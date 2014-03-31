Name Description

Haoying Yang Mr. Yang Haoying is Chief Operating Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He currently serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Yang holds a Master’s degree in IMBA (Financial) from Shanghai Jiaotong University and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Automation from Jilin University in China. Mr. Yang has over 12 years of experience in corporate finance, asset management and private equity in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Yang led the private equity department Shenzhen team in – 2 – Pingan Trust Co., Ltd, and served as a managing director of the private equity department in an asset management company. Mr. Yang acted as a managing director of the private equity department in Mason Financial Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 273) which is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from September 2015 to August 2016. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Yang did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years.

Julio Ramirez Mr. Julio Ramirez is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining Freeman, Ramirez was vice president and treasurer, global tax and strategic planning at Molson Coors Brewing Company, the world's fifth largest brewer with more than $9 billion in annual revenues. Ramirez was part of the four member executive team at Molson Coors that successfully negotiated and financed the acquisition of StarBev (one of the largest Central and Eastern European brewers) for $3.5 billion. He was a former certified public accountant and served as an Audit and Consulting Partner with KPMG. Ramirez holds a master's degree in professional accounting and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Miami where he graduated summa cum laude. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army, Combat Engineers, and was a distinguished military graduate.

Xiaodong Wang Mr. Wang Xiaodong is an Executive Director of the Company. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and attained professional stage of the National Uniform CPA Examination of China. Mr. Wang has over 7 years of experience in auditing, investment, corporate merger and acquisition and capital market financing. Mr. Wang started his career in PricewaterhouseCoopers and has subsequently held various managerial and senior executive positions in the investment arm of several listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Wang did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years. Mr. Wang is entitled to a director’s fee of HK$1,170,000 per annum as determined by the Board with reference to his background, experience, duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions. He has not yet entered into any service contract with the Company in relation to his appointment as an Executive Director of the Company. He has no specific term of service with the Company and will hold office until the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company at which he will be eligible for reelection. Thereafter, he will be subject to rotation requirements and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company.

Tong Zhao Mr. Zhao Tong is an Executive Director of the Company. He currently serves as the investment director of the Company. Mr. Zhao holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom. Mr. Zhao has over 10 years of experience in finance, investment, asset management and risk management in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Mr. Zhao started his career in FTSE Group, United Kingdom in 2006 and joined JPMorgan Asset Management in 2012 and held various managerial positions. Mr. Zhao did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years. Mr. Zhao is entitled to a director’s fee of HK$975,000 per annum as determined by the Board with reference to his background, experience, duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions. He has not yet entered into any service contract with the Company in relation to his appointment as an Executive Director of the Company. He has no specific term of service with the Company and will hold office until the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company at which he will be eligible for reelection. Thereafter, he will be subject to rotation requirements and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company. Mr. Zhao does not hold any position in any subsidiaries of the Company as of the date of this announcement.

Mun Yee Chow Ms. Chow Mun Yee is Company Secretary, Executive Director of Freeman Financial Corp Ltd. She joined the Company’s accounts and company secretarial department in December 2010 and was appointed as Executive Director in February 2011. Ms. Chow is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and holds a Bachelor (Hons) degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chow has over 13 years of experience in accounting and auditing at an international accounting firm and has experience in financial services, investment and property development.

Dong An Mr. An Dong is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Master’s degree in Laws from the China University of Political Science and Law, and has participated in the Private Equity Investment Program of Peking University HSBC Business School. Mr. An holds the Lawyer’s License of People’s Republic of China, and the Professional Qualifications Certificate (intermediate level) issued by the China General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. An has extensive experience in legal affairs in corporate and banking sector, and he is specialised in asset restructuring, equity transfer, merger and acquisition, share issuance, real estate operation and investment, private equity management, and financial and economic litigation. Mr. An joined BEIJING BAIRUI LAW FIRM (SHENZHEN) as a partner since December 2008 and also served as general manager of Shenzhen Both Coasts Investment management co., LTD. Mr. An did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years.

Wing Ping Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing Ping serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Freeman Financial Corporation Ltd., since August 7, 2013. Mr. Cheung has over 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting fields. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy with honours from City University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung is an executive director of Willie International Holdings Limited (“Willie”, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) where Willie holds 23,438,649 shares of the Company, representing approximately 6.81% of the total issued shares of the Company as at 31 March 2014. s

Tze Wa Fung Mr. Fung Tze Wa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a certified public accountant and a director of an accounting firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Fung has many years of experience in auditing, taxation and company secretarial practice in Hong Kong. He obtained a master degree in professional accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2000. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and The Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. He has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited (Stock Code: 256) since 2004 and Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 776) since 2012. These companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Fung did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years.