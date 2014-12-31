Name Description

Shao Chun Xu Mr. Xu Shao Chun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited. Mr. Xu has been awarded the Government Special Expert Allowance by the State Council. Mr. Xu graduated from Southeast University in Computer Science and obtained Master of Accounting from Institute of Ministry of Finance and the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School. At present, Mr. Xu is a member of the Ninth Central Committee of China Democratic National Construction Association, Director of China Siyuan Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, Vice President of China Software Industry Association and a member of the Accounting and Information Technology Commission of the Ministry of Finance. By virtue of the profound understanding of the corporate strategy and operation management, the forward-looking technology sensitivity and keen insight on the development trend of the global software industry, Mr. Xu has been actively promoting the objective of “Enable the Chinese management model to rise in the world”, and is committed to leading the Group to become the world leading service provider of management and IT integrated solutions. Owing to his outstanding achievements in implementation of this undertaking, Mr. Xu Shaochun was awarded frequently. He has been award “World Indigenous Entrepreneur Award of the United Nations”, “10 Outstanding Youths of China’s Software”, “10 Outstanding Entrepreneur Award”, “Outstanding Leader of China’s Information Industry”, “30 Effective People who Contributed to the Success of Shenzhen’s 3 Decades of Reform and Opening” and “Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Mayor’s Award”.

Bo Lin Mr. Lin Bo serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree of Computer Science from University of Xiamen. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer and vice President of the Company. After joining the Company in 1997, Mr. Lin has served as the General Manager of the Company in Fujian Province Region, the General Manager of Operation Management Department and the Director of Strategic Development Department of the Group. Mr. Lin has extensive experience in strategic planning, marketing management and financial management.

Yan Fei Sun Mr. Sun Yan Fei serves as Executive Vice President of Kingdee China, of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited. Mr. Sun is mainly in charge of the ERP business in the Company. Mr. Sun graduated from Macao University of Science and Technology and gained MBA degree of General Business Management. After joining the Company in 1997, Mr. Sun has been appoint as General Manager of Nanjing Branch and Southern District of China and played an important role in the Company’s marketing and sales. Mr. Sun is committed to using information technology to promote the establishment of modern enterprise management system. He has a wealth of experience in marketing and management in the field of Chinese business management software.

Rong Ju Tian Mr. Tian Rong Ju serves as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited. Mr. Tian is mainly in charge of R&D of the Company. Mr. Tian graduated from Chongqing Yuzhou University. He has abundant experience in program, design, research and relevant profession in Chinese management software. After Mr. Tian joined the Company in 1999, he has been in charge of products program, research, development and testing.

Yong Zhang Mr. Zhang Yong serves as Senior Vice President of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited. Mr. Zhang is in charge of the Company’s business operation and management in Eastern Region of China. Mr. Zhang graduated from China Europe International Business School. After joining the Company in 1995, Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the General Manager of Shanghai Branch and Eastern Region of China and played an important role in the Company’s marketing and sales. He has extensive experience in marketing, sales and team work management. Mr. Zhang is a committee member of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Putou District, Shanghai Municipality.

Chan Lum Chow Mr. Chow Chan Lum serves as Company Secretary of the Company. He has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland since 1979 and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chow is the precedent partner of Wong Brothers & Co, Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Foreign Experts Consultative Committee on China Independent Auditing Standards of the PRC Ministry of Finance. Mr. Chow is currently an independent non-executive director of Maoye International Holdings Limited and CEC Holdings Company Limited, and has been an independent non-executive director of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited from 2002 to 2012 and Pak Tak International Limited from 2002 to 2014.

Ming Zhu Dong Ms. Dong Ming Zhu serves as Non-Executive Director of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited since August 21, 2012. Ms. Dong obtained a Master Degree of Business Administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. She is now the chairman of the board (“COB”) of Zhuhai Gree Group Co. Ltd., the COB and President of Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Co., Ltd. (the subsidiary of Zhuhai Gree Group Corp.) Ms. Dong had been awarded the “National May Day Labor Prize”, and had been elected as a Member of the 10th and 11th National People’s Congress, a Member of the Standing Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association and a Member of the 10th Executive Committee of All-China Women’s Federation. Ms. Dong has solid experience in marketing and management of household appliances, and the Regional Sales Model that she developed has been commended as an “Excellent Achievement of Modernizing Enterprises’ Management of Guangdong Province”. Ms. Dong has been dedicated to creating local Chinese brands and was granted the “Innovation Award of CCTV’s China’s Economic Figures of the Year 2010”.

Chen Zhang Mr. Chen Zhang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang is currently a Senior Vice President with JD.com Inc., where he serves as the Head of Research and Development for JD Mall. Mr. Zhang has over 20 years of experience in software development and management. Prior to joining JD.com Inc., he was the president of the Global Research and Development Centre of Yahoo Beijing. In this role he was responsible for the development of many of Yahoo’s core global products, such as its science driven advertising and personalisation platforms, and mobile and cloud platforms. He worked with Yahoo for a total of 18 years, during which time he was responsible for the development of Yahoo Messenger. He earned a master’s degree in Computer Science from Indiana University Bloomington in 1991.

Gary Biddle Prof. Gary Clark Biddle, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited. Mr. Biddle is the Accounting Chair and PCCW Chair Professor at the University of Hong Kong. He received his MBA and PhD degrees at University of Chicago and has served as professor at University of Chicago, University of Washington and Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Hong Kong and Associate Dean of the School of Business and Management of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where he was a member of the Council, Court, Senate and held the title of Synergis-Geoffrey Yeh Chair Professor. He has served or is serving as visiting professor at leading business schools globally, including Columbia University Business School (USA), London Business School (UK), IMD (Switzerland) and CEIBS (China). Mr. Biddle is a member of the American Accounting Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong Business and Professionals Federation, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong Institute of Directors and he is the past President and co-founding Council Member of the Hong Kong Academic Accounting Association. He is a leading expert in financial accounting, financial markets, valuation, value creation, corporate management and performance metrics, including EVAR. Mr. Biddle is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shui On Land Limited and a remuneration committee member at closely-held Chinachem Group.

Chia-Yung Liu Mr. Liu Chia-Yung serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited., with effect from March 17, 2014. Mr. Liu obtained a Master Degree of Business Administration from University of Missouri in the United States. Mr. Liu joined Trend Micro in 2002, and served as the president of the Asia Pacific region and then the general manager of global services business group, being responsible for the overall business operation in Asia Pacific region, R&D and Trend Micro’s global enterprises cyber security outsourcing service planning. Mr. Liu joined Green and Associates in 2007 and has served as the general manager, focusing on strategic human resources consulting since then. Mr. Liu has rich experience in Hi-Tech marketing, business strategy planning and global corporation management. Mr. Liu used to act as adjunct professors at Soochow University in Taiwan and Peter F. Drucker Academy in Beijing.