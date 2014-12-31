Name Description

Kwok Lung Hon Mr. Hon Kwok Lung is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr Hon is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citychamp Dartong Company Limited (“Citychamp Dartong”), the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in the Mainland China. Citychamp Dartong and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of enamelled copper wires and property development in the Mainland China. Mr. Hon has extensive business experience in the Mainland China. Mr. Hon is a Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an Executive Member of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese Committee and the Executive Vice President of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs

Jianguang Shang Mr. Shang Jianguang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Shang graduated in Fuzhou University majoring in Chemistry, is a qualified senior engineer in the Mainland China. Prior to joining the Group, he assumed senior posts in various large companies, and was General Manager and Director of Min Xin Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He also serves as a director of Citychamp Dartong, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate and investment management.

Chi Wah Fong Dr. Fong Chi Wah is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the company. Mr. Fong is an associate member of HKICPA, a fellow member of CPA Australia, a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Fong has over 20 years of extensive experience in various sectors of the financial industry, including direct investment, project and structured finance, and capital markets with focus on Mainland China and Hong Kong. Mr. Fong was a director of Baring Capital (China) Management Limited and held various management positions in ING Bank. He joined the Company in September 2004.

Teguh Halim Mr. Teguh Halim is Vice President of the company. Mr. Halim graduated from Ohio State University majoring in accounting. He i s a d i rector o f s e veral subsidiaries of the Group engaged in the watch manufacturing and distribution. He joined the Group in October 2008.

Jun Lu Mr. Lu Jun is Vice President of the company. Mr. Lu holds a master degree in Executive Master of Business Administration from Tianjin University of Finance & Economics. He had been working for Tianjin Watch Factory (currently known as Tianjin Seagull Watch Co., Ltd, “Tianjin Seagull”) since 1983 and acting as the General Manager of Tianjin Seagull for almost four years before joining the Company. Mr. Lu has engaged in the domestic and overseas watch industry for more than 30 years and possesses tremendous experiences in business administration and international trading.

Weirong Yin Mr. Yin Weirong is Vice President of the company. He is also a Director and a Deputy General Manager of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Yin was the Chief Representative of a reputable multinational company in Mainland China and the General Manager of a large PRC international trust and investment corporation responsible for investment in industrial and financial projects. Having acquired over 30 years of experience in corporate management and developing markets in Mainland China and overseas, he joined the Company in April 2007.

Bo Bi Mr. Bi Bo is Executive Director of China Haidian Holdings Limited. Mr. Bi received a degree of Master of Science (Finance) from The Johns Hopkins University in May 2006. Prior to joining the Group, he was a senior actuarial assistant (supervisor) in Carefirst Bluecross Blueshield, working on actuarial valuation and risk management of insurance company. He qualifies as an associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA) in 2009. He also has experience in M&A activities.

Hau Wong Hon Mr. Hon Hau Wong is Executive Director of the company., with effect from 29 August 2014. Hon graduated from Tongji University and holds a bachelor degree in Engineering Management. He also serves as the Deputy Chairman of Citychamp Dartong, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He has extensive experience in the real estate industry in Mainland China. He is currently a member of Fujian Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Toi Man Lam Mr. Lam Toi Man is Executive Director of the company. Mr. Lam has various years of experience in property development in the Mainland China. Mr. Lam has been the General Manager of Zhejiang Huashun Real Estate Investment Co., Ltd. and an Executive Director and the General Manager of Hangzhou Yuanhua Mart Construction Co., Ltd..

Tao Shi Mr. Shi Tao is Executive Director of China Haidian Holdings Limited. Mr. Shi holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering from Tsinghua University and a Master degree in Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as Wuhan Industrial University). Mr. Shi has years of business experience in the Mainland China. He was an Executive Director of New Capital International Investment Limited (“New Capital”), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Lai Hei Sit Ms. Sit Lai Hei is Executive Director of the company. She was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company first and re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company on 26 March 2012. Ms. Sit graduated in Fuzhou University taking Marketing as her major and is a qualified assistant engineer in Mainland China. Ms. Sit is also a Director of Citychamp Dartong, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Li Tao Mr. Tao Li is Executive Director of the company. Mr. Tao graduated from Beijing Foreign Trade College (currently known as China Foreign Economy and Trade University) majoring in Foreign Trade English. He is also a senior economist in Mainland China. He has over 30 years of experience in respect of business administration, international trading, brands building and marketing. Before he joined the Board, he had been appointed as the Vice President of the Company in charge of the watch manufacturing and distribution businesses in certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Rudolf Escher Mr. Rudolf Heinrich Escher is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He had been working for Credit Suisse for almost 37 years until retirement on 31 December 2016. His latest position in Credit Suisse was Vice Chairman, Private Banking Asia Pacific Switzerland in the Asia Pacific division with focus on Ultra High Net Worth Individuals. Mr. Escher held various roles in Credit Suisse in different countries. Initially working in the capital market business in Tokyo and Singapore, he then assumed positions in Swiss onshore private banking as Branch Manager of Credit Suisse ZurichZollikon in 1997 and as Head of Key Accounts Zurich-Enge in 1998, with additional responsibility for investment consulting. Subsequently, he managed the Private Banking Zurich-Northern Region from 2003, before taking on the position of Head of Private Banking, Asia Pacific Switzerland from 2006 to 2014. Besides, he was a member of the Credit Swiss Managing Director Evaluation Committee in the years of 2007 and 2008 and represented the bank in industry and trade associations. Mr. Escher graduated from Zurich University of Applied Sciences with a Business Administration Degree in 1982. He also attended the International Executive Program at the Institute of European Political Studies, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France in 2001. Besides, he served as a lecturer at Swiss Banking School (predecessor organisation of Swiss Finance Institute) during the period from 1992 to 1994.

Tze Wa Fung Mr. Fung Tze Wa is Independent Non Executive Director of the company. He is the chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Fung is a Certified Public Accountant and a director of an accounting firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Fung has many years of experience in auditing, taxation and company secretarial practice in Hong Kong. He obtained a Master degree in professional accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2000. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”), the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. He was an independent non-executive director of New Capital International Investment Limited (“New Capital”) from April 2004 to March 2012 and Jiwa Bio- Pharm Holdings Limited from September 2004 to September 2013. He has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of JF Household Furnishings Limited since October 2012. These companies’ shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Chun Wai Kwong Dr. Kwong Chun Wai is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Haidian Holdings Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. Kwong is a fellow of the International Institute of Management, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, a business strategist specialising in the area of marketing and business administration. Dr. Kwong obtained a Bachelor of arts degree with honours in philosophy from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom in 1987 and a Doctorate degree in business administration from Newport University (US) in 2001. From November 2006 to 21 March 2012, Dr. Kwong was an independent nonexecutive director of New Capital, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.