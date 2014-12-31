Name Description

Feng Hsu Madam Hsu Feng serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Tomson Group Ltd. Madam Hsu has over 10 years’ experience in film production, and in property development and investment as well as retail industry in Taiwan. She has been engaged in the property development, and hospitality and leisure business in the mainland of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in recent 20 years. She is also the Honorary Consul of the Principality of Monaco in Shanghai of the PRC. Madam Hsu is the mother of Mr Albert Tong and Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles, who are Vice-Chairmen of the Board and executive Directors of the Company. All of them are directors of E-Shares Investments Limited (“E-Shares”). In addition, both Madam Hsu is King China Holdings Limited (“King China”) and executive directors of a listed company in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC (“Hong Kong”), Rivera (Holdings) Limited (“RHL”). She is also the owner of E-Shares and King China and a substantial shareholder of RHL. E-Shares, King China and RHL are substantial shareholders of the Company under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”).

Albert Tong Mr. Tong Albert serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Tomson Group Ltd. He has joined the Group and taken up directorships of the subsidiaries of the Company since March 2001. He has participated in the Group’s business development, corporate management, property trading and securities investment for years. Mr Albert Tong is a son of Madam Hsu Feng, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the Company, and the younger brother of Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles, Vice-Chairman of the Board and executive Director of the Company. They all are directors of E-Shares. Both Mr Albert Tong and Madam Hsu are directors of King China and executive directors of RHL. He is deemed to be a substantial shareholder of RHL. E-Shares, King China and RHL are substantial shareholders of the Company under the SFO.

Chi Kar Tong Mr. Tong Chi Kar, Charles serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Tomson Group Ltd. He has joined the Group since December 2000 and has participated in property trading and business management of the Shanghai office of the Group. Mr Tong also acts as a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. He now principally engages in property development and trading business in the mainland of the PRC. In addition, Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles was appointed a member of the 13th Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in January 2013. Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles is a son of Madam Hsu Feng, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the Company, and the elder brother of Mr Albert Tong, Vice-Chairman of the Board and executive Director of the Company. They all are directors of E-Shares. Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles is deemed to be a substantial shareholder of RHL. E-Shares and RHL are substantial shareholders of the Company under the SFO.

Sau King Kwok Mr. Kwok Sau King is Financial Controller of Tomson Group Ltd. He joined the Group in 1990. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kam Hoi Yeung Mr. Yeung Kam Hoi is Chief Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Tomson Group Ltd. He is the Chief Deputy General Manager of the Group and has been appointed a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company since August 2010. Mr Yeung is an associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He also holds a Master of Accountancy degree of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr Yeung served as the company secretary of various listed companies in Hong Kong during the period from 1988 to 2010, and acted as group company secretary of a listed conglomerate consisting of five listed companies during the period from 1998 to 2010. He has over 20 years’ experience in an extensive range of corporate exercises and regulatory compliance matters of public listed companies in Hong Kong.

Yuen Han Lee Ms. Lee Yuen Han is Company Secretary, Deputy General Manager of Tomson Group Ltd. She has a master’s qualification in business studies and is an associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Siu Ping Cheung Mr. Cheung Siu Ping, Oscar, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tomson Group Ltd. He is the chairman of the audit committee of the Board since September 2004. He was also appointed a member of the remuneration committee of the Board in June 2005 and then was appointed as the chairman of this committee in April 2011. Mr Cheung is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is practising as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong and is the sole proprietor of Oscar S. P. Cheung & Co.

Chan Fai Lee Mr. Lee Chan Fai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tomson Group Ltd. He is member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Board since December 2005. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong, is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and is qualified as a Registered Architect in Hong Kong and a First Class Registered Architect in the mainland of the PRC. Mr Lee has acted as a director of Marco Asia Limited and J&P Architects Limited since the 1990’s. He was a director of JSP Architects Limited during the period from 2008 to July 2012. He has extensive experience in architectural design.