Name Description

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Chemical Engineering Department of Tsinghua University with a master’s degree in biochemical engineering in 1995, and obtained an EMBA from China Europe International Business School in 2005. Mr. Zhang has worked in many subsidiaries of Sinochem Group, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company. From August 1999 to June 2005, he held various positions in Sinochem Fertilizer Co., Ltd., including deputy general manager, and general manager of its phosphate fertilizer department, sales management department, market distribution department and direct sales department. From December 2005 to August 2007, Mr. Zhang served as the president of Total-Sinochem Oil Company Ltd.. From August 2007 to April 2012, Mr. Zhang served as the executive vice president and president of China National Seed Group Co., Ltd.. From April 2012 to May 2016, he served as the president of Sinochem Petroleum Exploration and Production Co., Ltd.. Starting from September 2009, Mr. Zhang has been working with Sinochem Group and Sinochem Corporation, serving as the assistant to president and vice president for both companies. Mr. Zhang is currently the president and a director for both Sinochem Group and Sinochem Corporation. He also serves as the chairman of the board of directors and the president of Sinochem American Holdings, Inc., the chairman of the board of directors of Sinochem Europe Holdings Plc, and the president of Energy Division. Mr. Zhang is a senior economist, and has rich experience in chemical engineering and corporate operation and management.

Hengde Qin Mr. Qin Hengde is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Currently he is also the Chairman of Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Qin graduated from the Economic Management Department of East China Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1991, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in industrial engineering in 2002, and obtained an EMBA from China Europe International Business School in 2011. From November 1991 to March 2000, Mr. Qin worked in Hubei Hongqi Cable Factory, holding various positions, including assistant to the director of the finance department, director of the finance department, and deputy chief accountant. From March 2000 to July 2004, Mr. Qin served as the chief accountant of SDIC Yuanyi Industry Co., Ltd. and the deputy general manager of the investment management department of D’Long International Strategic Investment Co., Ltd.. Mr. Qin joined Sinochem Group in 2004. From July 2004 to December 2016, Mr. Qin served as the general manager of the business development department, financial controller, vice president and executive vice president and president of Sinochem International Corporation (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600500). Mr. Qin was also a director of Sinochem International Corporation from February 2010 to January 2017. From November 2016 to January 2017, Mr. Qin was a director and the non-executive chairman of Halcyon Agri Corporation Ltd. (a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange) and was a director of GMG Global Ltd. from September 2008 to November 2016, and the non-executive chairman of the same company from January 2015 to November 2016. Mr. Qin is currently an executive director and the legal representative of China National Seed Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Qin is a senior accountant, and has rich experience in strategy and investment, merger and acquisition management and financial management.

Jian Gao Mr. Gao Jian has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Sinofert Holdings Limited. Mr. Gao graduated from Chongqing Institute of Industrial Management in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Gao obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Renmin University of China in 2002. He worked in Wuzhou Engineering Design and Research Institute from 1993 to 1999. In 1999, Mr. Gao joined Sinochem Group and had worked in investment department and finance department. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Gao had also worked in the accounting management department of Sinochem Group, acted as deputy general manager of the finance department in Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Group Co., Ltd. and deputy director (a temporary position) in the Working Bureau of Supervisory Panel of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. In June 2008, Mr. Gao joined Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd. as the chief financial officer. In July 2011, Mr. Gao joined the Company serving the present position.

Ming Wei Feng Mr. Feng Ming Wei is Deputy General Manager of Sinofert Holdings Limited. Mr. Feng graduated from Beijing University of Iron and Steel Technology specializing in automation in 1987 and acquired an on-the-job master’s degree equivalent to research studies in world economics from Renmin University of China in 1998. In 1984, Mr. Feng joined Sinochem Group, in which he had held positions in finance department and Sinochem representative office in Pakistan. He was then promoted as the sales manager in the business department of SC Polymers Inc. and the deputy general manager of Sinochem Plastic Company. Mr. Feng joined Sinochem Fertilizer Co., Ltd. in December 2001, and he had held the positions of deputy general manager of import department, general manager of fertilizer department No. 1, general manager of potash fertilizer department and assistant to general manager of Sinochem Fertilizer Co., Ltd.. Mr. Feng was promoted to the present position in May 2007.

Yang Jing Li Mr. Li Yang Jing is Deputy General Manager of Sinofert Holdings Limited. Mr. Li graduated from Shenyang Institute of Chemical Technology in 1995 majoring in Petroleum Processing with a bachelor’s degree of Engineering, and acquired a master’s degree in business administration in China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 2008. Mr. Li joined Sinochem Group in 1995 and had served as the general manager of the first Investment management section of property management department in China Chemical Import and Export Corporation, the general manager of Hainan Pacific Ocean Petroleum Industry Company Ltd., the chief of southwest office of Sinochem Group, the general manager of investment department and the general manager of engineering management department of Sinochem Group. Mr. Li joined the Company in November 2010 and was promoted to the present position since then.

Yue Ma Mr. Yue Ma is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Ma graduated from Beijing Jiaotong University in 2001 and Tsinghua University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in management science & engineering and an EMBA, respectively. Mr. Ma joined the Company in 2001, and served as general manager of Anhui Branch, general manager of Henan Branch, general manager of Hainan Branch, general manager of the distribution & management department, general manager of the network business department of Sinochem Fertilizer, general manager of Jiangsu Branch, assistant to the general manager of the Company, and was promoted to the present position in January 2017.

Feng Mao Mr. Feng Mao is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Mao graduated from Tianjin Institute of Foreign Trade with a bachelor’s degree in international trade in 1994. From 1990 to 2007, Mr. Mao served in China Machinery Import and Export Corporation and China International Tendering Company under China General Technology Group. In 2007, Mr. Mao joined Sinochem Group, and served as deputy general manager of the railway business department and deputy general manager of the strategic market department of Sinochem International Tendering Co., Ltd., assistant to the general manager of the investment development department and deputy general manager of the strategic planning department. He joined the Company in January 2017 and was promoted to the present position.

Zhongqi Xu Mr. Zhongqi Xu is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated from China Youth University of Political Studies and Beijing Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in ideological & political education in 1998 and a master’s degree in administrative management in 2001, respectively, and also obtained an EMBA from Tsinghua University in 2013. In 2002, Mr Xu joined Sinochem Group and served as manager of the organization development department of human resources department of Sinochem Group, manager of the human resources department of Sinochem Taicang Chemical Industrial Park, general manager of the human resources department of Sinochem International Tendering Co., Ltd., general manager of the human resources department of the Company, deputy general manager of Sinochem Chongqing Fuling Chemicals Co., Ltd., assistant to the general manager of the Company, and was promoted to the present position in January 2017.

Harry Yang Mr. Harry Yang is Executive Director, Deputy General Manager of Sinofert Holdings Ltd. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Yang graduated from Shandong Normal University in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in English and from the University of International Business and Economics in 1989 with a master’s degree in International Business English. Mr. Yang joined Sinochem Group in 1989 and served successively as the general manager of Sinochem (USA) Inc. and Sinochem International London Oil Co., Ltd., and the director, general manager and vice chairman of the board of US Agri-Chemicals Corporation. From November 2002 to January 2017, Mr. Yang served as Deputy General Manager and General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Yang has served Sinochem Group for more than twenty years. He possesses years of experience in international trade and fertilizer business with a deep understanding of the international fertilizer market.

Kar Mun Cheung Ms. Cheung Kar Mun is Company Secretary of Sinofert Holdings Limited., since June 22, 2011. Ms. Cheung is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has experience in the aspect on auditing, financial management and company secretary.

Stephen Dowdle Dr. Stephen Francis Dowdle is Non-Executive Director of Sinofert Holdings Ltd. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Dr. Dowdle is currently the President of PCS Sales (USA) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (“PotashCorp”). He also serves on the board of directors of Canpotex Limited, an export marketing association composed of the three potash producers (including PotashCorp) in Saskatchewan, Canada and International Plant Nutrition Institute (“IPNI”), a global organization with initiatives addressing the world’s growing need for food, fuel, fiber, and feed. Dr. Dowdle obtained a bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University and a Ph.D. in Agronomy and Soil Science from the University of Hawaii. While completing his Ph.D., Dr. Dowdle lived in China and carried out advanced field research at Central China Agricultural University in Wuhan, China. Dr. Dowdle has over 30 years experiences in the fertilizer business, and has considerable experience in China and Asia, having lived and worked in the region for more than 15 years.

Dandan Xiang Ms. Xiang Dandan is Non-Executive Director of Sinofert Holdings Limited. Ms. Xiang graduated from Changchun University in 1987, majoring in Computer Software Engineering. She completed training courses of Digital System Control in Automobile Research Institute in Changchun, China in 1991 and obtained a certificate from Novell Computer Network Engineer Training Center in Wyoming, USA in 1996. Ms. Xiang is currently the Marketing Vice President of Latin America of Canpotex Limited, an export marketing association composed of the three potash producers in Canada. Prior to that, she worked in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. since 1999 and held various positions as senior director and director of International Sales Department (Fertilizer and Feed) of PCS Sales (USA), Inc., and the director of International Sales Department (Fertilizer and Feed) of PCS Sales (Canada), Inc.. Ms. Xiang previously worked as a Program Analyst, a supervisor for Computer Networking and Data Communication, and the manager of Market Research Department. Ms. Xiang possesses more than 15 years of experience in fertilizer business with a deep understanding of the international fertilizer market.

Lin Yang Mr. Yang Lin is Non-Executive Director of Sinofert Holdings Limited. Yang graduated from Tianjin University of Commerce in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Enterprise Management. He completed a course of Enterprise Management in University of Stuttgart in Germany from 1990 to 1993. Mr. Yang has over ten years’ experience in enterprise fund management. Mr. Yang worked at Siemens AG and later as a product manager at Wella AG from 1993 to 1994 in Germany. He joined Sinochem Group in 1994 and had held various positions, including assistant to general manager of the planning and financial department, deputy general manager of the finance department, deputy general manager of the investment and development department, general manager of the fund management department, deputy general accountant of Sinochem Group, President of Finance Division, and deputy chief financial officer of Sinochem Corporation. Mr. Yang is currently the general accountant of Sinochem Group and the chief financial officer of Sinochem Corporation. He also holds directorships and senior management positions in various subsidiaries and/ or affiliates of Sinochem Group. Mr. Yang was a supervisor of China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601668), from 2007 to 2010. Since October 2009, Mr. Yang has been a non-executive director of Far East Horizon Limited (in which Sinochem Group is a substantial shareholder), whose shares are currently listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong (stock code: 3360). Mr. Yang has been a director of Sinochem International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sinochem Group and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600500) since June 2010. In addition, Mr. Yang has been a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (previously known as Franshion Properties (China) Limited), a subsidiary of Sinochem Group and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong.

Ming Tung Ko Mr. Ko Ming Tung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinofert Holdings Ltd., since April 2000. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Ko obtained an external bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London in the United Kingdom in August 1986 and is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Ko is the principal of Messrs. Edward Ko & Company and has been practising as a solicitor in Hong Kong for more than 25 years. Other than the directorship in the Company, Mr. Ko is also an independent non-executive director of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited, EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Limited, and Chia Tai Enterprise International Limited, all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, and is an independent non-executive director of Chinese Energy Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Mr. Ko was previously a non-executive director of Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong.

Xin Lu Mr. Lu Xin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since February 2015. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Lu graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in China in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics, and has been awarded a master of business administration by the University of South Australia in 2006. Mr. Lu worked for the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China from 1987 to 1992, and China Trust and Investment Corporation for Economic Development from 1992 to 1995. Since 1995, Mr. Lu has successively served as the assistant general manager, deputy general manager and managing director of Golden Sino (Holdings) Limited. From 2001 to 2004, Mr. Lu was the executive director and deputy chairman of the Board and the managing director of the Company (formerly known as Wah Tak Fung Holdings Limited). From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Lu was an independent nonexecutive director of Sino Resources Group Limited, and currently he is an investment consultant of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited, both companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Mr. Lu Xin is currently also the chairman of the board of directors of World International Consulting Limited. Mr. Lu has over 25 years of experience in finance, investment and corporate management with extensive knowledge about economic activities of Hong Kong and the Mainland China.