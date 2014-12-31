Name Description

Wai Kuen Cheung Mr. Cheung Wai Kuen is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited. He has established a number of enterprises in various industries in the PRC since 1997, including property investment, hospital and trading business. Mr. Cheung has over 10 years of experience in capital management and corporate management. He was appointed an executive director of L’sea Resources International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 195) on 4 December 2009.

Jiong Xian Ye Mr. Ye Jiong Xian is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a chief surgeon, professor, doctor in management studies and doctoral advisor. He has nearly 30 years experience in the fields of clinical medicine, teaching, scientific research and management. He once severed as senior executives in a number of top class Grade A hospitals. Mr. Ye also held administrative positions with health care authorities for a number of years where he led the preparation work for setting up large general hospitals and won great awards in China. He was once sent to international universities such as the Harvard University to study where he accumulated rich experience in health care management. Mr. Ye is currently the executive member of Logistics Management Special Committee under the Chinese Hospital Association, the executive director of the Hospital Architecture System Research Branch under the Chinese Hospital Association, the editorial board member of the book titled “Architecture and Equipment of Chinese Hospitals” and the chief editor of the books titled “Practices in Setting up Hospitals” and “Norms for Etiquette of Medical Workers”.

Hau Yan Cheng Mr. Cheng Hau Yan is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was the deputy division chief of the Finance and Planning Division of Yunnan Provincial Geology and Mining Bureau from October 1984 to March 1986, and deputy director of the Economic Commission of Kunming for the period from April 1986 to April 1988. From May 1988 to 1996, he was the president of the Yunnan Branch of Bank of Communications. Mr. Cheng was an executive director of Yunnan Enterprises Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 455) from April 1998 to March 2006, and west China regional director of the Chinese Estates Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 127) from 2006 to 2010. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of L’sea Resources International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 195) on 23 December 2009 and re-designated as executive director from December 2010 to September 2012. Mr. Cheng obtained a master of Business Administration degree from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1983.

King Ho Lam Mr. Lam King Ho, CPA is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kaiwen Hou Mr. Hou Kaiwen is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Mathematics from Aston University in Birmingham, the United Kingdom in 2010. Subsequently, Mr. Hou obtained a Master’s degree in International Accounting & Finance from London Cass Business School, City University in 2011. Mr. Hou joined the Banking Division of Guosen Securities Investment in May 2012, and he was principally responsible for initial public offering and capital markets related matters. He was involved in a number of healthcare and medical care related initial public offerings in the past. In February 2016, Mr. Hou joined Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment Company Limited as a vice president, and since then, he was mainly responsible for investments in healthcare related businesses.

Jiang Lin Dr. Lin Jiang, Ph.D., is the Non-Executive Director of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited. Mr. Lin has over 20 years of experience in economic and financial areas. He obtained a bachelor degree and a master degree of Economics from Sun Yat-sen University, a doctor degree of Economics from Jinan University, and finished his postdoctoral research on Applied Economics in Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Mr. Lin is an associate dean of institute of Free Trade Zone Research, Sun Yat-sen University and he is also a head and a professor in Department of Finance and Taxation of Lingnan College of Sun Yat-sen University. Moreover, he is a member of the Ministry of National Education Steering Committee for Financial Class of High Education, an expert member of Guangdong Financial Expert Advisory Committee, a member of Guangzhou Municipal Financial Expert Advisory Committee, a guest researcher of the Taiwan Affairs Offices of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and Taiwan Research Centre of Guangdong and a member of expert group for the financial budgetary monitoring and advising of Financial and Economic Committee of the 14th Guangzhou City People’s Congress. In addition, Mr. Lin is a consultant of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He served as deputy general manager in Financial Division of China Merchant Group Limited.

Chi Wing Lam Mr. Lam Chi Wing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting & Finance at the University of Hong Kong in 2003. Subsequently, Mr Lam obtained a Master of Science degree in Knowledge Management at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2006 and a Master of Business Administration degree at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2010. Mr Lam is currently a doctoral candidate in Global Creative Industries of the University of Hong Kong. Mr Lam served at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2003. Mr Lam subsequently joined Li & Fung Group, which he served as Group Chief Representative and General Manager, Southern China of Li & Fung Development (China) Limited in 2015 prior to his departure. Mr Lam currently serves as director or consultant at a number of companies in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). Mr Lam is a member of the Eleventh Zhongshan Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Tenth Committee of the Guangdong Province Youth Federation, a member of the Eighth Committee of the Zhongshan Youth Federation, a member of the Committee of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong & Macao Studies, a member of the Expert Committee to the Second Ministry of Commerce Advisory Committee for Economic & Trade Policy, a member of The Y. Elites Association Limited and a member of the Chinese Academy of Governance (HK) Industrial and Commercial Professionals Alumni Association Limited. Mr Lam served as a part-time member of the Central Policy Unit of the Government of Hong Kong from 2011 to 2012. Mr Lam is currently the Vice Chairman of the Youth Division of China Commerce & Economy Society, Vice Chairman of the Guangdong Society of Commercial Economy, Deputy Dean of the Guangdong Asia- Pacific E-Commerce Institute, Deputy Secretary-General of the Society of Guangdong Logistics and Supply Chain.

Yang Guang Mai Mr. Mai Yang Guang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited. Mr. Mai has over 20 years of experience in enterprise management in the PRC. He graduated from Thermal Engineering Department of Northeastern University in the PRC. Mr. Mai is the executive director and general manager of Shenzhen Xinyinji Enterprise Development Limited and the chairman of board of directors and general manager of Shenzhen Haojiahua Investment Limited.