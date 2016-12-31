Name Description

Yunge Cai Mr. Cai Yunge is re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Cai is the Deputy General Manager of China Everbright Group Ltd., the Vice-chairman and General Manager of China Everbright Holdings Company Limited, and an Executive Director and chairman of the board of directors of China Everbright Limited (the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited). He holds a master degree in Business Administration from The University of Warwick, UK and a doctoral degree in Economics from the Financial Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China. He holds the title of Senior Economist. Before joining the Company, Mr. Cai has served as the Secretary to the board and General Manager of Executive Office of China Everbright Bank Company Limited, Deputy Chief of the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong Province, and Division Chief of the General Office and Deputy Division Chief of Banking Supervisory Department II of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. Mr. Cai joined the Board in November 2016 and was re-designated as the Chairman of the Board in December 2016.

Xiaoping Chen Mr. Chen Xiaoping serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Chen is also a Vice-chairman of All-China Environmental Federation, a Deputy President of Chinese Ecological Civilization Research and Promotion Association and a Standing Director of China Environmental Culture Promotion Association. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen had been a department head in the Bureau of Investigation & Supervision of The People’s Bank of China, the Assistant Governor of China Everbright Bank Company Limited and the President of the Bank’s Guangzhou Branch. He currently serves as a non-executive director and the chairman of China Everbright Greentech Limited and had been a non-executive director and the chairman of China Everbright Water Limited, the Company’s subsidiary listed in Singapore, until August 2015. He graduated from the Department of Finance of the Southwest University in Finance and Economics, the PRC, finished the MBA class of the Research Institute of Business Management of Sichuan University, the PRC and holds a Master’s Degree with a major in Money & Banking from the Department of Finance and Trade of the China Research Institute of Social Science. He holds the title of Senior Economist and Certified Public Accountant in the PRC. He had been engaged as a researcher at the China International Economic Development Research Centre. He has rich experience and extensive knowledge in banking, capital market and management. Mr. Chen joined the Board in August 2001.

Kam Chung Wong Mr. Wong Kam Chung serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Wong holds a Master of Business Administration Degree, a Master of Management Degree in Information Technology Management from Macquarie University, Australia, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours Degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of United Kingdom and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. He has extensive experience in accounting, finance and auditing areas. Mr. Wong joined the Board in December 2002.

Xuesong An Mr. An Xuesong serves as Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. An is also the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Everbright Water Limited, the Company’s subsidiary listed in Singapore. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Jinan University. Mr. An holds the title of Certified Public Accountant in the PRC and International Internal Auditor. He has comprehensive experience in investment management, financial management and risk management. Mr. An joined the Group in May 2002.

Tao Chen Mr. Chen Tao serves as Deputy General Manager of China Everbright International Ltd. He is also the General Manager of Everbright Environmental Protection Technological Development (Beijing) Ltd. and Everbright Environmental Protection Technology Institute (Shenzhen) Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, he was formerly the lecturer and laboratory supervisor of automation of Sichuan Light Chemistry Institute (presently known as East China University of Science and Technology), the manager of Automation Department and the Assistant to General Manager of Shenzhen Catic Intelligent System Co., Ltd. He graduated from the Department of Chemical Instrument and Industrial Automation of East China Chemistry Institute (presently known as East China University of Science and Technology) and holds a Master of Automation Degree from East China University of Science and Technology. Mr. Chen holds the title of Certified Senior Engineer. He has comprehensive experience and knowledge in construction management, technology development and administration management. Mr. Chen joined the Group in April 2005.

Yanguo Hu Mr. Hu Yanguo serves as Deputy General Manager of China Everbright International Ltd. He is also the General Manager of Everbright Environmental Protection (China) Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hu was formerly the lecturer of mathematics at the Northeast Forestry University, the person-in charge of the Accounting Department of Guangzhou Branch of the China Everbright Bank. Mr. Hu was a director of Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qinghai Sunshiny Mining Co., Ltd.). He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in Forestry Economy and Management from Northeast Forestry University in the PRC. Mr. Hu is a Certified Public Accountant in the PRC. He has comprehensive experience in accounting and settlement, administration management and construction management. Mr. Hu joined the Group in April 2006.

Xiaodong Qian Mr. Qian Xiaodong serves as Deputy General Manager of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Heat Energy Engineering from the Department of Heat Energy Engineering of Dalian University of Technology in the PRC and a Master’s Degree in Environment Engineering from Southeast University in the PRC. He has comprehensive experience and knowledge in market development of environmental protection industry, national environmental policies and industrial trend. Mr. Qian joined the Group in July 2003.

Tianyi Wang Mr. Wang Tianyi serves as General Manager, Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Wang is also a non-executive director and the chairman of China Everbright Water Limited, the Company’s subsidiary listed in Singapore. Prior to joining the Group, he was the President of Shandong Academy of Science. He was formerly the Deputy Mayor of Jinan City of Shandong Province. He had been the Vice President, Dean and Professor of Economic Management Faculty of Yantai University of Shandong Province. He is currently also a part-time professor of Tsinghua University and a Co-Director of Center for PPP of Tsinghua University. He is also a member of PPP Business Advisory Board of UNECE and a member of Advisory Committee of China Business Research Centre of National University of Singapore. He holds a Doctorate degree in Economics, a Master’s degree in Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics from Tsinghua University. He had pursued advanced studies at Harvard University and University of California in the United States. Mr. Wang joined the Board in February 2010.

Shuguang Cai Mr. Cai Shuguang serves as Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Cai is the Vice-chairman of Everbright Environmental Protection (China) Limited. He is also an executive director of China Everbright Water Limited, the Company’s subsidiary listed in Singapore. Prior to joining the Group, he was formerly Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Kingway Brewery Limited. He graduated from the Department of Computer Science from Shanghai Fudan University and holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Ballarat in Australia. He holds the title of senior engineer. Mr. Cai has rich experience and extensive knowledge in corporate management and project planning. Mr. Cai joined the Board in August 2010.

Yuen Ling Poon Ms. Poon Yuen Ling serves as Company Secretary of China Everbright International Ltd. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She joined the Group in April 1994, with over 20 years of experience in company secretarial affairs.

Shuangning Tang Mr. Tang Shuangning is re-designated as Non-Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Tang is the representative of the 12th National People’s Congress and the Vice-chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress. He is also the Chairman of China Everbright Group Ltd., China Everbright Holdings Company Limited and China Everbright Bank Company Limited. Mr. Tang is also the Director of Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Company Limited and a Non-executive Director of China Everbright Limited (the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)). He was the non-executive director of Everbright Securities Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange) until February 2017. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of China Society for Finance and Banking and the Consultant of China Society for Investment. He is a director of China Economic and Social Council and China Center for International Economic Exchanges. Prior to joining the China Everbright Group, he was the Vice Chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. He holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from China Northeast University of Finance & Economics. Mr. Tang has extensive knowledge and experience in finance management. Mr. Tang joined the Board in July 2007, and was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company in December 2016.

Yan Hok Fan Mr. Fan Yan Hok serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Fan is an independent non-executive director of the following Hong Kong listed public companies, namely Hysan Development Company Limited, First Pacific Company Limited, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited and PFC Device Inc. Mr. Fan is also an independent director of Goodman Group, an Australian listed company and a member of the Asian Advisory Committee of AustralianSuper, a pension fund established in Australia. He was formerly an independent director of Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co., Ltd., a Shenzhen listed company and Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (under official liquidation) until June 2013 and December 2013 respectively. He was also formerly an independent non-executive director of HKC (Holdings) Limited and Guolian Securities Co., Ltd, both are Hong Kong listed companies, until December 2014 and July 2016 respectively. Mr. Fan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering, a Master’s Degree in Operations Research from Stanford University and a Master’s Degree in Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Before joining the Company in 1997, he was an executive director of CITIC Pacific Limited in charge of industrial projects in China. He joined the Board in November 1997 and was re-designated as the Non-executive Director and Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in January 2010 and December 2012 respectively.

Selwyn Mar Mr. Mar Selwyn serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Everbright International Ltd. Mr. Mar graduated from the London School of Economics, University of London. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a director of Nexia Charles Mar Fan Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Minmetals Land Limited and Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited as well as an independent non-executive director of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited. He was formerly an independent non-executive director of China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited until December 2015. He was the President of Hong Kong Society of Accountants (now known as Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants) in 1991. Mr. Mar is an Honorary Fellow of the Lingnan University. He joined the Board in September 2004.