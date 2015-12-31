Name Description

Long Wan Mr. Wan Long serves as Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of WH Group Ltd. Mr. Wan has been the chairman of the board of Shuanghui Development (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000895 and the subsidiary) since August 20, 2012. Mr. Wan joined Henan Luohe Meat Products Processing United Factory in May 1968 and became the general manager of the factory in 1984. Under Mr. Wan’s direction, the business has grown from a local state-owned enterprise in Henan Province into an international company with operations spanning various continents. Mr. Wan has over 40 years of experience in the meat processing industry. He has been a representative of the Ninth to Twelfth China’s National People’s Congress in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 and was appointed as an executive director effective until December 2011 and a senior consultant of the China Meat Association in 2001. Mr. Wan obtained his bachelor’s degree in business management from the Henan University of Animal Husbandry and Economy, previously The Henan Business College in May 1991 and was awarded the senior economist professional qualification issued by the Henan Province Advanced Professional Titles Adjudication Committee (Economic Disciplines) in July 1999.

Shuge Jiao Mr. Jiao Shuge serves as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of WH Group Ltd. Mr. Jiao was appointed as our Director on April 28, 2006 and as the deputy chairman of our Board on November 26, 2010. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. He was designated as a nonexecutive Director on December 31, 2013. Mr. Jiao has been a director of Shuanghui Development (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000895 and our subsidiary) since August 20, 2012. Mr. Jiao was appointed as a director of CDH Shine, CDH Shine II Limited, CDH Shine III Limited and CDH Shine IV Limited, each of which is a Shareholder of the Company, on February 27, 2006, March 9, 2007, July 27, 2009 and December 16, 2009, respectively. Mr. Jiao is also currently a director and managing partner of CDH China Management Company Limited. Mr. Jiao was a researcher in the China Aerospace Service and Technology Corporation from August 1989 to January 1995. He served as the vice general manager of the direct investment department of China International Capital Corporation Ltd. from December 1995 to August 2002. Mr. Jiao has a broad range of experience serving as directors of various listed companies, including as a non-executive director from February 18, 2004 to April 12, 2012 and as an independent non-executive director since April 12, 2012 of China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 02319). He also served as a non-executive director of China Yurun Food Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 01068) from April 13, 2005 to September 22, 2012, a non-executive director of China Shanshui Cement Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00691) from November 30, 2005 to May 16, 2014, a director of Joyoung Company Limited (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 002242) from September 12, 2007 and an indepe

Lijun Guo Mr. Guo Lijun serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Director of WH Group Ltd. was appointed as an executive Director on December 31, 2013. He has also served as an executive vice president and the chief financial officer of the Company since April 2016 and holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. Prior to this, Mr. Guo was our deputy chief executive officer from October 2013 to January 2014, and a vice president and the chief financial officer of the Company from January 2014 to March 2016. Mr. Guo has over 20 years of experience overseeing the financial operations of various companies. Mr. Guo worked as an accountant in the finance department of the Henan Luohe Meat Products Processing United Factory from June 1993 to March 1996. Mr. Guo was also the director of the finance department of Luohe Chinachem Shuanghui Packaging Industry Co., Ltd. and Luohe Chinachem Shuanghui Plastic Processing Co., Ltd. from April 1996 to February 2001. Mr. Guo held various positions in Shuanghui Group from March 2001 to August 2012, including serving as its deputy director, its director of the finance department and its chief financial officer. In addition, Mr. Guo was also the executive vice president of Shuanghui Development (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000895 and the subsidiary) from August 2012 to October 2013. Mr. Guo obtained his adult higher education diploma in financial accounting from Henan Radio and Television University in July 1994 and obtained the completion certificate for the master of business administration program of the Graduate School of Renmin University in December 2004. Mr. Guo received his assistant accountant certificate awarded by the PRC Ministry of Personnel in October 1994.

Kenneth Sullivan Mr. Kenneth Marc Sullivan is President and Chief Executive Officer of Smithfield Foods, Inc., of Smithfield Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company and an Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on January 22, 2016. He has served as president and chief executive officer of Smithfield (our indirect wholly owned subsidiary) since December 2015 and as a director of Smithfield since January 2016. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. He has served in various other positions with Smithfield since joining Smithfield in 2003, including vice president of internal audit from 2003 to 2007, vice president and chief accounting officer from 2007 to 2010, senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer from 2012 to 2013, executive vice president and chief financial officer from October 2013 to October 2015 and President and chief operating officer from October 2015 to December 2015. Mr. Sullivan has expertise in corporate strategy and finance, capital markets, operations analysis and organizational leadership, and possesses in-depth knowledge of the Group’s U.S. and international business segments. Prior to joining Smithfield, Mr. Sullivan spent 12 years at various large accounting and consulting firms. Mr. Sullivan became a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia, U.S. in April 1993. Mr. Sullivan obtained his bachelor of science degree from the School of Business of the Virginia Commonwealth University in August 1988.

Mu You Mr. You Mu is Executive Director of the Company and President of Shuanghui Development, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director on January 22, 2016. He has served in various positions within the Group. He has served as director and president of Shuanghui Development (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000895 and our subsidiary) since August 2015. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. Previously, he served as vice president and general manager of the meat products division of Shuanghui Development from November 2014 to August 2015. He also served as the general manager of Shuanghui Group from July 2007 to November 2014 and has been appointed as a director of Shuanghui Group since January 2014. In addition, Mr. You served as the manager of the Hangzhou branch of Shuanghui Group Sales Company from March 2002 to February 2003, the head of sales department of Shuanghui Group Sales Company from February 2003 to June 2004, the general manager from June 2004 to October 2004, the general manager of the meat products division from October 2004 to July 2007 and the director of Shuanghui Development from November 2007 to August 2012. Mr. You graduated from Henan Business College majoring in planning and statistics in July 1991, and subsequently obtained the completion certificate for the master of business administration program of the Graduate School of Renmin University in March 2005. Mr. You received his assistant accountant certificate conferred by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in October 1994 and business marketing economist certificate conferred by the Ministry of Personnel of PRC in November 2000.

Dariusz Nowakowski Mr. Dariusz Nowakowski serves as President of Smithfield’s Europe Division at WH Group Ltd. He serves as the president of Smithfield’s Europe division and is responsible for all of Smithfield’s wholly owned investments in Europe, which comprise the majority of the International Division. Mr. Nowakowski has been a president of Animex Sp. z o.o., our wholly owned subsidiary, since June 2006. He worked in Canada and the U.S. for 25 years and prior to joining Smithfield group in 2006 he worked for major Canadian and U.S. food corporations, including ConAgra Foods and Maple Leaf Foods. Mr. Nowakowski received his master’s of science degree in animal sciences from Krakow University of Agriculture in 1980 and his master’s of science degree in food science from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada in 1986.

Hongjian Wan Mr. Wan Hongjian, serves as Vice President of the Company since April 2016. He is responsible for the international trading business of the Group. Previously, Mr. Wan served as a cooked food workshop worker at Henan Luohe Meat Products Processing United Factory from October 1990 to December 1991, as a sales officer in the Beijing sales office of Shuanghui Group from January 1992 to October 1993, as a deputy director of the foreign trading department of Shuanghui Group from November 1993 to September 2010, as deputy general manager of Rotary Vortex in charge of international trading business from February 2012 to October 2013 and as a director of international trading department of the Company from November 2015 to March 2016. Mr. Wan graduated from Henan Radio and Television University with an associate degree in commercial business management in July 1990.

Taixi Zhang Mr. Zhang Taixi serves as Executive Director of the Company and General Manager of Shuanghui Group, a subsidiary of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on December 31, 2013. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as a director of Shuanghui Group since January 2014, and has been its general manager since September 2015. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. From 1996 to September 2007, Mr. Zhang worked as a workshop manager in Luohe Canned Foods Company Limited ; as the deputy director of the control center, the workshop manager and the deputy factory director of the Shuanghui Development Meat Products Division Factory ; and as a general manager of the Ham Sausage Factory of Shuanghui Development . He served as the general manager of Tangshan Shineway Food Co., Ltd. from July 2008 to September 2008 and Jiangsu Huai’an Shuanghui Food Co., Ltd. from October 2008 to May 2011. From June 2011 to August 2012, Mr. Zhang worked as the general manager of the business division of Shuanghui Development (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000895 and our subsidiary). Mr. Zhang served as the president of Shuanghui Development from August 2012 to August 2015, and as a director of Shuanghui Development from March 2014 to August 2015. Mr. Zhang graduated from Luoyang Agricultural College and obtained his associate degree of sanitary inspection of foodstuffs in July 1995.

Songtao Liu Mr. Liu Songtao is Vice President of Shuanghui Development, a subsidiary company of WH Group Ltd. He was appointed to the group in August 2000. Previously, Mr. Liu served as a director of the finance department of Shuanghui Group from May 2003 to August 2012, as a director of the finance department of Shuanghui Development Luohe Slaughter Factory from March 2003 to May 2003, and as a director of the finance department of Luohe Huayi Food Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to March 2003. In addition, Mr. Liu currently serves as the director and/or chairman of the board in various subsidiaries of the Company. In addition, Mr. Liu currently serves as the director and/or chairman of the board in various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liu was awarded the bachelor’s degree of chrematistics by Henan University in July 2000.

Xiangjie Ma Mr. Ma Xiangjie serves as Vice President of Shuanghui Development and General Manager of Shuanghui Development’s Fresh Food Division at WH Group Ltd. He was appointed to the group in July 1996. Mr. Ma has over 17 years of work experience with the Group. Mr. Ma was the deputy director of the fresh meat products department of Shuanghui Development from September 2008 to August 2010. He also served as the general manager of the integrated business department of Shuanghui Group from September 2010 to April 2012. In addition, he has worked as the director of Shuanghui Development Ingredients Factory since May 2001; as general manager of Luohe Shineway Haiying Seasoning Food Co., Ltd. since August 2003. He graduated from the faculty of processing and storage of agricultural products from the Henan Agricultural University in July 1996, obtained the completion certificate for the master of business administration program of the Graduate School of Renmin University in March 2005 and received his master’s degree in food engineering from the Northwest A&F University in June 2010. In addition, Mr. Ma obtained his qualification as an engineer of light industries issued by the People’s Government of Henan Province in December 2002.

Glenn Nunziata Mr. Glenn T. Nunziata serves as Chief Financial Officer of Smithfield, a subsidiary company of the Company. As chief financial officer, Mr. Nunziata leads Smithfield’s finance, accounting treasury, risk management, human resources and IT functions and serves as Smithfield’s principal accounting officer. Prior to joining Smithfield, Mr. Nunziata served as a partner in assurance services at the multinational professional services firm of Ernst & Young LLP, having been with Ernst & Young for 19 years. He has extensive experience in finance, capital markets and operations analysis as well as in matters pertaining to internal controls and corporate governance. Mr. Nunziata has been a certified public accountant in the State of New York, U.S., since March, 2000 and in the Commonwealth of Virginia, U.S., since June, 2005. He obtained his bachelor of science degree in business administration from James Madison University in May 1995 and his master of science degree in accounting from James Madison University in May 1996.

Haili Qiao Ms. Qiao Haili is Vice President of the Production and Operations Division of Shuanghui Development, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd. She has served in various positions within the Group. She has been the vice president of the production and operations division of Shuanghui Development (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000895 and our subsidiary) since November 2014, responsible for the production and operations work stream of Shuanghui Development. She also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Qiao has served as the vice president and general manager of Shuanghui Development’s meat processing division from September 2012 to October 2014 and a deputy general manager of its meat product department from August 2009 to August 2012, where she has been primarily responsible for the general operation of meat products production. Ms. Qiao served as a deputy director of the hygiene inspection department and as a workshop manager of Shuanghui Group from August 1986 to September 1995. Ms. Qiao also served as a director of the hygiene inspection department and the third business division of Shuanghui Group from September 1995 to February 1998. In addition, Ms. Qiao served as the general manager in Luohe Shuanghui Canned Foods Company Limited from February 1998 to October 2004; as a director in Shuanghui Development from November 2001 to October 2004; and as the general manager in Shuanghui Development Meat Processing Division Factory from November 2004 to August 2009. Ms. Qiao obtained her associate veterinarian degree from the Zhengzhou Junior College of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine in July 1986. She also obtained the completion certificate for the master of business administration program from the Graduate School of Renmin University in March 2005. Ms. Qiao received her qualified veterinarian certificate issued by the People’s Government of Luohe City in December 1998.

Dhamu Thamodaran Dr. Dhamu R. Thamodaran serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Commodity Hedging Officer of Smithfield, a subsidiary company of WH Group Ltd. He was appointed to the group in December 1984. He is responsible for hedging and mitigating commodity volatilities in the business, and heads the group for research and analysis in global economy and commodities of Smithfield. Dr. Thamodaran joined John Morrell & Co. in August 1990 as director of price risk management. He joined Smithfield as director of price risk management in August 1995, and was promoted to vice president of price risk management in May 1996 and to senior vice president and chief commodity hedging officer in June 2008. Prior to joining John Morrell & Co., he worked for five years at Farmland Industries, which was subsequently acquired by Smithfield. Dr. Thamodaran obtained his bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in India in 1978, his master of science degree in agricultural economics from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in India in 1980, and his doctor’s in economics from Iowa State University in the U.S. in 1983.

Yufeng Wang Ms. Wang Yufeng is Vice President of Shuanghui Development, a subsidiary company of WH Group Ltd. She was appointed to the group in October 1987. She has been chief engineer of Shuanghui Development for over 15 years since March 1998. Ms. Wang has worked with the Group for over 25 years. Ms. Wang served in Henan Luohe Meat Products Processing United Factory Meat Product Branch from October 1987 to August 1991 as a technician, from August 1991 to September 1992 as a director, and from September 1992 to March 1993 as the deputy head. She was the institute director of Henan Luohe Meat Products Processing United Factory Food Institute from March 1993 to March 1998. Ms. Wang was a director of the technology center of Shuanghui Group from March 1998 to November 2001. Ms. Wang completed her correspondence studies in food engineering in Zhengzhou University of Light Industry in June 1997 and obtained her senior engineer of food research certificate issued by the People’s Government of Henan Province in May 2002.

Ho Chau Mr. Chau Ho serves as Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of WH Group Ltd. He was appointed to the group in February 2014. Mr. Chau was an assistant to the chairman in China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 01101) from April 2011 to January 2014 and as assistant to the chairman in Glorious Property Holdings Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00845) from March 2010 to March 2011. Mr. Chau has over 20 years of legal experience. He was an associate and subsequently a partner at the law firm Koo and Partners, which merged with the law firm Paul Hastings Janofsky & Walker (now renamed Paul Hastings), from October 1994 to February 2010. Mr. Chau received his bachelor of laws degree in November 1991 and the postgraduate certificate in laws in November 1992 from the City University of Hong Kong (formerly known as City Polytechnic of Hong Kong). In January 2003, he obtained his bachelor of laws degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Chau has been qualified to practice as a solicitor in Hong Kong since August 1994 and has been a China-Appointed Attesting Officer since April 2006. He has also been qualified to practice as a solicitor in England and Wales since September 2008.

Ming Huang Prof. Huang Ming serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of WH Group Ltd. Mr. Huang served as an assistant professor of finance at the Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago from April 1996 to June 1998; as an assistant professor of finance from July 1998 to August 2001 and as an associate professor from September 2001 to June 2005 at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University; and as an associate dean and professor of finance from July 2004 to June 2005 and a professor of finance from July 2008 to June 2010 at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business . Mr. Huang was also appointed as the Dean of School of Finance of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from April 2006 to April 2009. He has been a professor of finance with tenure at Cornell University since July 2005, and has been a chair professor of finance at China Europe International Business School since July 2010. Mr. Huang has served as an independent non-executive director of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (a company listed on New York Stock Exchange with stock code YGE) since August 2008, Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. since October 2009 and China Medical System Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00867) since October 2013. In addition, he has served as a non-executive director of Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. Mr. Huang obtained his bachelor’s degree in physics from Peking University in July 1985, his doctor’s degree in physics from Cornell University in July 1991 and his doctor’s degree in finance from Stanford University in August 1996.

Jin Tin Lau Mr. Lau Jin Tin is Independent Non-executive Director of the company. He was appointed as one of our independent non-executive Directors on July 16, 2014 with effect from the Listing Date. Mr. Lau is currently a managing director and one of the responsible officers of Spring Asset Management Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong for the sole purpose of managing Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (a Hong Kong collective investment scheme listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 01426). Prior to joining Spring Asset Management Limited in 2013, he was the deputy group financial controller of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00123). From 2005 to 2010, he was also the deputy chief executive officer, compliance manager and one of the responsible officers of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited which is responsible for managing the assets of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (a Hong Kong collective investment scheme listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code of 00405). Mr. Lau obtained a master’s degree in applied finance from Macquarie University. He is also a responsible officer licensed under the SFO to carry on type 9 regulated activities.