Zhenming Chang Mr. Chang Zhenming is Executive Chairman of the Board of CITIC Ltd., (formerly CITIC Pacific Ltd.). He is responsible for the leadership and effective functioning of the board, ensuring that key issues are addressed by the board. He provides the strategic direction for the Company. From 2000 to 2005, he served as an executive director, from 2006 as a non-executive director, and since 2009 as the chairman of the Company. Mr. Chang is the chairman of both the executive committee and the nomination committee. He is also the chairman of CITIC Group Corporation, CITIC Corporation Limited and CITIC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, the chairman and a non-executive director of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited and the vice chairman of CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited. He was the vice chairman and president of China Construction Bank, a non-executive director and deputy chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and a non-executive director of China CITIC Bank International Limited.

Jiong Wang Mr. Wang Jiong is President, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of CITIC Ltd., (formerly CITIC Pacific Ltd.). He is an executive director, vice chairman and president of the Company since 2014. Mr Wang is vice chairman of the executive committee and a member of the nomination committee and the strategic committee. He is currently the vice chairman and president of CITIC Group Corporation and CITIC Corporation Limited. He was formerly deputy general manager of CITIC Shanghai Co., Ltd.; general manager and chairman of CITIC Shanghai (Group) Co., Ltd.; chairman and general manager of CITIC East China (Group) Co., Ltd.; assistant president of China International Trust & Investment Corporation; and executive director and vice president of CITIC Group. Mr Wang has a background of more than 20 years in finance and industry, with extensive knowledge and experience particularly in corporate strategy planning, operating management, investment financing, mergers, acquisitions and restructuring. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics with a Master’s degree in economics.

Huaxiang Cai Mr. Huaxiang Cai is Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is a vice chairman of the executive committee of the Company with effect from 22 September 2016. Mr Cai formerly served as deputy director general of the Human Resources Department, president of Nanchang branch, president of Jiangxi branch, general manager of the Operations Department and president of Beijing branch of China Development Bank; vice president of China Development Bank Corporation; vice president and executive director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. Mr Cai is a senior economist. He graduated from China University of Geosciences in industrial engineering with a college diploma and holds a Master’s degree in engineering.

Qingping Li Ms. Li Qingping is Vice President, Executive Director of CITIC Ltd. She is an executive director of the Company since 2015. Ms Li is the vice president and a member of the executive committee of the Company. She is currently executive director of CITIC Group Corporation, executive director and vice president of CITIC Corporation Limited, and chairperson and executive director of China CITIC Bank. She no longer served as the president of China CITIC Bank with effect from 20 July 2016. She was formerly general manager of the International Department of Agricultural Bank of China, general manager of Guangxi Branch, and director of the Retail Business Department. Ms Li is a senior economist who has 30 years’ experience in the banking industry, with particular emphasis on international business and retail business. She graduated from the International Finance Programme at Nankai University with a Master’s degree in economics.

Jian Pu Mr. Pu Jian is Vice President, Executive Director of CITIC Ltd., since 24 December 2015. Mr Pu is an executive director of the Company since 2015. Mr Pu is the vice president and a member of the executive committee of the Company. Mr Pu is currently executive director of CITIC Group Corporation, executive director and vice president of CITIC Corporation Limited. He was formerly vice president of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd.; vice chairman of China Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd.; president of CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd.; director of CITIC Group; president and chairman of CITIC Trust Co., Ltd.. He has held management positions in the financial industry and the general aviation industry for many years, and has over 20 years’ experience in financial institutions, particularly in the securities and trust fields. Mr Pu is a researcher and a graduate of Fordham University with a Master’s degree in business administration.

Xiliang Cai Mr. Xiliang Cai is Vice President & Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. vice president and a member of the executive committee of the Company with effect from 12 August 2016. Mr Cai formerly served as deputy dean of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, president of Shanghai Jinzhong Development Co., Ltd., president of CITIC East China (Group) Corp., Ltd., president and chairman of CITIC Daxie Development Company, dean of Ningbo Daxie Development Zone Economic Development Bureau, director of CITIC Group, president of CITIC Industrial Investment Group Corp., Ltd.. Mr Cai has extensive experience in industrial investment. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a Master’s degree in economics.

Gaoming Zhu Mr. Zhu Gaoming is Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is vice president and a member of the executive committee of the Company since 2015. Mr Zhu formerly served as secretary to the Board of Directors, general manager of Credit Approval Department, general manager of Corporate Banking Department, general manager of Small Enterprise Finance Department and concurrently that of Investment Banking Department of Head Office of Agricultural Bank of China (“ABC”). He also served as president and vice president of ABC Jiangsu Branch, and vice president of ABC Shanghai Branch. Mr Zhu is a senior economist who has extensive experience in banking industry. He graduated from Fudan University and from the University of Sheffield with Master’s degree in economics and in business administration respectively.

Guang Feng Mr. Feng Guang is Member of the Executive Committee of CITIC Ltd., since 2014. Mr Feng a member of the executive committee of the Company since 2014. Mr Feng is currently secretary of the Party Discipline Inspection Commission of CITIC Group Corporation. He was formerly deputy division chief, division chief and deputy director of the Second Department of Case Investigation and deputy director of the Seventh Department of Case Investigation of the Ministry of Supervision of the People’s Republic of China. Mr Feng has worked in discipline supervision for many years and has extensive practical experience in clean government practices and anti-corruption, human resources management, compliance governance, and corporate culture establishment. Mr Feng graduated from the Graduate School of the Central Party School with a Master’s degree in jurisprudence.

Wing Kay Choy Mr. Choy Wing Kay is Joint Company Secretary of CITIC Ltd., (formerly CITIC Pacific Ltd.). He joined CITIC Pacific in 2008. He is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong. He previously practised as a commercial lawyer in private practice in Hong Kong.

Kang Wang Mr. Wang Kang is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr Wang has been director-general of the office of the Board of the Company since September 2016. He previously served as secretary to the Board and joint company secretary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (“CITIC Bank”) from May 2015 to January 2017, general manager of asset and liability department of CITIC Bank from January 2015 to September 2016, president of CITIC Bank Wuxi Branch from April 2013 to January 2015, general manager, deputy general manager and assistant general manager of budget and finance department and head of the budget management division of CITIC Bank from August 2003 to March 2013, deputy director-general (head) of CITIC Bank’s shareholding reform office from February 2002 to August 2003, and he served in planning and development department, budget and finance department and the office of the president’s secretaries of CITIC Bank from April 1996 to January 2002. Mr Wang graduated from Central University of Finance & Economics in financial management and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in EMBA with master’s degrees in Economics and Management, and Nanjing Agricultural University with a bachelor of Engineering degree (Agricultural Mechanization).

Yeqiao Liu Mr. Liu Yeqiao serves as Non-Executive Director of CITIC Ltd., (formerly CITIC Pacific Ltd.). He is a non-executive director of the Company since 2014. Mr Liu is a member of the audit and risk management committee. He has been a non-executive director of CITIC Group Corporation and CITIC Corporation Limited since September 2014. He was an employee of Trucking Company and the Transportation Bureau of Jurong County in Jiangsu Province. He joined the Ministry of Finance (“MOF”) in July 1991, and until October 2007 served successively as officer, senior staff, deputy director of the Policy Division of the Industrial Transport Department; officer, associate researcher and deputy director and researcher of the General Division of the Finance Department; deputy director-general of the Department of Finance of Yunnan Province from October 2007 to October 2009; and a non-executive director of The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited from September 2009 to March 2014. Mr Liu is a senior accountant. He graduated from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law) in July 1991 with a Master’s degree in accounting. He also obtained a Master’s degree in accounting from The George Washington University in May 2000 and a Doctoral degree in economics from the Research Institute for Fiscal Science, MOF in August 2003.

Zhongyuan Liu Mr. Liu Zhongyuan is Non-Executive Director of CITIC Limited., since 2014. Mr Liu a non-executive director of the Company since 2014. Mr Liu was formerly an officer and division chief of the General Office and General Planning and Trial Department, National Economic System Reform Commission; division chief and deputy director of the Secretary and Administration Department, Economic System Reform Office of the State Council; deputy director and director of the Secretariat Office of the National Council for Social Security Fund; director and deputy director-general of the Equity Management Department of the National Council for Social Security Fund; deputy director-general of the Equity Management Department (Private Equity Investment Department) of the National Council for Social Security Fund; director-general of the Overseas Investment Department of the National Council for Social Security Fund and director-general of Equity & Fixed- Income Investment Department of the National Council for Social Security Fund. Mr Liu has a Doctorate degree in economics from the School of Economics at Renmin University of China.

Zhuyu Liu Mr. Liu Zhuyu is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Liu worked with several posts in Ministry of Finance as senior staff member, principal staff member, deputy director and director at Department of Industry, Transportation and Finance, director at Economic Trade Department of Ministry of Finance, deputy inspector at Beijing Supervision & Inspection Office, deputy director at State Equity & Corporate Finance Department and director general at Network Information Center, director general of Department of Treasury and Treasury Payment Center of Ministry of Finance. He graduated from Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law). He is a senior accountant and also a Certified Public Accountant.

Kangle Song Mr. Song Kangle is Non-executive Director of the Company. He is a non-executive director of the Company since 2016. Mr Song is a member of the strategic committee. He is currently serving as Counsel at director general level in Department of Asset Management of Ministry of Finance. He worked with several posts in Ministry of Finance as staff member, senior staff member, principal staff member, deputy director, consultant at director level, associate counsel, deputy director general and counsel at director general level in various departments, such as Department of Human Resource Development, Department of External Financing, Department of External Affairs and Department of Enterprise. He graduated from School of Public Finance and Taxation of Liaoning Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Dongbei University of Finance and Economics) with a Bachelor’s degree in public finance and China Europe International Business School of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He is a Postgraduate degree holder.

Shuqin Yan Ms. Yan Shuqin is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 12 April 2016. Ms Yan is a non-executive director of the Company since 2016. Ms Yan is a member of the nomination committee and the strategic committee. She is currently serving as chief inspector of Ningbo Supervision & Inspection Office of Ministry of Finance. She worked with several posts in Ministry of Finance as staff member, senior staff member, principal staff member, deputy director, director, assistant inspector, deputy inspector and chief inspector in Jiangxi Supervision & Inspection Office and Ningbo Supervision & Inspection Office. She graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s degree in economics. She is a certified public accountant.

Xiaoping Yang Mr. Yang Xiaoping is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 3 August 2015. Mr Yang a non-executive director of the Company since 2015. Mr Yang is a member of the audit and risk management committee and the strategic committee. He is currently the senior vice chairman of the CP Group, an executive director and the vice chairman of C.P. Lotus Corporation, CEO of CT Bright Holdings Limited, a nonexecutive director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and a non-executive director of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited. Mr Yang previously acted as the manager of Nichiyo Co., Ltd. for China Division and the chief representative of Nichiyo Co., Ltd., Beijing Office. Mr Yang is also a member of The Twelfth National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the vice president of the China Institute for Rural Studies of Tsinghua University, the associate dean of Institute of Global Development of Tsinghua University, the chairman of Related Party Transaction Committee of the board of directors — China Minsheng Investment (Group) Corp., Ltd.. Mr Yang holds a Bachelor’s degree from Jiangxi Institute of Technology and has experience of studying in Japan.

Man Yiu Chow Mr. Chow Man Yiu, Paul is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2016. Mr Chow is a member of the remuneration committee. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of China Mobile Limited, Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Bank Julius Baer Co. Ltd.. He has also assumed the membership of the remuneration committee and chairman of the nomination committee of China Mobile Limited in May 2016. Mr Chow was an executive director and chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from May 2003 to January 2010. He served as the chief executive, Asia Pacific Region (ex-Japan) of HSBC Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited from 1997 to 2003. He retired as the chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited on 4 June 2016 after completing 6 years of services as well as a member of the Asian Advisory Committee of AustralianSuper Pty. Ltd. on 28 February 2017 after completing 4 years of services. He retired from the office as a member of Advisory Committee on Innovation and Technology of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR Government”) on 31 March 2017. He also retired from the office as independent non-executive director, chairman of the personnel and remuneration committee, member of the audit committee, member of the risk policy committee and member of the connected transactions control committee of Bank of China Limited (the “Bank”) with effect from 18 August 2016 after serving the Bank for 6 years. Mr Chow was awarded the title of Justice of the Peace, the Silver Bauhinia Star and the Gold Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in 2003, 2005 and 2010 respectively.

Noriharu Fujita Mr. Noriharu Fujita is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2015. Mr Fujita is a member of the strategic committee. He is currently an independent director of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.. He has established Fujita Noriharu Accounting Firm since July 2013. From April 1973 to May 1978, he performed audit engagements in Japanese accounting firms. From July 1980 to December 1988, he worked in Imperial Chemical Industries PLC and stationed in London and Tokyo office. From January 1989 to June 2007, Mr Fujita was a partner of Ernst & Young, LLP Chicago and New York office. From July 2007 to June 2013, he was an executive partner of Ernst & Young ShinNihon, LLC and served as the JBS Global Services Leader. He retired in June 2013. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in both Japan and the United States. As an accounting professional, Mr Fujita has extensive experience in accounting. Mr Fujita graduated from Keio University with a Bachelor degree in Economics in March 1973. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration from the College of Business, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 1980.

Boo Jin Lee Ms. Lee Boo Jin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 2014. Ms Lee is an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2014. Ms Lee is a member of the nomination committee. She is currently the president and chief executive officer of Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd.. She was formerly the president of corporate strategy for Cheil Industries and an advisor to Samsung C&T Corporation from December 2010 to December 2015, with the two companies merging to become Samsung C&T Corporation in September 2015. All these companies herein-before are affiliates of the Samsung Group. Ms Lee graduated from Yonsei University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1994.

Anthony Neoh Mr. Anthony Francis Neoh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 2014. Mr Neoh is a member of the audit and risk management committee and the nomination committee. He currently serves as a member of the International Advisory Council of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”). He previously served as Chief Advisor to the CSRC, a member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee under the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, a member of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Council and its Listing Committee, and chaired its Disciplinary Committee and Debt Securities Group, and Deputy Judge of the Hong Kong High Court. From 1996 to 1998, he was chairman of the Technical Committee of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. He was appointed as Queen’s Counsel (now retitled as Senior Counsel) in Hong Kong in 1990. Mr Neoh graduated from the University of London with a degree in Law in 1976. He is a barrister of England and Wales and admitted to the State Bar of California. In 2003, he was conferred the Degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, by the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was elected Honorary Fellow of the Hong Kong Securities Institute and Academician of the International Euro-Asian Academy of Sciences in 2009. In 2013, he was awarded the Degree of Doctor of Social Science, honoris causa, by the Open University of Hong Kong. Mr Neoh is an independent non-executive director of China Life Insurance Company Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He was a non-executive director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited. He also served as an independent non-executive director of Link Asset Management Limited, manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and Bank of China Limited.

Wai Keung Siu Mr. Siu Wai Keung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CITIC Ltd., (formerly Citic Pacific Ltd.). He is an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2011. Mr Siu is the chairman of the audit and risk management committee and a member of the remuneration committee, the nomination committee and the special committee. He is an independent non-executive director of GuocoLand Limited, China Communications Services Corporation Limited, CGN Power Co., Ltd., China International Capital Corporation Limited and Beijing Gao Hua Securities Company Limited. He is also the chairman and independent nonexecutive director of BHG Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd.. He was an independent non-executive director of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited, Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co., Ltd., Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, and China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Limited. He joined KPMG Manchester, UK in 1979 and returned to Hong Kong in 1986 and became a partner of KPMG Hong Kong in 1993. From 2000 to 2002, he was a senior partner of KPMG Shanghai Office. From 2002 to March 2010, he was a senior partner of KPMG Beijing Office, and a senior partner of Northern Region, KPMG China.