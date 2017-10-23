Name Description

Chuan-Fu Wang Mr. Wang Chuan-fu is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from Central South University of Technology (currently Central South University) in 1987 with a bachelor degree majoring in metallurgy physical chemistry, and then graduated from Beijing Non-Ferrous Research Institute in the PRC in 1990 with a master degree majoring in metallurgy physical chemistry. Mr. Wang held positions as vice supervisor in Beijing Non-Ferrous Research Institute, general manager in Shenzhen Bi Ge Battery Co. Limited. In February 1995, he founded Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited with Lu Xiang-yang and took the position of general manager. He is a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company and also the Chairman, Executive Director and the President of the BYD Group, a director of Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co. Ltd. and a director of BYD Charity Foundation. Mr. Wang, being a technology , enjoyed special allowances from the State Council. In June 2003, he was awarded Star of Asia by BusinessWeek. He was awarded with Mayor award of Shenzhen in 2004 and “The 2008 CCTV Man of the Year China Economy Innovation Award”, etc.

Nianqiang Wang Mr. Wang Nianqiang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Central South University of Technology in People’s Republic of China in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree majoring in industrial analysis. In 2011, he obtained a master’s degree in MBA from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Wang worked at Anhui Tongling Institute of Non-ferrous Metals as an engineer. He joined Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited in February 1995 as a chief engineer. He has since assumed various other positions within the Company’s group. Immediately prior to his appointment to the Company, he was vice president and general manager of Division 1 of BYD and a director of BYD Charity Foundation. On 27 April 2015, he resigned as vice president of BYD.

Ai-yun Zhu Ms. Zhu Ai-yun is Chief Financial Officer of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. Ms. Zhu graduated from Changsha Communications University with a bachelor degree in engineering financial accounting in 1988 and obtained an executive MBA degree from Peking University in 2008. Ms. Zhu worked as an accountant for Yantai, Marine Salvage Bureau under the Ministry of Communications and joined the BYD Group in 1997 where she served as an accountant, manager and senior manager of the financial department, etc .

Bo Wang Mr. Wang Bo is Executive Director of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. He is bachelor degree holder. Mr. Wang graduated from the Harbin Institute of Technology with a bachelor degree in engineering specializing in electrochemical engineering in 1993. Mr. Wang worked as assistant engineer at No. 18 Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, a process engineer and resource development manager at Motorola (China) Ltd. Mr. Wang joined the Group in September 2001 and is responsible for marketing and sales and the day-to-day management of the commercial and customer service aspects of Company's business.

Jiang Wang Mr. Wang Jiang is Member of the Senior Management of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from Liang Shan University with a bachelor degree in integration of mechanical and electrical industry in 1992 and obtained a master degree in business administration from Tongji University in 2008. Mr. Wang served as quality control manager and a supplier quality control certification manager at Shenzhen Sang Fei Consumer Communications Co. Ltd. and was assigned various responsibilities in the planned management, production and quality control at the BYD Group. Mr. Wang joined the Group in July 2004 and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the production, quality control, and planning of Company's business.

Ge-ning Dong Mr. Dong Ge-ning is Member of the Senior Management of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. He is bachelor degree holder. Mr. Dong graduated from Southwest Agricultural University with a bachelor degree in engineering specializing in agricultural mechanization in 1993. Mr. Dong held positions as engineer, plant manager at Zhanjiang Agricultural Reclamation No. 2 Machinery Factory and worked at Foxconn International Holdings Limited where he was responsible for product development. He joined the BYD Group in March 2003 and was responsible various duties, including of manufacturing and planned management. Mr. Dong joined the Group in March 2003 and is responsible for research and development, design and manufacture of molds and the development of new products, procurement of materials, etc.

Hon-wan Cheung Mr. Cheung Hon-wan,CPA., is Joint Company Secretary of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. He is master degree holder. Mr. Cheung obtained a master degree in accounting and finance from the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom in 1983. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung worked at various Hong Kong listed companies and served as a qualified accountant of the Company. He is joint company secretary of the Company.

Qian Li Mr. Li Qian is Joint Company Secretary of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. He isa bachelor degree holder. Mr. Li graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics , with a bachelor degree in property management studies in 1997. Mr. Li worked as an auditor and business consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen and served as a representative of securities affairs at ZTE Corporation. Mr. Li joined the BYD Group in August 2005 as head of the investor relations department. Mr. Li joined the Group in August 2005 and is joint company secretary of the Company, and a supervisor of Tibet Shigatse Zhabuye Lithium High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jing-sheng Wu Mr. Wu Jing-sheng is a Non-Executive Director of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. Mr. Wu graduated from Anhui Normal University in 1988, majoring in Chinese language. He took part in National Examination for Lawyers and obtained qualification as a lawyer from the Department of Justice of Anhui Province in 1992. Mr. Wu also passed the National Examination for Certified Public Accountants and obtained qualification as a PRC Certified Public Accountant in 1995. In July 2006, he graduated from Guanghua School of Management of the Peking University with an MBA. Mr. Wu worked at Guangzhou Youngy Management & Investment Group Company Limited and was responsible for finance and related duties. He jolned the BYD Group in September 1995 as its financial manager. He is Non- Executive Director of the Company and a vice president, chief financial officer and secretary to the board of directors of the BYD Group and a director of Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co. Ltd., the vice chairman of Shenzhen Pengcheng Electric Automobiles Renting Co., Ltd., a director of Tibet Shigatse Zhabuye Lithium High-Tech Co., Ltd. and the chairman of BYD Charity Foundation.

Kwok Mo Chung Mr. Chung Kwok Mo is Independent Non-Executive Director of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited.Mr Chung obtained a Bachelor of Economics degree from Macquarie University, Australia in 1992 and is also a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia, with about 20 years of experience in auditing, financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Chung was an auditor in an international accounting firm from 1992 to 1999. Since 2000 and prior to joining Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (“Xiwang Property”, formerly known as “Xiwang Sugar Holdings Company Limited”, a listed company on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 2088), Mr. Chung had held several senior management positions, including chief financial officer, executive director and independent non-executive director, in a number of listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Chung joined Xiwang Property as the Chief Financial Officer from May 2008 to September 2011. He was the Financial Consultant of Xiwang Property and the Chief Financial Officer of Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (“Xiwang Special Steel”, a listed company on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1266) from September 2011 to 15 July 2013, and the executive vice president of Xiwang Property from 15 July 2013 to 31 December 2013. He is now an independent non-executive director of the Company. In addition, he is the external adviser of Xiwang Special Steel and Xiwang Property, and an independent non-executive director of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited, a listed company on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3363

Antony Mampilly Mr. Antony Francis Mampilly is Independent Non-Executive Director of BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd. Mr. Mampilly obtained a bachelor degree and a master degree in physics from Kerala University, India in 1970. Mr. Mampilly worked at Motorola, Inc. where he held positions as general manager of the Energy Systems Group, general manager of the auto electronics business, corporate vice president & chief procurement officer. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.