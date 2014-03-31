Name Description

Lai Him Shek The Hon. Shek Lai Him (Abraham) is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He was appointed as the chairman and an independent non-executive director of the Company in April 2008. He is currently a member of the Legislative Council for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, the Court and the Council of The University of Hong Kong and the vice chairman of Independent Police Complaints Council. He holds a Bachelor degree of Arts. He is also an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s Consortium, Midas, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, ITC Corporation Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, SJM Holdings Limited, Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, ITC Properties Group Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, all are listed on the Stock Exchange, and a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited. Mr. Shek is also an independent non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, and Regal Portfolio Management Limited, the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust, both trusts are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Mee Sum Li Ms. Li Mee Sum (Ann) is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Chuang's China Investments Limited. She is responsible for the overall strategic planning and direction of the business of the Group. Miss Ann Li has over 29 years of experience in general management, finance and investment banking. She is also the chairman of the corporate governance committee of the Company. She holds a master degree in business administration and is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. She joined the Group in November 1999 as the Managing Director and is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries.

Ka Pun Chuang Mr. Chuang Ka Pun (Albert) is Managing Director, Executive Director of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day business operation and management of the Group. Mr. Albert Chuang has over 10 years of experience in property business and general management. He is also a member of the corporate governance committee of the Company and an executive director of Chuang’s Consortium International Limited (‘‘CCIL’’) which is the holding company of the Company and is listed on the Stock Exchange. He holds a bachelor degree of arts with major in economics. He is a committee member (the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Eleventh All- China Youth Federation. Mr. Albert Chuang is the son of Mr. Alan Chuang Shaw Swee (‘‘Mr. Alan Chuang’’), the controlling shareholder and the chairman of CCIL and the brother of Mr. Chong Ka Fung, an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2008 as an Executive Director and acted as a Deputy Chairman since January 2011 until the re-designation as the Managing Director. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries.

Ka Fung Chong Mr. Chong Ka Fung (Edwin) is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 5 years of experience in architecture, interior design and general management. He holds a bachelor degree of fine arts in architecture design covering architecture; interior; and urban planning. He is a member of the corporate governance committee of the Company and a deputy managing director of Chuang’s Consortium International Limited (‘‘CCIL’’) which is the controlling shareholder of the Company and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’). He is a director of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and the Hong Kong Chang Sha Chamber of Commerce, the vice chairman of Youth Committee of the Hong Kong Huian Natives Association, a committee member of the Hunan Youth Federation, and a member of The Y. Elites Association Limited, the China Green Building (Hong Kong) Council and the Hong Kong-Shanghai Youth Exchange Promotion Association.

Chun Pang Mr. Pang Chun Kit (Sunny) is Executive Director of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 36 years of experience in construction and real estate development business. He holds a Master of Science degree in Construction and Project Management and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Building and the Architects and Surveyors Institute, United Kingdom and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. He joined the Group in 1992.

Feng Chen Mr. Chen Feng is Deputy General Manager - Development Project in Panyu, the PRC at Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 7 years of experience in construction project management. He holds a Master degree in construction management. He joined the Group in 2007.

Caihong Guo Mr. Guo Caihong is Deputy General Manager - Operation in Chengdu and Anshan, the PRC at Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has 22 years of experience in project planning, design and management. He joined the Group in 1992.

Shi Zhao Huang Mr. Huang Shi Zhao is General Manager - Operation in Guangdong of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 40 years of experience in legal field, electrical engineering, property development, construction project, administration and management. He is a university graduate in PRC laws and is a National Constructor (Class II) in the PRC. He is the vice president of Dongguan City Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and the executive vice president of The Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises of Shatian, Dongguan. He joined the Group in 1993.

Hua Liu Mr. Liu Hua is Deputy General Manager - Development Project in Dongguan, the PRC of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 21 years of experience in construction and project management. He joined the Group in 2003.

Jun Tao Mr. Tao Jun is Deputy General Manager - Development Project, Panyu, the PRC at Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 28 years of experience in construction project management. He is a university graduate with major in Industrial and Civil Construction and holds a senior engineer qualification in Hubei, the PRC. He joined the Group in 2004.

Qingwu Wang Mr. Wang Qingwu is Assistant Director - PRC Property Division of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 40 years of experience in legal field, electrical engineering, property development, construction project, administration and management. He is a university graduate in PRC laws and is a National Constructor (Class II) in the PRC. He is the vice president of Dongguan City Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and the executive vice president of The Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises of Shatian, Dongguan. He joined the Group in 1993.

Man Yung Yeung Mr. Yeung Man Yung (David) is General Manager of Manufacturing Division of Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has 21 years of experience in manufacturing management and trading business. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master degree in Business Administration. He joined the Group in 2011.

Xue Nong Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Xue Nong is General Manager - Project in Changsha, Hunan, the PRC at Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 19 years of experience in real estate and project management, construction, administration, marketing and finance. He holds a postgraduate certificate in Economic Management. He joined the Group in 2003.

Xueyu Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Xueyu is Deputy General Manager - Hotel Development and Management Project in Xiamen, the PRC at Chuang's China Investments Limited. He has over 17 years of experience in architectural engineering. He holds a Bachelor degree in Architecture and the PRC Class I Registered Architect Qualification. He joined the Group in 2011.

Wai Ching Lee Ms. Lee Wai Ching is Company Secretary of Chuang's China Investments Limited. She has over 30 years of experience in corporate services and office administration. She holds a Master degree in Business Administration and a Master degree in Laws. She is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She joined the Group in 1998.

Yu Lin Chu Mr. Chu Yu Lin (David), S.B.S., J.P., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chuang's China Investments Limited. Mr. Chu has extensive experience in finance, banking and property investment. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree, both from Northeastern University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University. Mr. Chu was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Service by the Northeastern University. He is also an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s Consortium, AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited and Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited, all are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chu was elected as a deputy of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to the 10th National Congress of the PRC.