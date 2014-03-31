Name Description

Leung Pak Wong Mr. Wong Leung Pak, Matthew, is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited. Mr. Wong joined the Group in the early 1970s. He was the Chief Executive Offi cer and Managing Director of the Company until 1 June 2014 and has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company since 2 June 2014. He is responsible for providing leadership to, and overseeing the functioning of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”). He has about 40 years experience in the bus business. He is currently the chairman of the Public Omnibus Operators Association (“POOA”) in Hong Kong. He is the brother of Messrs. Wong Chung Pak, Thomas and Wong Wing Pak. He is the sole director of Basic Faith, which has an interest in the shares of the Company as disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). He is also a director of WFHL, which had an interest in the shares of the Company as disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO until 1 April 2014.

Cheuk On Wong Mr. Wong Cheuk On has been appointed as Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited., with effect from 21 May 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley, United States. Mr. Wong joined the Group in 2011 and he has been appointed as the Chief Executive Offi cer of the Company since 2 June 2014. He is responsible for the general management and operations of the Group.

Man Po Lo Mr. Lo Man Po has been appointed as Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited., with effect from 21 May 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (major in Finance and Marketing) from the Western Michigan University, United States. Mr. Lo joined the Group in 2004. He is responsible for the general management and operations of the Group.

Kwok Kee Chan Mr. Chan Kwok Kee, Andy, is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 2000 and he is also the chief financial offi cer of the Group. He graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked for a major international accounting firm and the Stock Exchange.

Bing Woon Chan Mr. Chan Bing Woon is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited, since 1996. Mr. Chan has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since 1996. He is a consultant of Yung Yu Yuen & Co., Solicitors and Notaries. He has about 40 years experience in the legal profession. He is involved in numerous public duties including being an advisor of the Joint Mediation Helpline Office, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a past chairman of the Hong Kong Mediation Council, a council member of the Hong Kong Society of Notaries and a member of the Hospital Authority. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited, which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8158), on 15 March 2014.

Fong Kong Chan Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan obtained a Bachelor’s Degree of Commerce from Deakin University, Melbourne, Australia and he is a member of CPA Australia. Mr. Chan had worked in Ernst & Young, a major international accounting firm from 2001 to 2005. Since 2005, Mr. Chan has been working in Kossilon Group, a local consultancy firm specializing in providing consultancy services, involving in corporate restructuring and organizing fund-raising activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China and he is currently holding the position of managing director. Mr. Chan was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (stock code: 1089) from January to July 2015 and Heng Xin China Holdings Limited (stock code: 8046) from June to August 2016, whose shares are listed on the Main Board and GEM Board of the The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) respectively. Mr. Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of China Best Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 370) and E-Kong Group Limited (stock code: 524), shares of which are both listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan also serves in a number of non-governmental organizations in Hong Kong. He is currently a director of New Territories General Chamber of Commerce and the company secretary and committee member of Care Of Rehabilitated Offenders Association.