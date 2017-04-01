Name Description

Ching Kong Fong Mr. Fong Ching Kong is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from April 1, 2017. He will serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, until April 1, 2017. Mr. Fong is responsible for the financial management of and the compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by the Group. Mr. Fong has over 25 years of experience with respect to financial management, tax, company secretarial and accounting. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Fong served as the financial controller and company secretary of a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He holds a master degree of Business Administration. He is an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong.

Lingjie Xia Ms. Xia Lingjie is Executive Director of the Company; Deputy Managing Director of Shenzhen Baoxin Football Club Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. She received a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, television and news from Wuhan University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Central China Normal University. She graduated from Wuhan University with a master’s degree in communication in 2011 and earned a master’s degree in Global Journalism from University of Sheffield, UK in 2012. She was an assistant to general manager of Shenzhen Wangdian Media Co., Ltd. from January 2014 to June 2016. From 2013 to 2014, she was a director of business operation of Shenzhen Guosheng Culture and Media Co., Ltd. From 2012 to 2013, she was a trainee reporter in London Branch of China News Service.

Xiaodong Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiaodong is Executive Director of the company. He has over 20 years’ experience in strategic investment, corporate finance, budgeting analysis and capital management. Since December 2015, Mr. Zhang has been a director and vice chairman of Starlight Financial Holdings Limited where he is mainly responsible for formulation of operation strategies and decision making on budget and distributions. He is a shareholder of Shenzhen Super Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Shenzhen Super Energy International Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. prior to transformation into a joint stock company) and a shareholder/non-executive director of Shenzhen Super Energy International Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. He held various positions with a wide range of sizeable companies. In particular, from September 2009 to December 2013, he acted as a vice president of Shenzhen Baoneng Investment Group Co., Ltd. and a general manager of Baoneng Commercial Co., Ltd. From May 2005 to August 2009, he was a vice general manager of Shenzhen Galaxy Real Estate Development Co., Ltd; and from April 1998 to April 2005 he was an assistant to chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Meidi Real Estate Development Limited. He graduated from the Department of Industrial Economics, Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in 1993.

Wan Po Lau Mr. Lau Wan Po is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has over 16 years of experience in the investment banking industry focusing in the areas of initial public offering, merger and acquisition, corporate restructuring and other financial advisory services to listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lau has been the chairman of Qian Hai Securities Limited since December 2015. He acted as the managing director of Haitong International Capital Limited and Hai Tong Capital (HK) Limited from January 2010 to November 2015. He was an executive director and head of investment banking division of CMB International Capital Holdings Corporation Limited from August 2008 to January 2010. He graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in science and earned a master’s degree in finance from Curtin University of Technology.

Zetong Chen Mr. Chen Zetong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in areas including civil and commercial litigation and arbitration and dispute resolution, investment and financing as well as other legal affairs of business organization. He had previously served as a judge in the People’s Republic of China in the commercial area for 16 years. Mr. Chen is a practising Chinese lawyer. Since September 2012, he has been a senior partner of JunZeJun Law Offices in Beijing, mainly specializing in providing legal services for dispute resolutions, mergers and acquisitions and non-performing assets disposal. Since April 2016, he has been a Director of China Practice of Nixon Peabody CWL in Hong Kong, specializing in Chinese Law. From May 2010 to September 2012, he was a partner of King & Wood Mallesons in Beijing. He has substantial experience in commercial arbitration and is currently an arbitrator of the South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and the Shenzhen Arbitration Commission. From 1994 to 2010, he served successively as a secretary, an assistant judge, a judge, a chief judge and a vice president of the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, responsible for commercial adjudication. He is currently an independent director of Hubei Sanxia New Building Material Co., Ltd., Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co., Ltd., Fude Insurance Holdings Co., Ltd., Fude Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Fude Sino Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen graduated from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in law. In 2003, he was awarded a master’s degree in law (common law) from the University of Hong Kong, and in 2002 and 2008, a master’s degree in Law and a doctoral degree in law (civil and commercial law) from the Jilin University, respectively.

Suying He Ms. He Suying serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, majoring in infrastructure finance and credit, and a master’s degree in economics from the investment and economics department of Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, majoring in investment and economical management. She possesses extensive experience in areas including internal audit, corporate financial analysis, management, investment decision-making and business consolidation. Ms. He has ten years of experience in corporate internal audit. Since May 2006, Ms. He has been working at Shenzhen Capall Asset Management Co., Ltd. as an executive director of the company. She had been a director and a chief financial officer of the company. She concurrently serves as an independent director of Baocheng Investment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Guangdong Evergreen Feed Industry Co., Ltd. and Leadshine Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenzhen. From September 2007 to September 2013, she was an independent director of MYS Group Co., Ltd. From August 2003 to December 2008, she served as a director of Shenzhen Seg. Dasheng Co., Ltd. (now renamed as Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co., Ltd.). Ms. He had previously served as a supervisor and an officer-in-charge of the auditing department of Weishen Securities Co., Ltd., a section chief of the auditing department of Shenzhen Branch, Guangdong Development Bank and a lecturer of the investment and finance department of Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics.