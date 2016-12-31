Name Description

Xiaofeng Huang Mr. Huang Xiaofeng is Executive Chairman of Guangdong Investment Limited. was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 26 June 2008. He was appointed the Chairman and re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 11 November 2010. Mr. Huang graduated from South China Normal University, the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and holds a Bachelor’s degree in History. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Sun Yat-Sen University, PRC. From 1987 to 1999, Mr. Huang worked for the General Office of the Communist Party of China (“CPC”) Guangdong Committee in a number of positions. Between 1999 and 2003, Mr. Huang was the Deputy Director General of the General Office of the CPC Guangzhou Committee and thereafter the Deputy Secretary General of the CPC Guangzhou Committee. Between 2003 and 2008, Mr. Huang was the Deputy Director General of the General Office of the Guangdong Provincial Government and then the Deputy Secretary General of the Guangdong Provincial Government. Mr. Huang was appointed a Director and a Deputy General Manager of (“Guangdong Holdings”) in April 2008 and was subsequently appointed an Executive Director and a Deputy General Manager of GDH Limited (“GDH”). He was appointed the Chairman of Guangdong Holdings and GDH in September 2010 and October 2010, respectively. Mr. Huang was the General Manager of both Guangdong Holdings and GDH during the period from February 2009 to May 2012. Guangdong Holdings and GDH are the ultimate controlling shareholder and the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, respectively. In October 2008, Mr. Huang was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (“Guangdong Land”) and was subsequently appointed the Chairman of Guangdong Land in November 2010. Mr. Huang was a Non-Executive Director of Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (“Guangnan Holdings”) during the period from October 2008 to July 2012. Both Guangdong Land and Guangnan Holdings are subsidiaries of GDH.

Hon Nam Tsang Mr. Tsang Hon Nam is Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Guangdong Investment Ltd. Mr. Tsang graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science. He is an Associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Tsang acted as an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Guangnan Holdings during the period from February 2004 to April 2008. Before joining Guangnan Holdings, he was the Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of GDH and had also worked for Guangdong Enterprises (Holdings) Limited. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Wen Yinheng Mr. Wen Yinheng is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. was appointed an Executive Director and the Managing Director of the Company on 15 November 2012. Mr. Wen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Jinan University, PRC, and a Master of Commerce degree in International Professional Accounting from the University of New South Wales, Australia. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Wen worked in Guangdong Bureau and Listed Company Supervision Department of China Securities Regulatory Commission, supervising the merger, acquisition and restructuring activities of listed companies. Between 2006 and 2011, he worked for Dalian Commodity Exchange and held a number of positions including Director of the Surveillance Department. Mr. Wen joined the Company in November 2011 and acted as a Deputy General Manager of the Company from November 2011 till November 2012. He is also a director of Teem Holdings Limited, Tianjin Teem Shopping Center Co., Ltd. and Guangdong (International) Hotel Management Holdings Limited, and the chairman of all of which are subsidiaries of the Company.

Lai Ping Ho Lam Ms. Ho Lam Lai Ping is Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. She was appointed an Executive Director of the Company on 30 October 2015. Mrs. Ho is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and has been the Company Secretary of the Company since December 1992. Mrs. Ho was appointed a Deputy General Manager of the Company during the period from September 2011 to November 2012 and has acted as the Executive Deputy General Manager of the Company since November 2012. She was also a Director of the Company for the period from July 1996 to May 2000. She was a Non-Executive Director of Kingway Brewery Holdings Limited (now known as Guangdong Land Holdings Limited) and Guangdong Tannery Limited (“GD Tannery”) for the periods from July 2000 to August 2008 and July 2000 to October 2015, respectively. GD Tannery is a subsidiary of GDH. Mrs. Ho is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yong Cai Mr. Cai Yong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 25 August 2016. Mr. Cai holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the South China University of Technology, PRC. Between 1991 and 2016, he worked for a number of departments of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province in various positions including Deputy Director of the Economic and Trade Commission, Deputy Director of the Economic and Information Commission and Deputy Director of Department of Commerce. Mr. Cai was appointed a Director and the General Manager of Guangdong Holdings in January 2016 and an Executive Director and the General Manager of GDH in May 2016.

Runing Lan Mr. Lan Runing is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 12 January 2015. Mr. Lan graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University, PRC and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Business Management from South China University of Technology, PRC. From 1996 to 2008, he held a number of positions at the General Office of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee. Between 2008 and 2014, he worked as the Director of the 4th Division of Personnel Affairs of the Organisation Department of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee. Mr. Lan was appointed a Deputy General Manager of Guangdong Holdings in April 2014, and also an Executive Director of GDH in May 2014.

Wai Keung Li Mr. Li Wai Keung, CPA, is the Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Ltd. He was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 30 May 2000. He acted as an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 19 July 2006 to 16 April 2008 and was re-designated as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 17 April 2008. Mr. Li graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Li had worked for Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Mr. Li is an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of GDH and also the Chief Financial Officer of Guangdong Holdings. He was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Land in October 2011 and was re-designated as an Executive Director in March 2012. He was appointed as the Company Secretary in March 2017. Supertime is a subsidiary of GDH and GDH Finance is a subsidiary of Guangdong Holdings. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited, Hans Energy Company Limited and China South City Holdings Limited and a Director of Shenzhen City Airport (Group) Company Limited. He is an Advisor to the Management Accounting of the Ministry of Finance, PRC, the Chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Limited, a Director of the China Overseas Friendship Association, the Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Financial and Accounting Affairs Steering Committee of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the President of the Hong Kong Business Accountants Association. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Hui Zhang Mr. Zhang Hui is Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Ltd., effective 15 November 2012. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company on 28 October 2002 and was subsequently appointed the Managing Director of the Company in December 2002. He was re-designated as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 15 November 2012. Mr. Zhang holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from International East-West University, USA. He worked for the Guangdong Province Dongshen Water Supply Management Bureau from July 1996 to September 2000 in a number of positions, including Section Chief and Vice President. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in July 2002. He was appointed a Director of GDH in December 2008 and was subsequently appointed a Deputy General Manager of Guangdong Holdings and an Executive Director of GDH in May 2012.

Chunxiao Zhao Ms. Zhao Chunxiao is Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited., with effect from August 30, 2011. She was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 30 August 2011. Ms. Zhao graduated from Liaoning Normal University, PRC (Faculty of Chinese Studies) and the School of China Journalism and Communication (major in Domestic News) and obtained two Bachelor’s degrees. She also holds a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. From 1994 to 2002, she worked for the Guangdong Branch of Xinhua News Agency as Director of the Finance Office and also Director of the Featured News Division. Between 2003 and 2008, she held a number of positions in Asia Television Limited (Hong Kong) including Director of Information Division of News and Public Relations Department and Assistant Vice President. Ms. Zhao joined GDH and Guangdong Holdings in December 2008 and January 2009, respectively. Ms. Zhao acts as a Deputy General Manager and the Chief Administration Officer of Guangdong Holdings and an Executive Director, the Chief Administration Officer and the Company Secretary of GDH. She was appointed an Executive Director of Guangdong Land in December 2014 and was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Guangdong Land in August 2016.

Cho Chak Chan Dr. Chan Cho Chak, GBS, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited. Dr. Chan is also Chairman and Non-Executive Director of RoadShow Holdings Limited; Deputy Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited; Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Limited; and Non-Executive Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited and Long Win Bus Company Limited. He is Chairman of the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong News-Expo Limited. He is a Director of The Community Chest of Hong Kong and also a Member of its Executive Committee. Dr. Chan was educated in Hong Kong and graduated from The University of Hong Kong in 1964 with an Honours Degree in English Literature. He later obtained a Diploma in Management Studies from the same university following the completion of evening studies. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Business Administration (honoris causa) by the International Management Centres in October 1997 and the degree of Doctor of Social Sciences (honoris causa) by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 2009, The University of Hong Kong in March 2011 and Lingnan University in November 2012. Dr. Chan served in the Hong Kong Government for two periods: from 1964 to 1978 and from 1980 to 1993. Initially appointed as an Executive Officer Class II, he rose through the ranks of the civil service to become one of the Cabinet-level Policy Secretaries of the Government. Among the key posts he held over the years were those of Private Secretary to the Governor, Deputy Secretary (General Duties), Director of Information Services, Deputy Chief Secretary, Secretary for Trade and Industry and Secretary for Education and Manpower. He also served as a Member of the Executive Council from October 1992 to May 1993.

Mo Chi Cheng Dr. Hon. Cheng Mo Chi, GBS, OBE, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited., effective 15 November 2012. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company on 25 November 1999 and was re-designated as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 13 October 2004. He was further re-designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company on 15 November 2012. Dr. Cheng is a practising solicitor and a consultant of Messrs. P.C. Woo & Co. after serving as its senior partner from 1994 to 2015. Dr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong. He is the Founder Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. He is also Chairman of the Process Review Panel for the Securities and Futures Commission and the Insurance Authority. Dr. Cheng currently holds directorships in China Mobile Limited, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Kader Holdings Company Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited, Tian An China Investments Company Limited and Towngas China Company Limited, all being public listed companies in Hong Kong. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management Limited, a company whose shares are listed on Singapore Exchange Limited. Dr. Cheng was a Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Television Network Limited.

Daniel Fung Mr. Daniel Richard Fung, SBS, QC, SC, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Ltd. was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company on 3 January 2000. Mr. Fung is Senior Counsel of the Hong Kong Bar. Called to the English Bar at Middle Temple in 1975 and admitted to the Hong Kong Bar in 1977, Mr. Fung has been in continuous practice for nearly four decades, achieving in 1990 appointment as Queen’s Counsel. In 1994, Mr. Fung became the first person of Chinese extraction to serve as Solicitor General of Hong Kong, a position he occupied for four years, becoming in 1997 the first Solicitor General of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC. In 1998, Mr. Fung left public office to take up successive appointments as Visiting Scholar at Harvard Law School (1998-1999) and Senior Visiting Fellow at Yale Law School (1999). Mr. Fung is currently serving on his third consecutive term as a National Delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is Chairman of the United Nations Peace & Development Foundation, President of the International Law Association (ILA) Hong Kong Chapter, Chairman of the Board of International Bridges to Justice (IBJ), Advisory Board Member of Global Thinkers Forum (GTF), Vice Chairman of the American Renewable Energy Institute (AREI), Senior Fellow of the Salzburg Global Seminar (SGS), Vice-President of the Academy of Experts, Member of the Board of Governors of the East West Center (EWC), Advisory Committee Member of the American Bar Association/United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Legal Resource Unit, Council Member of China Law Society (CLS), Founding Governor of the China-US Exchange Foundation, Member of the Hengqin New Area Development Consultative Committee, Adjunct Professor of City University Hong Kong, Chairman of Social Sciences Advisory Board of Lingnan.

Kwok Po Li Dr. Hon. Sir. Li Kwok Po, GBM, GBS, OBE, MA Cantab. (Economics & Law), Hon. DSc. (Imperial), Hon. DBA (Edinburgh Napier), Hon. D.Hum.Litt. (Trinity, USA), Hon. DSocSc (Lingnan), Hon. LLD (Hong Kong), Hon. LLD (Warwick), Hon. LLD (Cantab), Hon. DLitt (Macquarie), FCA, FCPA, FCPA (Aust.), FCIB, FHKIB, FBCS, CITP, FCIArb, JP, Officier de L’Ordre de la Couronne, Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, Commandeur dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Ltd on 25 June 1998. Dr. Li is Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He is a Member of the Council of the Treasury Markets Association. Dr. Li is the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong, an Advisory Committee Member of the Chinese University of Hong Kong S.H. Ho College, an Honorary Fellow of the School of Accountancy, Central University of Finance and Economics and a Companion of the Chartered Management Institute. He was a Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1985 to 2012. Dr. Li is the Chairman of The Chinese Banks’ Association Limited. He is the Honorary Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Dr. Li is Vice President of the Council of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Chairman of the Saint Joseph’s College Foundation Limited and a member of the International Advisory Council of the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust and Cambridge Overseas Trust. He is also an Emeritus Trustee of the Cambridge Foundation and a Trustee Emeritus of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. Dr. Li is Chairman of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army Hong Kong and Macau Command, Chairman of the Executive Committee of St. James’ Settlement and he also serves on the Hong Kong Red Cross Advisory Board.