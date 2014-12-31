Name Description

Peijian Ge Mr. Ge Peijian is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rivera (Holdings) Ltd. He has also been delegated to act as a director of Shanghai Boulevard Real Estate Co., Limited, a major subsidiary of the Company in Shanghai, since September 2014. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and qualifies as a Senior Economist in the Mainland. During the period from July 1993 to September 1996, he took up the post of deputy director of the office of Finance and Taxation Bureau of Pudong New Area in Shanghai and he acted as the director of the property right administration of Stateowned Assets Administration Office of Pudong New Area in Shanghai during the period from September 1996 to May 2001. During the period from August 2001 to April 2014, he took up the post of the president of Shanghai Pudong Road & Bridge Construction Co., Ltd. (“Pudong Road Bridge”), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and during the period from August 2003 to April 2014, he also acted as the secretary of the party committee of Pudong Road Bridge. In addition, during the period from April 2009 to April 2014, Mr Ge acted as the vice secretary of the party committee, the secretary of the commission for discipline inspection and the vice president of Shanghai Pudong Development (Group) Co., Ltd. He also acted as a member of the Commission for Discipline Inspection of Pudong New Area in Shanghai during the period from December 2011 to April 2014. Mr Ge is now the vice secretary of the party committee of Shanghai Zhangjiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Zhangjiang Group”), and the vice president and the general manager of Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co., Ltd. (“Zhangjiang Hi-Tech”), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Both of Zhangjiang Group and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech are substantial shareholders of the Company.

Sau King Kwok Mr. Kwok Sau King is Financial Controller of Rivera (Holdings) Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Feng Hsu Mme. Hsu Feng is Executive Director of Rivera (Holdings) Limited since January 1990. She is the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board since August 2005. She is now an executive Director of the Company and has been appointed as a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company since December 2003. She has over 10 years’ experience in film production, and in property development and investment as well as retail industry in Taiwan. She has been engaged in the property development, hospitality and leisure business in the Mainland in recent 20 years. She is also the Honorary Consul of the Principality of Monaco in Shanghai. Madam Hsu is also the chairman, managing director and substantial shareholder of TGL.

Fan Suxia Ms. Fan Suxia has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company since 28 November 2014. She holds a bachelor’s degree in financial accounting and a Master of Management degree in accounting and qualifies as a Chief Accountant and Senior Accountant in the Mainland. She joined Pudong Road Bridge in May 2005 and was principally responsible for financial duties. She was promoted as a manager of Financial Department of Pudong Road Bridge in March 2012 and resigned from her post in September 2014. She has years of experience in financial management.

Albert Tong Mr. Tong Albert is Executive Director of Rivera (Holdings) Limited. He is a director of a number of its subsidiaries since March 2001. He has also been appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Board since August 2005. He has actively participated in business development, corporate management, property trading and securities investment for years.

Fahua Wang Mr. Wang Fahua is Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master of Polymer Chemistry degree. During the period from October 1994 to September 2004, he took up the post of assistant to general manager of Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Real Estate Park Import and Export Company. He joined Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co., Ltd. (“Zhangjiang Hi-Tech”), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and one of the substantial shareholders of the Company, in October 2004 and took up principal posts in Strategic Planning Department and Investment & Security Management Department of Zhangjiang Hi-Tech during the years. He has acted as the deputy general manager of Investment Department of Zhangjiang Hi-Tech since March 2015.

Yuen Han Lee Ms. Lee Yuen Han is Company Secretary of Rivera (Holdings) Ltd., since March 1998. She has a master’s qualification and is an associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Tze-Chun Sung Mr. Sung Tze-Chun is Non-Executive Director of Rivera (Holdings) Limited since January 2006. He was an executive Director of the Company until December 2003. He has also been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board since March 2012. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration degree and is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr Sung has about 20 years’ experience in retail, property development and marketing in Taiwan and has about 25 years’ experience in financial analysis and management. He has taken part in business development, corporate management and property development in the Mainland and Hong Kong and has provided consultancy services on business and investment management in Taiwan. He has also acted as the general consultant of the group operation committee of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange) until February 2013.

Jung-chi Liang Mr. Liang Jung-chi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rivera (Holdings) Limited since February 1994. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Board since April 1999 and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board since March 2012. He is a physician in Taiwan.

Hing Kwok Sit Mr. Sit Hing Kwok is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rivera (Holdings) Limited. He has also been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Board since March 2012. He has been engaged in supervisory positions in journalism for over 20 years. From 1992 up to September 2009, Mr Sit was a director of United Daily News Limited in Hong Kong. He was also a director of the Hong Kong news bureau of the United Daily News Group until September 2009. He is now a freelance writer and has been a lecturer of the Department of Journalism & Communication of Hong Kong Shue Yan University since November 2009.