island Investments Limited, the substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Siu is responsible for overall strategic planning and corporate development of the Group. He has many years of experience in metal trading and mould base manufacturing. He was awarded the Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong in 1993. He is also an honorary citizen of Dongguan City and Heyuan City, Guangdong Province in the People's Republic of China (the PRC).

Yuk Lung Siu Mr. Siu Yuk Lung is Managing Director and Executive Director of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited since December 1992. He is a co-founder of the Group. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a director of Pan Island Investments Limited, the substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Siu is responsible for policy making and corporate management of the Group. He has many years of experience in metal trading and mould base manufacturing. He is an honorary citizen of Heyuan City, Guangdong Province in the PRC.

Yu Hang Siu Mr. Siu Yu Hang, Leo is appointed as Executive Director of the company with effect from 1st January, 2017. He joined the Group in July 2008 as assistant to director of the Company. He has been appointed as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company with effect from 1st January, 2017. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Leo Siu did not hold any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years or any positions with the Company or other members of the Group. Mr. Leo Siu graduated from the University College London, United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics with Economics and from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom with a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Mathematics. He worked in an international financial institution prior to joining the Group in July 2008 and has substantial experience in business management and operation.

Yuk Tung Siu Mr. Siu Yuk Tung, Ivan is appointed as Executive Director of the company with effect from 1st January, 2017. He joined the Group in October 2004 as an assistant general manager of a subsidiary of the Company. He is a director of a subsidiary of the Company in Japan and has been appointed as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company with effect from 1st January, 2017. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ivan Siu did not hold any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years or any positions with the Company or other members of the Group. Mr. Ivan Siu graduated from The University of Warwick, United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked in a sizeable organization prior to joining the Group in October 2004 and has substantial experience in business management and operation.

Chung Ho Ting Mr. Ting Chung Ho is Executive Director of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited since April 2008. He joined the Group in March 2000 as a general manager of a subsidiary of the Company in the PRC and has been appointed as an executive director of the Company since April 2008 and is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ting is responsible for policy making and operation management of the Company. He has many years of experience in enterprise operation and management. Mr. Ting graduated from the Open University of Hong Kong with a Master of Business Administration Degree and a Master of Laws in Chinese Business Law Degree. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Lung Shing Wai Mr. Wai Lung Shing is Company Secretary and Executive Director of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited. He has been an executive director of the Company since December 1992. He is also a director and a company secretary of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wai is responsible for policy making, finance and administration functions of the Group. Mr. Wai graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Degree in Accountancy and from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom with a Master of Business Administration Degree. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has extensive experience in accounting, finance and management with both international accounting firms and commercial organisations.

Joo Hai Lee Mr. Lee Joo Hai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited since September 2004. Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and the Singapore Institute of Directors. He is also a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He has extensive experience in accounting and auditing. He was a partner of a public accounting firm in Singapore before his retirement from the accounting firm. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Lee is currently an independent director of Hyflux Limited, IPC Corporation Limited and Kian Ho Bearings Limited, which are all listed on the main board of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). He is also an independent director of Armarda Group Limited, which is listed on the Catalist of the SGX-ST and is also an independent director of Agria Corporation, which is listed on the Nasdaq. Mr. Lee was also an independent director of Adampak Limited, which was listed on the main board of the SGX-ST until 29th June, 2012, from August 2004 to June 2012 and ceased to be an independent director of Adampak Limited subsequent to the delisting of Adampak Limited from the SGX-ST on 29th June, 2012. He was also an independent director of Asiasons WFG Financial Limited from March 2008 to May 2012, which was listed on the main board of the SGX-ST. He was also an independent director of Food Junction Holdings Limited, which was listed on the main board of the SGX-ST until 9th December, 2013, from October 2001 to December 2013 and ceased to be an independent director of Food Junction Holdings Limited subsequent to the delisting of Food Junction Holdings Limited from the SGX-ST on 9th December, 2013. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lee did not hold other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Tat Yee Lee Dr. Lee Tat Yee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited since December 1992. Dr. Lee obtained his doctorate degree from the University of Queensland, Australia and is a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council in the United Kingdom. He is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Dr. Lee was a director of the Technology Support Centre of The University of Hong Kong specialising in quality assurance management systems and retired. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.