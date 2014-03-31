Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd (0296.HK)
0296.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.90HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
HK$1.88
Open
HK$1.90
Day's High
HK$1.91
Day's Low
HK$1.88
Volume
395,000
Avg. Vol
1,610,199
52-wk High
HK$2.09
52-wk Low
HK$1.73
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Siu Man Luk
|58
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
Man Seung Fan
|54
|Executive Director
Chi Fai Wong
|61
|Executive Director
Chui Ying Liu
|2011
|Company Secretary
|
Shin Luen Kwan
|48
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Fung Lai
|50
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
King Tin Yu
|47
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Ching Luk
|IR Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Siu Man Luk
|Ms. Luk (Semon) Siu Man is Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd. She joined the Company in March 2000 and acts as the Chairperson of the Company. She graduated from The University of Toronto with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. Ms. Luk is the non-executive director and chairperson of Emperor International Holdings Limited (Emperor International) (Stock Code: 163), the holding company of the Company. She worked in the banking industry for 10 years.
Man Seung Fan
|Ms. Fan (Vanessa) Man Seung is Executive Director of Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd. She joined the Company in 1991. She has been responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, business growth and development as well as overseeing different functions within the Group. Ms. Fan is also the Chairperson of the Corporate Governance Committee, a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company and a director of three listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Emperor International, Emperor W&J and New Media Group, all being associated companies of the Company. Having over 23 years of corporate management experience, she possesses diversified experience in different businesses ranging from property investment and development, hotel and hospitality, financial and securities services, retailing of watch and jewellery, entertainment as well as media. She is a lawyer by profession in Hong Kong and a qualified accountant, and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.
Chi Fai Wong
|Mr. Wong Chi Fai is Executive Director of Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd. Mr. Wong joined the Company in 1991He has been responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, business growth and development and overseeing the financial management of the Group. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company and a director of three listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Emperor International, Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited (“Emperor W&J”) (Stock Code: 887) and New Media Group Holdings Limited (“New Media Group”) (Stock Code: 708), all being associated companies of the Company. Having over 20 years of finance and management experience, Mr. Wong has diversified experience in different businesses ranging from manufacturing to property investment and development, hotel and hospitality, retailing of watch and jewellery, financial and securities services, entertainment as well as media. Mr. Wong is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
Chui Ying Liu
|Ms. Liu Chui Ying is Company Secretary of Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd since July 1, 2011. Ms. Liu is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has 15 years' experience in company secretarial field.
Shin Luen Kwan
|Ms. Kwan Shin Luen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has a legal practice focusing on corporate/commercial and corporate finance matters in Hong Kong for more than 20 years, including mergers & acquisitions, regulatory compliance, public offerings, private placement of securities and open offers, joint ventures and securities related legislation. She practises and specialises as a corporate finance lawyer and has vast experience in handling matters which include venture capital incubation, pre-flotation funding, main board and second board flotation in Hong Kong, debts and equities, plus regulation and compliance in banking, financial and other regulated industries. Previously, Ms. Susanna Kwan headed the corporate finance department of a renowned Hong Kong law firm. As a dedicated speaker, Ms. Susanna Kwan delivered many seminars for legal practitioners and business contemporaries in the PRC and Hong Kong. She has held and is still holding key in-house senior counsel position(s) within established and renowned conglomerates, which listing statuses straddle Hong Kong, US and the PRC and which business scopes include supply chain, waste-to-energy, retail as well as insurance and financial services. She was previously a director of New Media Group Holdings Limited (now known as Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited) (Stock Code: 708) and resigned on 27 March 2015. Ms. Susanna Kwan graduated from the London School of Economics (London).
Ka Fung Lai
|Ms. Lai Ka Fung, May is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a Certified Public Accountant and has been engaged in the audit field for more than 20 years. She is a Principal Partner of May K.F. Lai & Co. & H.H. Liu & Co., Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Lai is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She obtained a Master’s Degree of Arts in International Accounting from City University of Hong Kong. She is also an independent non-executive director of two listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited (Stock Code : 887) and Chinlink International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 997). Save as disclosed above, Ms. Lai did not hold any other directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.
King Tin Yu
|Mr. Yu (David) King Tin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd effective August 8, 2013He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee as well as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Yu has worked in various organisations including the Inlands Revenue Department of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, international certified public accountants firms and listed companies in Hong Kong. He is currently one of the senior management in the finance department of a conglomerate and an independent non-executive director of Tanrich Financial Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 812), both being companies listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Yu graduated from the Peking University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Master’s Degree in Corporate Finance. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Certified Tax Advisor and a member of the Society of Registered Financial Planner.
Man Ching Luk
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Siu Man Luk
|--
Man Seung Fan
|150,000
Chi Fai Wong
|150,000
Chui Ying Liu
|--
Shin Luen Kwan
|--
Ka Fung Lai
|--
King Tin Yu
|117,000
Man Ching Luk
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Siu Man Luk
|0
|0
Man Seung Fan
|0
|0
Chi Fai Wong
|0
|0
Chui Ying Liu
|0
|0
Shin Luen Kwan
|0
|0
Ka Fung Lai
|0
|0
King Tin Yu
|0
|0
Man Ching Luk
|0
|0