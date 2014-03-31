Name Description

Keng Fang Mr. Fang Hung (Kenneth), GBS, JP, is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is the Chairman of the Group responsible for overall corporate development and strategic direction of the Group. Mr. Fang holds a master degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the Chairman of Fang Brothers Knitting Limited and a director of a number of other private and listed companies in Hong Kong and People’s Republic of China. Mr. Fang joined the Company as a Director in August 1995.

Kwok Li Mr. Li Kwok Wai (Frankie) is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Group responsible for planning and developing corporate strategies, corporate policies setting and overall management of the Group. Mr. Li graduated from the Hong Kong University majoring in Business Management and has substantial experience in banking and corporate finance. Mr. Li joined the Group in November 1995.

Xiu Juan Jia Ms. Jia Xiu Juan is Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. She is responsible for the LCD and LCM business financial management. Ms. Jia is also the factory head of Capacitive Touch Panel (“CTP”) factory in Shenzhen. Ms. Jia has extensive experience in accounting and taxation. She has an accountancy qualification in PRC. She graduated from Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences in PRC with a postgraduate diploma. Ms. Jia joined the Group in 1999.

Hsu Hung Lin Mr. Lin Hsu Hung is the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the overall management and operations of the LCD and LCM factories. He has over 27 years’ experience in LCD industry. Mr. Lin joined the Group in 2002.

Wai Tak Wan Mr. Wan Wai Tak is Senior Vice President of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for global marketing. Mr. Wan is one of the forerunners in the LCD industry in Hong Kong with over 36 years’ experience in engineering and marketing of LCD products. Mr. Wan has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan and a master degree in Physics from Brunel University in the United Kingdom. He is a chartered physicist with membership in the Institute of Physics in the United Kingdom. Mr. Wan joined the Group in 1988.

Yu Zhong Han Mr. Han Yu Zhong is Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Vice President of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the overall sales and marketing of LCD and LCM. Mr. Han’s experience has predominantly been gained in LCD manufacturing and business operations in PRC and has capitalized his experience therefrom to carry out the Group’s business expansion plan in PRC. Mr. Han joined the Group in 1990.

Tze Kuen Leung Mr. Leung Tze Kuen is Vice President and Executive Director of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the planning and developing finance strategies, direct investment management and policy setting of the Group. Mr. Leung graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong majoring in Accounting. He also holds a MBA degree from Monash University, Australia. He is now a member of CPA Australia. He has extensive experience in operational and financial management. Mr. Leung was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in September 2007.

Hung Shih Hsiao Mr. Hsiao Hung Shih is Vice President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the manufacturing operations and the production and material control of LCM factory, and production of LCD factory. Mr. Hsiao has over 16 years’ experience in the planning, management and overall field operation of the production of Color STN, FSTN, STN and LCM. Mr. Hsiao joined the Group in 2003.

Tsui Ping Lin Ms. Lin Tsui Ping is Vice President of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. She is responsible for the research and development operations LCD factory. Ms. Lin holds a master degree in Chemistry from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan. She specializes in product development and manufacturing process and has over 22 years’ experience in the development and production of LCD products. Ms. Lin joined the Group in 2003.

Xiu Zhen Liu Ms. Liu Xiu Zhen is Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. She is responsible for the information technology, customer service, administration and human resources of the LCD and LCM factories and the purchase and production and material control of LCD factory. Ms. Liu has broad experience in systematization of factory management. Ms. Liu graduated from Hua Zhong University of Science and Technology in PRC with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. Ms. Liu joined the Group in 1993.

Siu Keung Tsui Mr. Tsui Siu Keung is Vice President of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the sales and marketing in Hong Kong, the PRC and overseas markets. Mr. Tsui graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a degree in manufacturing engineering. Mr. Tsui has over 14 years’ experience in customer service management, sales and marketing. Mr. Tsui joined the Group in 2000.

Chun Tang Ho Mr. Ho Chun Tang (Jonathan) is Senior Manager at Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the sales and marketing team in Europe, Korea and Hong Kong market. Mr. Ho graduated from University of Otago in New Zealand with Science Degree. Mr. Ho joined the Group in 2001.

Chi Liang Hsieh Mr. Hsieh Chi Liang is Senior Manager at Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is the Senior Manager for product development of LCD and LCM products. Mr. Hsieh has more than 17 years experience in related field in Taiwan. He graduated in Power Mechanical Engineering from National Yunlin Polytechnic Institute in Taiwan and joined the Group in 2006.

Wen Shu Hsieh Mr. Hsieh Wen Shu is Senior Manager at Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the quality assurance and process engineering of the LCM factory. Mr. Hsieh holds a degree in Electric Optical Engineering from National Yunlin Polytechnic Institute in Taiwan. He has over 17 years’ relevant experience and joined the Group in 2005.

Wen Huei Huang Mr. Huang Wen Huei is Vice President and the General Manager of Taiwan Branch Office of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the sales and marketing in Japan and Taiwan markets. Mr. Huang obtained the Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in National Taiwan University, and the Master of Business Administration in FuJen Catholic University. He has over 11 years’ experience in customer service and market operations of LCD and LCM products. Mr. Huang joined the Group in 2004.

Bee Lay Lim Ms. Lim Bee Lay is Senior Manager of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. She is responsible for quality assurance on LCD and LCM products, liaising with supplier and customer on quality improvement and maintaining ISO system function. Ms. Lim has more than 30 years’ experience in LCD field in Singapore and Malaysia. Ms. Lim joined the Group in 2005.

Liang Bin Xiong Mr. Xiong Liang Bin is Senior Manager of the marketing office in Shanghai. Mr. Xiong graduated from Nanjing Institute of technology. Mr. Xiong is responsible for Eastern China market and certain overseas markets. Mr. Xiong has 18 years experience in LCD and LCM manufacturing, quality control and marketing. Mr. Xiong has strong technical knowledge in TN, STN, LCM, and TFT. Mr. Xiong joined the Group in 1996.

Ying Jun Yang Mr. Yang Ying Jun is Chief Accountant of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in finance and accounting. He graduated from Xi’an University of Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree. He is a member of CICPA and a member of the China Certified Tax Agents Association. He joined the Group in 2005.

Zhao Hui Yang Mr. Yang Zhao Hui is Senior Manager at Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the management of the factory’s power system, production equipment, CTP and the Indium Tin Oxide (“IT O”) glass production. He has extensive experience in LCD, ITO glass and CTP manufacturing, maintenance and management of automation equipment, process management of magnetic control spluttering coating and project management. He joined the Group in 2004. . He has 15 years’ experience in manufacturing, maintenance and management of automation equipment, and 5 years’ experience in manufacturing and process management of magnetic control spluttering coating. He is familiar with project budget, organization and management, and has experience in the management and general control of various manufacturing projects. He is also familiar with the process of LCD, ITO and CTP. He joined the Group in 2012.

Siu Ki Lau Mr. Lau Siu Ki (Kevin) is Company Secretary of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. Mr. Lau graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and is a fellow member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants as well as the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has extensive experience working in or with listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lau joined the Company in May 2004.

Yan Tak Fang Mr. Fang Yan Tak has been appointed Non-Executive Director of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited., with effect from 27 June 2014. He is currently a director at Fang Brothers Holdings Limited (“Fang Brothers”) and its various affiliated companies. Prior to joining Fang Brothers, he worked at Donaldson & Jenrette, an investment bank in the United States of America. Mr D Fang received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1995. Mr D Fang is the vice chairman and a director of Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Company Limited, an associated company of the Company and a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Except for the above, Mr D Fang did not hold any directorship in listed companies in the past three years. Mr D Fang is the son of Mr Fang Hung, Kenneth, the Chairman of the Company and except for the above, he does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr D Fang does not have any interests in the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Chi Wai Chu Mr. Chu Chi Wai (Allan) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He has over 42 years’ experience in the electronics industry. Mr. Chu is the founder and Chairman of A-Team Holding Limited, a company engaged in the manufacture of electronic products and investment holding. Mr. Chu joined the Company as an Independent Non-executive Director in August 1998.

Yuen Sun Lau Mr. Lau Yuen Sun (Adrian) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce from the University of Windsor, Canada and has years of experience in banking and investment. Mr. Lau had worked for the National Bank of Canada as the vice president of Asia region as well as the branch manager of the Hong Kong branch from September 1994 to December 1996. He had served directorships in various listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lau joined the Company as an Independent Non-executive Director in May 2004.