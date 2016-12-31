Name Description

Fengchun Zhang Mr. Zhang Fengchun, CPA, is Chairman of the Board of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. He was appointed as an Executive Director in 2000 and Chairman of the Board in October 2016, is the Chief Financial Officer of China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited (“CTS (Holdings)”) and China National Travel Service Group Corporation, the Chairman of Alliance Power Resources Ltd., the substantial shareholder of the Company, the Chairman of Shaanxi Weihe Power Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CTS (Holdings), the Chairman of CTS Zhongcai Equity Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. the Chairman of Prime Credit Limited and its subsidiary. He is also the Chairman of Nomination Committee, a member of Remuneration Committee, the Chairman of Strategy and Development Committee of the Company, a Director of some of subsidiaries of the Company and the Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association. He is a Certified Public Accountant in China and has extensive experience in investment planning, capital operation, financial operation and business management. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Accounting Department of Renmin University of China and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1987. In January 2006, he graduated from the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University with an Executive Master’s Degree of Business Administration (EMBA).

Sui On Lo Mr. Lo Sui On is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. He was appointed in 2000, is a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lo has over 40 years of operation and management experience in the tourism industry. Mr. Lo is a Deputy of the Twelfth National People’s Congress of the PRC, a member of The Election Committee for the Second, Third, Fourth & Fifth Government of the HKSAR, the Chairman of Committee on Tourism of The Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the President of Hong Kong Association of China Travel Organisers Limited. In addition, Mr. Lo was appointed as a member of Hong Kong Tourism Board, a Director of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, a member of the Tourism Strategy Group of the HKSAR Government and a member of Central Policy Unit Panel on Pan-Pearl River Delta.

Xing Zhang Mr. Zhang Xing is an Executive Director, Executive Deputy General Manager of the Company. He was appointed as the deputy general manager of the Company in May 2016 and an Executive Director and the Executive Deputy General Manager (in charge of overall operation) of the Company in February 2017. He is the chairman of CTS (Dengfeng) Songshan Shaolin Culture Tourism Company Limited and a director of CTS (Ningxia) Shapotou Tourist Spot Company Limited, the subsidiaries of the Company. He has extensive experience in management of administrative affairs of government departments in Mainland China. Mr. Zhang had worked for the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. He was a member of the Standing Committee of Lanzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and vice mayor of Lanzhou in Gansu Province. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Jilin University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School.

Fengbo Liu Mr. Liu Fengbo is an Deputy General Director, Executive Director of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. Mr. Liu was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the Company in December 2011 and appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in February 2017. He is the chairman of China Travel Hong Kong (Zhuhai) Ocean Spring Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, and a director of some of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liu has over 20 years of operation and management experience in the hotel and scenic spots business. Mr. Liu was the general manager of Swan Hotel-Harbin, the general manager of the Metropark Hotel Shenzhen, the general manager of Beijing CTS (Hong Kong) Grand Metropark Hotel Company Limited and the deputy general manager of LIDO Hotel Co. Ltd. Mr. Liu was also the president of China Travel Hong Kong (Zhuhai) Ocean Spring Company Limited, chairman of Xianyang Ocean Spring Resort Company Limited, chairman of CTS (Xinyang) Jigongshan Culture Tourism Company Limited and chairman of CTS (Dengfeng) Songshan Shaolin Culture Tourism Company Limited since 2009. Mr. Liu is a qualified Senior Economist and graduated from Harbin University of Science and Technology.

Xianjun Chen Mr. Chen Xianjun is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the general manager of strategic development department of China National Travel Service Group Corporation, a director of Shaanxi Weihe Power Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CTS (Holdings), and a director of China International Travel Service Corporation Limited. He is a member of the Strategy and Development Committee of the Company. Mr. Chen is a Certified Public Accountant in China and has extensive experience in investment planning and business and hotel management. He was the general manager of China Travel Tours Transportation Services Hong Kong Limited, general manager of CTS Pingdingshan Tourism Management Limited, general manager of Metropark Hotel Shenzhen, general manager of Metropark Hotel Mongkok and deputy general manager of China Travel Hotel Management Services Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chen holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Jinan University.

Siu Chung Lai Mr. Lai Siu Chung is the Company Secretary of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited since March 29, 2010. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree from La Trobe University and master of arts degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a graduate of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Wing Chan Mr. Chan Wing Kee, OBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategy and Development Committee of the Company, Managing Director of Yangtzekiang Garment Limited, Director of YGM Trading Limited, Director of Hong Kong Knitters Limited, as well as the Independent Non- Executive Director of China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited. Mr. Chan is a Standing Committee Member of the 12th of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Member of the Selection Committee of Hong Kong S.A.R. He was also a Deputy of the 8th and 9th National People’s Congress of China, Standing Committee Member of the 10th and 11th of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, member of Hong Kong Affairs Adviser, Committee member of the Preparatory Committee of Hong Kong S.A.R., a member of Basic Law Consultative Committee both in Hong Kong and Macau, Ex-Member of the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission of Hong Kong, Ex-Member of Commission on Strategic Development of Hong Kong S.A.R. and Ex-Chairman of Small and Medium Enterprises Committee of Hong Kong S.A.R. Mr. Chan is the Permanent Honorary President of Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, Permanent Honorary Chairman of Friends of Hong Kong Association, President of Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organizations, Permanent Honorary President & Chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Overseas Chinese Associations, Honorary Chairman of Textile Council of Hong Kong, Honorary President of Federation of Hong Kong Garment Manufacturers, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Shippers’ Council, Life Honorary President of Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China/Guangdong, Honorary Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, Honorary President of The Unified Association of Kowloon West.

Yun Wah Fong Dr. Fong Yun Wah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in 1998, is the Chairman of The Hip Shing Hong (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Kam Wah Investment Co., Ltd., Fong Shu Fook Tong Foundation and Fong’s Family Foundation. Dr. Fong is also the Independent Non-Executive Director of Melbourne Enterprises Limited, Director of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong and the council member of United College at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has been appointed as honorary adviser of a number of Universities in the PRC and has also served as the chairman and council member of many charitable organizations in Hong Kong. He was a member of the Election Committee for the First Government of the HKSAR and was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2000 by the Government of the HKSAR.

Tsai To Sze Mr. Sze (Robert) Tsai To is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd. Mr. Sze is a member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategy and Development Committee of the Company. Mr. Sze is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a partner in an international firm of accountants with which he practised for over 20 years. He is also a director of a number of Hong Kong listed companies.