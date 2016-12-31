Name Description

Lang Chen Mr. Lang Chen is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Resources Enterprise Limited. Mr. Chen was Chief Executive Officer (previously named as Managing Director) of the Company from January 2009 to August 2012. He is Executive Director of the Company, Executive Vice President of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, Director of CRH (Beer) Limited, Director and Chairman of China Resources Enterprise, Limited as well as the Chairman of China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Investment Co., Ltd., China Resources Ng Fung Limited and China Resources C’estbon Kirin Beverage (Holdings) Company Limited. He was previously the Director of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited and China Resources National Corporation, the Chief Executive Officer of China Resources Vanguard Co., Ltd., and Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Resources Logic Limited (now renamed as China Resources Gas Group Limited). Prior to that, he was Chairman and General Manager of China Resources Development and Investment Co., Limited and was in charge of a number of substantial investments in Canada and Thailand of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Anhui University, China and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of San Francisco, USA. He is currently the visiting professor of Anhui University, China and also the part-time teacher of Master of International Business of Fudan University, China. He joined China Resources National Corporation and China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1986 and 1989 respectively.

Xiaohai Hou Mr. Hou Xiaohai is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as general manager of China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Co., Ltd. in March 2016 and was the director of its sales and marketing departments from December 2001 to December 2007. He was appointed as general manager and assistant general manager (also a general manager of its distribution headquarter) of the branch of China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Co., Ltd. in Guizhou Province and a general manager of its branch in Sichuan Province from January 2009 to February 2016. Mr. Hou has a Bachelor of Statistics Degree from the People’s University of China. He has previously worked in Shougang Corporation, Gallup Poll and Pepsico. Mr. Hou joined China Resources Group in 2001.

Po Sing Lai Mr. Lai Po Sing is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as the Finance Director of the Company in June 2014. He was previously the Audit Director of the Company. He joined the Company in September 2008. He is currently the Vice President, the Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary of China Resources Enterprise, Limited. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked for international accounting firms in Hong Kong, and also acted as the financial controller and company secretary of Zhong An Real Estate Limited, China Oriental Group Company Limited and Hon Po Group (Lobster King) Limited (now known as China Energy Development Holdings Limited), which are listed companies on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Lai has extensive experience in internal and external auditing, finance and accounting, regulatory and compliance and company secretarial matters. Mr. Lai holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Manchester, UK. He is a Fellow Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the UK and of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and holds a Certificate in Risk Management Assurance conferred by the Institute of Internal Auditors. He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor of ISACA.

Rong Chen Mr. Chen Rong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen was appointed as Director of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited, which is a listed company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in May 2016 and designated as its Non-Executive Director in June 2016. He was also appointed as General Manager of the Finance Department of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in February 2016 and was the head of tax management of the same department. Mr Chen was deputy general manager and chief financial officer of China Resources Vanguard Company Limited. Mr. Chen has previously worked in Epson Technical Limited, Walmart China Investment Limited and Fuji Electric Technical Services Limited. Mr. Chen joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in May 2007. Mr. Chen holds MBA degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University. He is an Intermediate Accountant and a Certified Tax Agent in China. He is also a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ni Hium Lai Mr. Lai Ni Hium is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company between June 2009 and May 2016, and the Company Secretary between August 2009 and May 2016. Mr. Lai was previously the Executive Director, Nonexecutive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of China Resources Microelectronics Limited. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Brand Holdings Ltd. (now known as Nam Cheong Limited), which is a company listed on the Singapore Exchange and before then, he served as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Logic International Holdings Ltd. (now known as China Resources Gas Group Limited). He was appointed as Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, which is a listed company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in June 2016 and became its Chief Executive Officer in March 2017. Mr. Lai obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia and a Graduate Diploma in Business and Administration from the Curtin University of Technology of Western Australia. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of CPA Australia.

Charnwut Chan The Hon. Bernard Charnwut Chan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Enterprise Ltd. He is the Executive Director and President of Asia Financial Holdings Limited and Asia Insurance Company Limited. He also acts as an Advisor of Bangkok Bank (China) Company Limited. Apart from the roles in the business community, Mr. Chan also serves as a Hong Kong Deputy to The National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China and a member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong SAR. He is also a former member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR. In addition, Mr. Chan holds directorship in Chen Hsong Holdings Limited and Yau Lee Holdings Limited which are listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan was a Director of City e-solutions Limited and New Heritage Holdings Limited.

Mo Chi Cheng Dr. Cheng Mo Chi, OBE is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Enterprise Ltd. Dr. Cheng is a practicing solicitor and a consultant of Messrs. P.C. Woo & Co. after serving as its senior partner from 1994 to 2015. Dr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong. He is the founder chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. Cheng currently holds directorships in K. Wah International Holdings Limited, China Mobile Limited, Towngas China Company Limited, Kader Holdings Company Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited and Tian An China Investments Company Limited, all being listed companies in Hong Kong. He is also an Independent Non- Executive Director of ARA Asset Management Limited, a company whose shares are listed on Singapore Exchange Limited. He was a Director of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited), which is a listed company in Hong Kong.

Tai Ninh Houang Mr. Houang Tai Ninh is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Enterprise Ltd. He has been a Director of the Company since 1988. He is also a Director and Chairman of Sino Resources and Energy Holdings Limited, Sino Petrochem Development Limited, Sino Mining Investments Limited and a Director of China & Overseas Resources Limited. Mr. Houang obtained his Bachelor of Business Studies degree from the Polytechnic of North Staffordshire, United Kingdom.

Ka Cheung Li Dr. Li Ka Cheung (Eric), OBE LL.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Enterprise Ltd. He is Senior Partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co., Certified Public Accountants (Practising), member of the Twelve National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR. Dr. Li holds directorships in a number of listed companies including Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited, SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, Transport International Holdings Limited, Wong’s International Holdings Limited, and RoadShow Holdings Limited. Dr. Li was a Director of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.