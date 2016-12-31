Name Description

Hong Sui Lo Mr. Hong Sui Lo (Vincent) is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. has served as our Chairman since the inception of our Company in February 2004. Mr. Lo leads the Board of Directors in deciding on the Company’s direction and to set corporate strategies. Mr. Lo was the Chief Executive Officer of our Company from 2004 to 16 March 2011. He is also the Chairman of the Shui On Group, which he founded in 1971, Chairman of SOCAM Development Limited, a Non-executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited and a Non-executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Limited. Mr. Lo was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star (GBS) in 1998 and appointed Justice of the Peace in 1999 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). He was named Businessman of the Year at the Hong Kong Business Awards in 2001, and won the Director of the Year Award from The Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2002 and Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in 2005. He was honoured with “Ernst & Young China Entrepreneur Of The Year 2009” and also, as “Entrepreneur Of The Year 2009” in the China Real Estate Sector. Mr. Lo was made an Honorary Citizen of Shanghai in 1999 and Foshan in 2011. In 2012, the 4th World Chinese Economic Forum honoured Mr. Lo with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Property Sector. In addition to his business capacity, Mr. Lo has been active in community services. He participated in the preparatory works of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He currently serves as a Member of The Twelfth National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Chairman of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the President of Council for the Promotion & Development of Yangtze, an Economic Adviser of the Chongqing Municipal Government, the Honorary Life President of the Business and Professionals Federation of

He Hau Sung Mr. Sung He Hau is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective January 1, 2016. He has been appointed an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 4 January 2016. He leads the Finance, Legal, Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisition departments of the Corporate Office. As member of the Executive Committee, Mr. Sung works closely with the other Executive Committee members to enhance the execution capabilities of the Company and explore new business opportunities to grow the Company. He also works with the Board to lead the strategic growth of the Company. Mr. Sung has over 20 years of experience in the Asia real estate industry, ranging from research, capital market, direct investment and fund management. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sung was the Managing Director and Head of Real Estate of Verdant Capital Group and the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of JPMorgan Greater China Property Fund. Mr. Sung holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from University of Southern California and a Master in Design Studies (Real Estate Emphasis) degree from Harvard University. He had been a Responsible Officer and Type 4 and Type 9 License Holder of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

K. M. Lee Mr. Lee K. M. is Director - Human Resources of the Company. He joined the Group in May 2012 and is responsible for Human Resources and Shui On Academy of the Company. Mr. Lee has over 28 years of solid experience in human resources management and has worked in various well-known multinational corporations in different industries. Mr. Lee holds a Master’s degree of Science from The University of Leeds and a Bachelor’s degree of Science from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He also holds an MBA from the City Polytechnic of Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is the Executive Council Member of Huang Pu District Association of Labor Relations and associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Human Resources.

Kain Bon Chan Mr. Kain Bon Chan (Albert) is a Director - Development Planning and Design of Shui On Land Limited. Mr. Chan joined Shui On in 1997, and has over 30 years of experience in planning, design and real estate development. Mr. Chan manages the conceptualization, site feasibility studies, master planning and design of developments for the Company. From 1997 to 2001, he led the planning and design effort for the Shanghai Xintiandi development. He also focuses on mixed-use development, planning and design research and development, and chairs the Sustainable Development Committee of the Company. Prior to joining Shui On, Mr. Chan worked at the New York City Department of Design and Construction and at Cooper, Robertson + Partners. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Architecture degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Science degree in Architecture and Urban Design from Columbia University. He also holds an MBA from New York University. He is a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute (“ULI”), an Advisor of Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, and a member of the Board of Directors of American Institute of Architects Shanghai Chapter.

Q. Guo Mr. Q. Guo Matthew is Executive Director of Shui On Management Limited and Managing Director of Feng Cheng Property Management. Mr. Guo is responsible for the Project & Quality Monitoring, Development Planning and Design, Administrative Services/ Process & Information Management functions of SOM and all aspects of the property management of Feng Cheng. Mr. Guo joined the Group in 1997 and he has over 20 years of working experience in the property development industry in the PRC. Mr. Guo was the Project Director of the Wuhan Tiandi project and was also involved in other projects of the Group including Shanghai Xintiandi, Taipingqiao Park, The Lakeville Phase I and the Yangpu Knowledge and Innovation Community project in Shanghai. Mr. Guo holds a Bachelor’s degree in urban planning from the Tongji University Executive Director of Shui On Management Limited and Managing Director of Feng Cheng Property Management

S. S. Lai Mr. S. S. Lai is Director of Finance of Shui On Management limited. He joined the Group in 2015 and is currently responsible for the overall finance and taxation functions of SOM. He has over 33 years of working experience in financial management. Before joining the Group, Mr. Lai had worked in SOCAM for years. During that period, he was seconded to Lafarge Shui On Co. Ltd. as Chief Financial Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and MBA Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom respectively. He is the associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom.

T. M. Leung Mr. Leung T. M. is Director of Treasury of Shui On Management limited. He is responsible for the treasury function of the Group. He joined SOM in 2009 and has over 32 years of working experience in financial institutions. Prior to joining SOM, Mr. Leung was the Chief Marketing Officer of Temasek’s wholly owned subsidiary, Fullerton Investment Guarantee Company. Mr. Leung completed his Business studies in East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai. He is the Vice President of Shanghai Huangpu District Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. Mr. Leung was also a Committee member for Hangzhou Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Vice President and Head of Finance Group of Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China, Shanghai and a Committee member for Shanghai Huangpu District Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

M. J. Liu Ms. M. J. Liu is Project Director of Rui Hong Xin Cheng and the Director of Central Marketing and CRM of CXTD. She is responsible for CXTD’s corporate marketing, digital marketing and customer relationship management matters. She also leads the day-to-day management and development of the RHXC project operations. She joined the Group in 2001 and has over 15 years of working experience in the real estate industry. She holds an EMBA degree and Bachelor of International Journalism degree from Fu Dan University and is a member of Shanghai Hong Kou District Political Consultative Committee. She is also honoured with the title of Top Business Leader by Shanghai Huang Pu District Government.

Bo Yue Lo Ms. Lo Bo Yue (Stephanie) is Executive Director of Shui On Management Limited (“SOM”) and Vice Chairman of China Xintiandi Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. She is responsible for the development of CXTD’s commercial strategy and project positioning. Ms. Lo also plays a bigger role in development strategy for the Company and market positioning for Shui On Land projects and oversees all Human Resources for SOM. Ms. Lo joined our Group in August 2012 and has over 13 years of working experience in architecture and interior design as well as other art enterprises. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Lo was working for various architecture and design firms in New York City, amongst which was Studio Sofield, a firm well-known for its capability in retail design. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture from Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Ka Wah Tang Mr. Tang Ka Wah is Executive Director of Shui On Management Limited , a subsidiary of the Company. He is also an Executive Director of Shui On Development Limited. He is responsible for all aspects of project in Chongqing. He joined the Shui On Group in 1985 and has over 26 years of working experience in the construction industry. He is a member of the Institution of Structural Engineers and a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. Mr. Tang is a chartered engineer.He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from The University of Hong Kong and a Master’s degree in Business Administration – E-Commerce from the West Coast Institute of Management & Technology, West Australia.

Y. Wang Ms. Y. Wang Jessica is Managing Director of CXTD and an Executive Director of Shui On Management Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Ms. Wang is responsible for the overall management of CXTD business as well as management of the Shanghai portfolio (except KIC project). She is also responsible for Residential Sales & Marketing and Customer Management, Business Development, Branding and Corporate Affairs and Development Research functions of SOM. She also leads the Shanghai Taipingqiao project, Hongqiao Tiandi project and Rui Hong Xin Cheng Project. Ms. Wang joined the Group in August 1997 and has over 22 years of working experience in the property development industry in PRC. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Wang was engaged in sales & marketing in one of the well-known real estate company. Ms. Wang received a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Shanghai University of Technology. Ms. Wang has completed the courses of Executive Master of Business Administration of Real Estate (EMBA) jointly organized by Shanghai Fudan University and Hong Kong University and the China New Entrepreneur Development Program in Center for Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness in Stanford University. Ms. Wang is a member of the Standing Committee of People’s Congress of Hong Kou District, Shanghai, Chairman of Hong Kou District Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Director of Shanghai Federation of Industry & Commerce Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman of Hong Kou District non-Party Intellectuals Association, Chairman of Hong Kou District Overseas Returned Entrepreneurs Association, Director of Hong Kou District Overseas Chinese Friendship Association and a member of Hong Kou District Youth Entrepreneurs Association.

P. K. Wong Mr. Wong P. K. is Chief Economist and Director - Development Research of the Company. He is responsible for macroeconomic analysis, city screening, property policy research, and leads a team to undertake project feasibility analysis and market trends research. He joined the Group in 1996 and has over 26 years of working experience in the Chinese property markets. Before joining the Group, he was Assistant Chief Economist of Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota and a Master degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a member of Urban Land Institute and China Strategic Thinkers.

B. Zhang Mr. Zhang B. is Executive Director of SOM and Chief Operating Officer of CXTD. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the management of business operations of CXTD, including strategic planning, operation and asset management of commercial property. He takes the lead on the Knowledge and Innovation Community (“KIC”) project and the management of commercial projects in Wuhan, Chongqing and Foshan. He is also responsible for the development of the knowledge community product line and other strategic business models. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2004 and has over 13 years of working experience in the property development industry in PRC. He was involved in various mixed-use city center communities such as Rui Hong Xin Cheng project, Wuhan project, and KIC project. Mr. Zhang has rich experience in property development in multiple cities in mainland China, of which Wuhan Tiandi is now the landmark in Wuhan after ten years’ development, and KIC has been the City-Industry integration and vibrant industrial ecosystem community in Shanghai. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor degree and a Master degree in Engineering from Tongji University.

Kim Lun Uy Mr. Kim Lun Uy is a Company Secretary, Director - Legal Affairs of Shui On Land Limited. He joined our Company in 2005 and is responsible for the legal, company secretarial and compliance issues of our Company. Mr. Uy holds a Bachelor’s degree, with honours, in Laws and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and in England and Wales in 1994. He has over 25 years of post-qualification experience and has worked in the legal departments of several blue-chip companies in Hong Kong before joining our Company.

Yuet Leung Wong Mr. Wong Yuet Leung (Frankie) is an Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 January 2017. He was Non-Executive Director of Shui On Land Limited since August 17, 2011. He is Nonexecutive Director of SOCAM. He was the Vice Chairman of SOCAM from 1997 to 2004 and from April 2010 to August 2011 and the Chief Executive Officer of SOCAM from July 2004 to March 2010. Mr. Wong joined the Shui On Group in 1981. He was a Director of the Company from May 2004 to May 2006 prior to the listing of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in October 2006. He is also one of the Trustees of the Shui On Provident and Retirement Scheme. Prior to joining the Shui On Group, Mr. Wong had many years of banking experience with several international banks in Hong Kong. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Master of Arts degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and The University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom respectively. Mr. Wong is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Solomon Systech (International) Limited which is listed in Hong Kong, and a Non-executive Director of Walcom Group Limited, a company listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange plc. He was a Nonexecutive Director of Solomon Systech (International) Limited, which is listed on the Stock Exchange, from February 2004 to December 2006, an Independent Non-executive Director of this Company from January 2007 to May 2014 and a director of Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co., Ltd.

Gary Biddle Prof. Gary Clark Biddle, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shui On Land Limited. Professor Biddle is PCCW Professor and Chair of Accounting at University of Hong Kong and lecturer at Columbia Business School, London Business School, and Fudan University. Professor Biddle earned his MBA and PhD degrees at University of Chicago. Previously he served as professor at University of Chicago, University of Washington, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and as visiting professor at China Europe International Business School (China), University of Glasgow (UK), IMD (Switzerland) and Skolkovo Business School (Russia). In academic leadership, Professor Biddle has served as Dean at University of Hong Kong, and as Academic Dean, Department Head, Council member, Court member, Senate member and Synergis-Geoffrey Yeh Chair Professor at HKUST. Professionally, Professor Biddle is Board and Executive Council Member of the American Accounting Association, Advisory Board Member of the American Accounting Association International Accounting Section, Council Member and Financial Reporting Standards Committee Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Financial Reporting Review Panel Member of the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong, Accounting Hall of Fame Selection Committee Member, Book Editor of The Accounting Review, Accounting Area Editor for Journal of International Business Studies, and editorial boards of other premier academic journals. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong Business and Professionals Federation, Hong Kong Institute of Directors (Training Committee), Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants, and he is past President and co-founding Council Member of the Hong Kong Academic Accounting Association. Professor Biddle is expert in financial and management accounting (teaching both), value creation, economic forecasting, corporate governance and performance metrics, including EVA.

John Bond Sir. John Reginald Hartnell Bond is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shui On Land Limited. He was previously the Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc and was with HSBC from 1961 until May 2006. He was the Chairman of Vodafone Group Plc until 26 July 2011, the Chairman of Xstrata plc until May 2013, an Advisory Director of Northern Trust Corporation until 21 April 2015 and a Non-executive Director of A. P. Moller Maersk until April 2016. Sir John Bond is currently a member of the Mayor of Shanghai’s International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council, a participant in the China Development Forum and a member of the International Advisory Board to the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

K. L. Fung Dr. K. L. Fung (William), OBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Fung is the Group Chairman of Li & Fung Limited. He has held key positions in major trade associations. He is past Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (1994 – 1996), Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (1989 – 1991) and the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation (1993 – 2002). He has been awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in 2008. Dr. Fung graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and also holds an MBA degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. He was conferred Honorary Doctorate degrees of Business Administration by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Fung is an Independent Non-executive Director of VTech Holdings Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited. He is also a Non-executive Director of other listed Fung Group companies including Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited, and Chairman and Nonexecutive director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited.

Roger McCarthy Dr. Roger Lee McCarthy, Ph.D. is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shui On Land Limited since May 2006. Dr. McCarthy is currently the principal of McCarthy Engineering. He was formerly Chairman Emeritus of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ symbol “EXPO”). He was also Chairman of Exponent Science and Technology Consulting Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou) a wholly owned subsidiary of Exponent, Inc., which he founded in 2005 to expand Exponent Inc.’s services to the PRC. Dr. McCarthy holds five academic degrees: an Arts Bachelor (A.B.) in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (B.S.E.M.E.) from the University of Michigan; and an S.M. degree in Mechanical Engineering, the professional degree of Mechanical Engineer (Mech.E.), and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”). He graduated from the University of Michigan Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude, the Outstanding Undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering in 1972. He was a National Science Foundation fellow. In 1992, Dr. McCarthy was appointed by the first President Bush to the President’s Commission on the National Medal of Science. Dr. McCarthy is one of approximately 165 US Mechanical Engineers elected to the National Academy of Engineering. He currently serves on MIT’s Material Science and Engineering Visiting Committee, External Advisory Board of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Michigan, and the Stanford Materials Science & Engineering Advisory Board. Dr. McCarthy delivered the 2008 commencement address for the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering. He is currently a member of the US National Academies Board of Army Science and Technology and the National Academy of Engineering’s Finance and Budget Committee.

Anthony Nightingale Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale, CMG, SBS, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective January 1, 2016. He was the Managing Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He is currently a non-executive director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited and of other Jardine Group companies, including Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited and Mandarin Oriental International Limited. He is also a nonexecutive Director of Schindler Holding Limited, Prudential plc and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. Mr. Nightingale is a commissioner of PT Astra International Tbk., a director of UK ASEAN Business Council, a Hong Kong representative to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), chairman of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group Limited, a non-official member of the Commission on Strategic Development in Hong Kong, a member of the Securities and Futures Commission Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts, a council member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong and chairman of The Sailor Home and Missions to Seamen in Hong Kong. He is the former chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Nightingale was an independent non-executive director of China Xintiandi Holding Company Limited, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.