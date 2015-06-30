Name Description

Ping-luen Kwok Mr. Kwok Ping-Iuen (Raymond) is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. He has been with the Group since April 1992 and was appointed Director of the Company in October 1996. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Law from Cambridge University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard University, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Open University of Hong Kong and an Honorary Doctorate degree in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok is the chairman and managing director, and an executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”). He is also a director of Cellular 8 Holdings Limited (“Cellular 8”) and TFS Development Company Limited (“TFS”). SHKP, Cellular 8 and TFS are the substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Kwok is also the chairman and an executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., and a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited and Wing Tai Properties Limited. In civic activities, Mr. Kwok is a director of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a member of the General Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Anna Yip Ms. Anna Yip has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 16 June 2016. Ms. Yip also has been appointed as Authorised Representative and Process Agent of the Company with effect from 16 June 2016. Ms. Yip holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and both MPhil and DPhil degrees in Management Studies from the University of Oxford. Ms. Yip is currently Head of Hong Kong and Macau, MasterCard Asia/Pacific, taking responsibility for the overall performance of MasterCard across the two markets. Prior to joining MasterCard, Ms. Yip was the Managing Director for Corporate Planning and International Strategy at United Overseas Bank in Singapore. Previously, she was a Partner with McKinsey & Company in Greater China where she led the Asia Payments practice and co-led the Asia Financial Institutional Group. Ms. Yip has rich experience in leading organizations to build a strong service culture and drive superior customer engagement across multiple channels. As differentiated service and product offerings become increasingly important in the mobile telecom industry, the Board believes that Ms. Yip will provide the leadership required to take SmarTone to the next stage of growth. Ms. Yip is a Council member of The Open University of Hong Kong, and the chairperson and a member of its Audit Committee and Tender Board Committee respectively. She has also been appointed as a member of the Joint Committee on Student Finance.

Wing-yui Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing-yui is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung was appointed Director of the Company in March 2003. Mr. Cheung is a director of a number of other publicly listed companies, namely being a non-executive director of Tai Sang Land Development Limited, SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., Tianjin Development Holdings Limited and SRE Group Limited, and being an independent non-executive director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited and Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung is a non-executive director of Hung Kai Finance Company, Limited and Sun Hung Kai Properties Insurance Limited, both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. Mr. Cheung is currently a director of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, co-deputy chairman of Sponsorship & Development Fund Committee and court member of The Open University of Hong Kong, and Honorary Council Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Limited. Mr. Cheung was the deputy chairman of The Open University of Hong Kong, a member of the Appeal Board established under the Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications Ordinance, a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance), the deputy chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors Limited, a director of Po Leung Kuk and the vice chairman of the Mainland Legal Affairs Committee of the Law Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Cheung was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2013. Mr. Cheung received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accountancy from the University of New South Wales, Australia and is a member of CPA Australia. Mr. Cheung has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong since 1979 and is a consultant of the law firm Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. He was admitted as a solicitor in the United Kingdom and as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore.

Yuk-lun Fung Dr. Fung Yuk-lun (Allen) is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. Mr. Fung obtained an undergraduate degree (Modern History) from Oxford University and holds a doctoral degree in History and East Asian Languages from Harvard University. He was a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1996. Mr. Fung was a Teaching Fellow at Harvard University in 1993-1994 and a visiting Assistant Professor of History at Brown University in 1996-1997. Mr. Fung is an executive director and a member of the Executive Committee of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), as well as the chief executive officer of the SHKP group’s non-property related portfolio investments. He is also a vice chairman and non-executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., and a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited and Roadshow Holdings Limited. He is also a director of certain SHKP subsidiaries. Mr. Fung joined McKinsey and Company (“McKinsey”), a global management consulting company, in 1997. During his time in McKinsey, he primarily served clients in China and Hong Kong, and also served institutions in Europe and Southeast Asia. Mr. Fung was the co-leader of the infrastructure practice for McKinsey. He was the managing partner of McKinsey Hong Kong from 2004 to 2010. In 2011, he became a director of McKinsey globally, being the first Hong Kong Chinese to become a director in McKinsey’s history. He was also the head of recruiting for the Asia region in McKinsey. Mr. Fung is the chairman of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, a council member of both The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and The Hong Kong Management Association and a member of the Executive Committee of The Hong Kong Council of Social Service. He is an advisory member of the Faculty of Business and Economics at The University of Hong Kong, and a council member of Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund.

Ching-yee Hui Ms. Hui Ching-yee (Rita) is General Manager of Human Resources of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. She is responsible for human resources strategy, talent and performance management, training and development. Ms. Hui has made vital contributions in nurturing a company culture that promotes customer focus, quality, innovation and teamwork. It is closely integrated into training, development and career advancement programmes, helping staff live up to their potential and realising the SmarTone difference. Ms. Hui has held various human resources, administration, sales operations and logistics positions with multi-national corporations in Hong Kong. She is a member of the Education Working Party of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, and supports the Hong Kong Baptist University’s Human Resources Management Mentoring Programme.

Kai-lung Chan Mr. Chan Kai-lung (Patrick) is Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. was appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company in October 1996 and became Executive Director in May 2002. He is the Company’s Chief Financial Officer responsible for the formulation and execution of financial strategies, funding, investment, risk management and corporate development. He is also responsible for investor relations, legal and regulatory affairs and procurement. Mr. Chan oversees the pivot of Business Markets to help enterprise customers do better business in today’s hyper-connected world. He directs its transformation to offer advanced services and solutions that enable enterprise customers to be more productive and agile in an increasingly competitive business environment. Mr. Chan held various positions in the areas of research, investment, investor relations and finance at leading international banking groups and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. From December 1994 to May 1996, he was seconded to the Central Policy Unit of the Hong Kong Government as a full-time member.

Man-fai Lau Mr. Lau Man-fai (Chris) is Director of Future Services of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. He is responsible for monitoring emerging technologies and business models, formulating strategies for new services, and architecting the adoption of technologies for both services and business operations. Mr. Lau has made important contributions in enabling SmarTone’s innovations and its improvement in customer experiences across its full range of services. Mr. Lau held various senior Network and Products Development positions in both mobile and fixed line service providers in Canada and Hong Kong. Mr. Lau is a Chartered Engineer and a Professional Engineer of Ontario, Canada.

John Miller Mr. John Anthony Miller, SBS, OBE is Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since November 11, 2010. Mr. Miller is a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited, The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited and RoadShow Holdings Limited. He is also chairman of Hong Kong Business Aviation Centre Limited, a partly-owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. Mr. Miller was previously a non-executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. Mr. Miller retired from the Civil Service in February 2007 as Permanent Representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva. Key positions held over a career spanning 35 years prior to Mr. Miller’s retirement include Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (2002-2004), Director of Housing and Chief Executive of the Housing Authority (1996-2002), Director-General of Trade (1993-1996), Director of Marine (1991-1993), Information Coordinator in the Chief Secretary’s Office (1989-1991) and Private Secretary to the Governor (1979- 1982). Mr. Miller holds an MPA degree from Harvard University and a BA degree from London University.

David Prince Mr. David Norman Prince is Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. Mr. Prince has over 15 years’ experience of operating at board level in an international environment. Mr. Prince is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (UK). He was Group Finance Director of Cable and Wireless plc. until December 2003 and prior to this, spent some 12 years working in the telecommunications industry in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Asia. From 1994 to 2000 he was Finance Director and latterly Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited until it was acquired by PCCW in 2000. He went on to join PCCW plc. as Group Chief Financial Officer primarily focused on the integration of the companies following the acquisition. In 2002, he left PCCW to join Cable and Wireless as Group Finance Director. Prior to his time in Hong Kong he held senior management roles for Cable and Wireless. His early career was spent in the Gas, Oil and Electronic industries within Europe and the USA. Mr. Prince is currently a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Adecco SA which is the global leader in human resources services. He was previously a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Ark Therapeutics plc. Mr. Prince is a Consultant of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Ltd. (a company within the Sun Hung Kai Properties Group).

Hon-wah Siu Mr. Siu Hon-wah, CPA, is Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since July 15, 2008. Mr. Siu is managing director of Wilson Group which is a major transport infrastructure services provider in Hong Kong. Wilson Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. Prior to joining Wilson Group, Mr. Siu had more than 25 years experience in telecommunications and IT sectors. His experience covers finance, business operations and development. Mr. Siu is also a non-executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. Mr. Siu holds a MPhil degree from the University of Cambridge and a PhD degree in Information Systems. He is a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of the British Computer Society.

Fock-kin Gan Mr. Gan Fock-kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since December 2005. Mr. Gan is founder and president of eAccess Ltd., the fourth mobile operator (EMOBILE brand) in Japan which is now a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. Following the merger of eAccess and Willcom Inc. in June 2014, Mr. Gan was appointed representative director, president and chief executive officer of the combined entity – Ymobile Corporation. Mr. Gan is also an executive vice president of Softbank Mobile Corp. Prior to the establishment of eAccess, Mr. Gan worked as a telecom analyst and managing director for Goldman Sachs Japan when he was involved in many telecommunication financing deals in Japan/Asia, including the listing of SmarTone, NTT DoCoMo (one of the world’s largest IPOs), NTT equity tranches and many other telecom related IPO and advisory projects. Mr. Gan was born in Hong Kong and graduated from Imperial College, University of London. Mr. Gan now lives in Japan (since 1990).

Yeung See-ming Ip Mrs. Ip Yeung See-ming (Christine) is Independent Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since November 16,2012. Mrs. Ip is currently managing director of United Overseas Bank Limited (“UOB”) and is responsible for developing Greater China strategy for the Bank. Mrs. Ip has been appointed as United Overseas Bank Hong Kong Office CEO with effect from January 2012. Mrs. Ip is a seasoned banker with more than 27 years of experience in both consumer and corporate banking, and she has significant experience in China. Prior to joining UOB, Mrs. Ip has held a range of senior management positions in product and sales management, customer segment management and risk management in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Singapore and China with Australia and New Zealand Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC. Mrs. Ip’s achievements have brought her the Asia Retail Congress award for “Best International Retail Banker” in 2008. Mrs. Ip holds a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from The University of Hong Kong and a MBA degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mrs. Ip is also an associate of The Institute of Bankers.

Kwok-fung Lam Mr. Lam Kwok-fung, Kenny is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Group President of Noah Holdings Limited (“Noah”), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It provides comprehensive financial services such as wealth management, overseas asset allocation, high-end insurance and high-end education for enterprises and high networth customers. Mr. Lam oversees all of Noah’s management and operations and is responsible for driving all key strategic initiatives in both China and overseas. Prior to Noah, Mr. Lam was a Global Partner at McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”) based in Hong Kong, a co Leader of its Asia Financial Institution Practice, and Head of Asia Wealth ­ and Asset Management Practice. For 16 years, he has led transformational programs for leading financial institutions across Asia. Mr. Lam has strong expertise in bringing innovations to enhancing customer service. He also has rich knowledge of “fintech” developments in Asia. Before McKinsey, Mr. Lam was with American law firm Shearman & Sterling in New York and Hong Kong, counseling multinational corporations in various M&A transactions and NYSE/Nasdaq public offerings. Mr. Lam is a member of the Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Government of Canada (under the Asia Pacific Foundation). Mr. Lam graduated with a MA (Honours) in Law from Oxford University and magna cum laude with a BS in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Joseph Wharton Scholar and a Benjamin Franklin Scholar.

Ka Cheung Li Dr. Li Ka-cheung (Eric), GBS, OBE, J.P., LLD, DSocSc., B.A., FCPA (Practising), FCA, FCPA (Aust.), FCIS, is Independent Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since October 1996. Dr. Li is the senior partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co., Certified Public Accountants and an independent non-executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Transport International Holdings Limited, Wong’s International (Holdings) Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited, China Resources Enterprise Limited and Roadshow Holdings Limited. Dr. Li was previously an independent non-executive director of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Dr. Li is a member of the 12th National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He was previously a convenor-cum-member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel, a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and chairman of its Public Accounts Committee, president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an advisor to the Ministry of Finance on international accounting standards and a member of the Commission on Strategic Development.

Leung-sing Ng Mr. Ng Leung-sing, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since June 1997. Mr. Ng is a Hong Kong Deputy to the 10th, 11th and 12th National People’s Congress, P.R.C., a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, chairman of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Trustees Limited, vice-chairman of Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited, a director of the BOCHK Charitable Foundation and a director of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from 7 April 2014. Mr. Ng was general manager of the Bank-wide Operation Department of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited from August 2005 to July 2009 and executive director and general manager of The China and South Sea Bank Limited, Hong Kong from 1990 to 1998. Mr. Ng has been an independent nonexecutive director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited since 3 March 2013 and Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (became listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 19 June 2014) since 17 June 2013. He has been appointed a member of the board of management of the Chinese Permanent Cemeteries from June 2009 to May 2015 and a member of the board of MTR Corporation Limited, Hong Kong since December 2007. He was previously a member of the managing board of the Kowloon- Canton Railway Corporation, Hong Kong.