Chi-Yun Wong Dr. Wong Chi-Yun (Allan), GBS, MBE, JP, is an Executive Chairman of the Board and Group Chief Executive Officer of Vtech Holdings Ltd. He co-founded the Group in 1976. Dr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hong Kong, a Master of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an Honorary Doctorate of Technology from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. WONG is a member of the Commission on Strategic Development and a board member of the Airport Authority Hong Kong. He is the deputy chairman and an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, and an independent non-executive director of China- Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited and Li & Fung Limited.

King Fai Pang Dr. Pang King Fai, Ph.D., is President and Executive Director of VTech Holdings Limited. He holds BSc (Eng) from the University of Hong Kong, MPhil from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London and PhD (EE) from Stanford University. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Dr. PANG joined the Group in 2004 as Group Chief Technology Officer and promoted to the position of President of the Group in 2009. He has over 20 years of experience in design engineering for consumer electronics products. He is also an Honorary Professor of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of the University of Hong Kong.

Ka Hung Tong Ms. Tong Ka Hung (Shereen), CPA, is Group Chief Financial Officer of Vtech Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the Group accounting and tax, treasury and financial as well as information technology and human resources management functions. Ms. TONG joined the Group in 1994 and has held management positions in a number of areas including internal audit and financial control of the Group. She holds an MBA degree from Manchester Business School, UK, Master of Science degree in Information Systems from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Bachelor of Laws degree from Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. She is an associate member of Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hon Kwong Leung Mr. Leung Hon Kwong (Andy) is Chief Executive Officer - Contract Manufacturing Services and Executive Director of VTech Holdings Limited. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the United Kingdom and an MBA degree from Oklahoma City University in the United States. He is also responsible for overseeing China Services Department of the Group. Mr. Leung joined the Group in 1988, left the Group in 1990 and re-joined in 1991. He became the Chief Executive Officer of Contract Manufacturing Services in 2002 after serving as General Manager for nine years. Mr. Leung has over 20 years of experience in the electronics and manufacturing industry.

Gordon Chow Mr. Gordon Chow is President of VTech Technologies Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Vtech Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for both the Telecommunication Products and Electronic Learning Products in Canada. He established the Canadian operations in 1986. Mr. Chow holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia. Mr. Chow has served as a member of the President’s Advancement Council of British Columbia Institute of Technology and a director of the BCIT Foundation. He was also a member of the Royal Roads University – MBA Advisory Board, a director of the Canadian Toy Association and a member of the Board of Governors of Crofton House School in Vancouver.

Nicholas Delany Mr. Nicholas P. Delany is President of VTech Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of Vtech Holdings Ltd, and is responsible for the Telecommunication Products in the United States specifically business development, sales, customer support, business intelligence processes, supply chain, logistics management, IT, HR/Administration, finance and marketing. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, Mr. Delany had over 20 years of sales and management experience in the industrial, retail, construction and mining industries in Asia, Europe and South Africa. He also has 10 years of experience in developing supply chain systems with leading corporations in North America including The Stanley Works, Inc. Mr. DELANY holds a Bachelor Degree in Marketing and Financial Management from the University of South Africa & Damlein College. He retired from the current position and was appointed as Chairman of VTech USA Holdings, L.L.C. with effect from 1 April 2014.

Gilles Sautier Mr. Gilles Sautier is European Chief Executive Officer at Vtech Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2000 and is responsible for Electronic Learning Products in UK, France, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Spain and Germany and some export markets such as Italy and Portugal. He is also responsible for the support centre in Holland which takes care of finance, logistics management and IT systems for the European sales companies. With over 30 years of experience in marketing, sales and management in the toy industry, he held various positions in Kenner-Parker, Spear’s Games, Ideal Toys and Majorette. He holds a Bachelor degree in Law from the University of Paris and an MBA degree from L’ ESSEC, a French business school.

William To Mr. William To is President of VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Vtech Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1983. Mr. To is responsible for the Group’s Electronic Learning Products in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. He holds an MBA degree from the University of Chicago.

Chi Hoi Tong Mr. Tong Chi Hoi is President - Telecommunication Products of Vtech Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing the Branded business and ODM worldwide. Mr. Tong joined the Group in 2006. He has over 20 years of experience in the electronics and manufacturing industry. Mr. Tong holds a First Class Honours Bachelor degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of London. He is a member of The Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Chorng Yeong Chu Mr. Chu Chorng Yeong is Group Chief Technology Officer of Vtech Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing product development of the Electronic Learning Products as well as contributing to the Group in establishing technology strategies and product development directions. Dr. CHU joined the Group in 2009, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Columbia University, MS and PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Prior to joining the Group, he held Senior Vice President positions at SiS (a listed company in Taiwan) and ESS Technology (a listed company in the United States). He had worked in the Silicon Valley for 20 years specialising in integrated circuit and software developments for the Consumer Electronics Industry.

Yu Wai Chang Mr. Chang Yu Wai is Company Secretary and Group Chief Compliance Officer of VTech Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2000 after spending eight years with one of the international accounting firms in Hong Kong. He has over 15 years of experience in professional accounting and auditing. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Management Sciences from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology. Mr. Chang is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

.. Fung Dr. Fung Kwok Lun (William), SBS, OBE, JP, has been Independent Non-executive Director of Vtech Holdings Ltd., since November 2001. Dr. Fung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Princeton University and an MBA degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. He has been awarded an Honourary Doctorate degree of Business Administration by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Fung is the Chairman of Li & Fung Limited. He is a non-executive director of Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited, an independent non-executive director of Shui On Land Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, and an independent director of Singapore Airlines Limited. He is a director of the Fung Global Institute, an independent and non-profit think-tank that generates and disseminates innovative thinking and business relevant research on global issues from Asian perspectives. He has held key positions in trade associations. He is the past Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Committee for the Pacific Economic Cooperation Committee and the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association. He has been awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2008.

Shui-Chung Wang Dr. Wang Shui Chung (Patrick), JP, has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Vtech Holdings Ltd., since November 2001. Dr. Wang obtained his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and received an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana, USA. Dr. Wang is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. Dr. Wang is the Chairman and a director of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, a non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, and a non-executive director of Tristate Holdings Limited.