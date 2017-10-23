Name Description

Jianhua Zeng Mr. Zeng Jianhua is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is a senior economist graduated from the enterprise management major of Hunan University with a Ph.D. degree in management in 2005. Mr. Zeng has served as the chief risk officer of China Construction Bank Corporation (“CCB”) from September 2013 to February 2017. From March 2011 to September 2013, Mr. Zeng served as the chief financial officer of CCB. He served as general manager of Guangdong Branch of CCB from September 2007 to March 2011. Mr. Zeng was the head of Guangdong Branch of CCB from July 2007 to September 2007, general manager of Shenzhen Branch of CCB from October 2004 to July 2007, deputy general manager of the asset and liability management department of CCB from July 2003 to October 2004, and deputy general manager of Hunan Branch of CCB from February 1996 to July 2003.

Yanbing Jin Mr. Jin Yanbing is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 14 years of finance management experience from his prior experience in finance management of large-scale enterprises. Mr. Jin also has experience in financial management, corporate financing, risk management and team management, and has participated in large-scale outbound merger and acquisition and has led the listing and privatization of listed companies in Hong Kong. During the period from August 2002 till June 2003, Mr. Jin worked as a project manager in a local accounting firm in the PRC. From July 2003 till September 2004, Mr. Jin worked as an account manager in Lenovo Group Ltd.. From September 2004 till January 2006, he worked as a business commissioner of the mobile communication division of Siemens Ltd., China. From January 2006 till September 2007, Mr. Jin worked as a business manager of the business management department of Flextronics China Electronics Co., Ltd.. From October 2007 till March 2017, Mr. Jin worked in various positions in Aluminum Corporation of China (a key state-owned enterprise directly supervised by the central government) and its subsidiaries, including a project manager of the finance department, vice-manager of the finance department of the overseas arm and manager of the finance department, vice financial controller of the finance department and deputy director of the capital operations department. From March 2015 till May 2016, Mr. Jin acted as an executive director and CFO of Chinalco Mining Corporation International, a company of which shares were previously listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange and privatized since 14 March 2017. Since March 2017, Mr. Jin was appointed as the financial controller of Kong Sun Yougtai Investment Holding Co., Ltd. Mr. Jin obtained an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Nankai University in July 1999 and July 2002, respectively.

Chengli Deng Mr. Deng Chengli is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group since 2015. Mr. Deng has obtained the Credentials of Certified Public Accountants issued by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Deng has over 14 years of experience working in finance-related matters and had acted as the departmental general manager and director of various sizeable corporations in the PRC. During the period from April 2015 to March 2017, he acted as the financial controller of Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holding Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group and since March 2017, Mr. Deng acted as the vice president of Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holding Co., Ltd. He obtained his master’s degree in accounting from Xiamen University in 2007.

Yue Hou Mr. Hou Yue is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior economist and a visiting scholar of University of California, San Jose. He joined the Group since 2015 and acted as the vice president of Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holding Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, during the period from August 2015 till December 2016. Mr. Hou was appointed as the president of Kong Sun Jinkong Investment Group Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company since January 2017. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hou was the vice president of Hunan Caixin Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. from January 2014 till July 2015. Mr. Hou was the vice general manager of Changsha Tongchen Industrial Group Co., Ltd. from October 2011 till December 2013. During the period from November 2002 till September 2011, Mr. Hou acted as the general manager, chairman and legal representative of Changsha Wohua Economy & Trade Co., Ltd Prior to such, he acted as the business analyst, office manager, vice general manager and general manager of Changsha Food Trading Company. Since December 2015, Mr. Hou has been serving as a director and the vice chairman of the board of directors of Huatian Hotel Group Co., Ltd. (a Company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 428). He obtained his master’s degree in economics and management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 2012.

Ying Kit Wong Mr. Wong Ying Kit is Company Secretary of the company. He joined the Group in May 2016 as the deputy chief financial officer. Mr. Wong obtained his undergraduate degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a master’s degree in corporate governance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002 and 2015, respectively. Mr. Wong has over 14 years of professional experience in auditing and financial management. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Kin Yuen Mr. Yuen Kin is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto, Canada. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, financial planning, reporting and management. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited (HK stock code: 419), a company engaged in the provision of online and offline healthcare and wellness services, and media business with its shares listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Yuen is also an independent non-executive director of Lafe Corporation Limited (SGX: AYB), a company engaged in property investment, development, agency, and consultancy activities with its shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. He is also an independent non-executive director of Emerson Radio Corporation (NYSEMKT: MSN), a company engaged in the design and distribution of consumer electronic products with its shares listed on The New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Yuen is also a partner of Pohua JT Private Equity Fund L.P., the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Kin Shing Chen Mr. Chen Kin Shing is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience within the finance industry and has gained extensive experience in regulatory matters by different regulatory authorities and extensive knowledge in a wide range of asset type. Mr. Chen joined Quam Securities Company Limited in December 2005, and has become one of the responsible officers for its various regulated activities as defined under the SFO from 2010 until now, including type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) and type 4 (advising on securities). Prior to such, Mr. Chen was a director of GT Capital Limited from March 2004 till December 2005, the head of securities of Alpha Alliance Finance Holdings Limited from June 2002 till March 2004, the vice president of the sales department of Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited from October 1998 till June 2002 and as an analyst of Taiyo General International Limited from August 1995 till October 1998.

Hon Kit Miu Mr. Miu Hon Kit is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kong Sun Holdings Limited. effect from 8 July 2014. He is a qualified accountant with over 20 years of professional experience in auditing, accounting, compliance, corporate finance and private equity investments. He is currently the Adjunct Professor in the Department of Finance of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Miu received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Imperial College London and a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy with Honours from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Miu is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK). He is also admitted to the membership of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Miu was an independent non-executive director of Centron Telecom International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1155), from April 2007 to December 2009.